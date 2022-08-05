Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. AECOM
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ACM   US00766T1007

AECOM

(ACM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:59 2022-08-05 pm EDT
71.18 USD   -0.44%
02:16pAECOM : to partner with MnDOT and the City of White Bear Lake on automated shuttle pilot
PU
08/02AECOM to serve on the University of Miami's 'Reefense' research team
AQ
07/21Biden to nominate former state official to run U.S. highway agency
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AECOM : to partner with MnDOT and the City of White Bear Lake on automated shuttle pilot

08/05/2022 | 02:16pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

White Bear Lake, MN (August 5, 2022) - AECOM, the world's trusted infrastructure consulting firm, today announced it has partnered with the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) and White Bear Lake on the launch of an automated shuttle pilot within the city. The shuttle, which has been named "Bear Tracks," will run for one year on a 1.5-mile route and be free to use, connecting area residents to several community facilities and businesses. The project will incorporate key elements of MnDOT's Connected and Automated Vehicle (CAV) Strategic Plan, including enhanced mobility for persons with disabilities, better travel options for elderly communities, and more public awareness of automated vehicle technologies.

"We're incredibly proud to partner with MnDOT and White Bear Lake to launch this groundbreaking project, which not only advances the operation of emerging automation technologies in variable weather conditions but uniquely integrates transit accessibility and equity as a main focus," said Daryl Taavola, vice president with AECOM's U.S. West transportation business. "As automated vehicles (AV) play a larger role in supporting improved mobility, we're honored to partner with our clients to help them navigate this evolution and achieve their goals. This pilot will serve as a tangible example that helps the public understand and interact with the benefits of these vehicles while providing the community with a free, safe, and sustainable transportation option."

AECOM will serve as Bear Tracks' prime contractor and AV technology expert, providing program management, planning services, AV technology design, procurement support, program evaluation, and technical services. A unique aspect of the project is an academic partnership to offer students firsthand experience with CAVs and aid in workforce development. Lessons learned during the pilot will assist MnDOT in advancing and replicating AV paratransit systems throughout the state. The concept will also leverage concurrent efforts underway by the AECOM-led Automated Bus Consortium involving a larger coordinated national effort to procure and test full-size, full-speed AV buses.

"We at MnDOT value opportunities to collaborate with local communities and companies such as AECOM to strengthen partnerships," said MnDOT Commissioner Nancy Daubenberger. "The Bear Tracks autonomous shuttle provides a safe transportation option for White Bear Lake community members, particularly some of our more vulnerable residents. The demonstration project also provides invaluable information that can move Minnesota forward in its goal of safe, equitable transportation for all in our state."

The Bear Tracks pilot will employ a Navya Autonom® Shuttle, a highly automated, 11 passenger, low-speed shuttle that is 100-percent electric and includes a mobility ramp and Americans with Disabilities Act compliance features. The shuttle will have a safety driver, who will act as an onboard attendant, and includes a computer, GPS technology, and multiple sensors to operate within the predetermined route. Newtrax will serve as the shuttle operations manager, leveraging its extensive experience providing daily transportation services for adults with disabilities in the area. Additional participating key partners include Ramsey County, University of Minnesota, White Bear Lake Area Schools, Minnesota State Transportation Center of Excellence, White Bear Area Chamber of Commerce, and the local YMCA.

"White Bear Lake is proud to partner with MnDOT, AECOM, Newtrax and the many other project partners to ensure that community needs in cities like White Bear Lake are being considered as automated vehicle technology is developed and incorporated into long term transportation planning," said Lindy Crawford, White Bear Lake City Manager. "In addition to being the host community for the project, we look forward to the opportunity to expose local students to jobs of the future and to work with the project partners as the lead partner for public engagement. We look forward to members of our community, and the Twin Cities region as a whole, having firsthand experience with this technology in White Bear Lake."

For information about the shuttle, route, and other opportunities, please visit www.beartrackswbl.org.

About AECOM

AECOM is the world's trusted infrastructure consulting firm, delivering professional services throughout the project lifecycle - from planning, design and engineering to program and construction management. On projects spanning transportation, buildings, water, new energy, and the environment, our public- and private-sector clients trust us to solve their most complex challenges. Our teams are driven by a common purpose to deliver a better world through our unrivaled technical expertise and innovation, a culture of equity, diversity and inclusion, and a commitment to environmental, social and governance priorities. AECOM is a Fortune 500 firm and its Professional Services business had revenue of $13.3 billion in fiscal year 2021. See how we are delivering sustainable legacies for generations to come at aecom.com and @AECOM.

Disclaimer

AECOM published this content on 05 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2022 18:15:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about AECOM
02:16pAECOM : to partner with MnDOT and the City of White Bear Lake on automated shuttle pilot
PU
08/02AECOM to serve on the University of Miami's 'Reefense' research team
AQ
07/21Biden to nominate former state official to run U.S. highway agency
RE
07/20AECOM : to provide design services for the Bradford Water Pollution Control Plant Biosolid..
PU
07/20AECOM announces planned dates for third quarter fiscal 2022 earnings results and confer..
AQ
07/18AECOM Picked to Develop Plan for Arizona EV Charging Stations
MT
07/18AECOM selected by Arizona Department of Transportation to develop plan for the statewid..
BU
07/18Arizona Department of Transportation Selects AECOM to Develop Plan for the Statewide De..
CI
07/11AECOM Signs Program Management Contract for Orange County Public Schools in Florida
MT
07/11AECOM awarded program management contract for Orange County Public Schools in Florida
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AECOM
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 13 696 M - -
Net income 2022 357 M - -
Net Debt 2022 984 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 28,8x
Yield 2022 0,84%
Capitalization 10 083 M 10 083 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,81x
EV / Sales 2023 0,76x
Nbr of Employees 51 000
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart AECOM
Duration : Period :
AECOM Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AECOM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 71,49 $
Average target price 82,44 $
Spread / Average Target 15,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
W. Troy Rudd Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lara Poloni President
Gaurav Kapoor Chief Financial Officer
Douglas W. Stotlar Chairman
Sarah Urbanowicz Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AECOM-7.58%10 083
VINCI0.20%53 763
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-6.06%31 594
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-2.80%30 201
FERROVIAL, S.A.-4.57%19 439
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-4.15%19 228