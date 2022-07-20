Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  AECOM
  News
  Summary
    ACM   US00766T1007

AECOM

(ACM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:57 2022-07-20 pm EDT
67.28 USD   +1.26%
AECOM : to provide design services for the Bradford Water Pollution Control Plant Biosolids Upgrade project

07/20/2022 | 03:14pm EDT
TORONTO (July 20, 2022) - AECOM, the world's trusted infrastructure consulting firm, today announced it has been awarded a contract to serve as the design partner for the Bradford Water Pollution Control Plant Biosolids Upgrade project in the Town of Bradford West Gwillimbury. As part of the design-build team, AECOM will work with Maple Reinders, the project's construction partner, to help deliver a collaborative approach to meeting the project's technical, operational, financial, environmental, and social objectives.

"We are proud to partner with Maple Reinders to provide a dedicated, collaborative, and experienced team capable of delivering this design-build project in accordance with the Town of Bradford's objectives," said Marc Devlin, chief executive of AECOM's Canada region. "As a locally and internationally recognized leader in the design of water and wastewater infrastructure, particularly in biosolids processing, we look forward to delivering holistic, impactful solutions that will assist the Town in continuing to provide its residents with reliable wastewater treatment."

The design-build team will deliver engineering and construction services for upgrades to waste activated sludge (WAS) processing by providing new WAS storage and a new WAS thickening system complete with new polymer and odour control systems. This scope includes project management, detailed design, construction management, testing and commissioning, permitting, procurement, and warranty period services.

"With the second-highest growth rate in Ontario, this upgrade will help the Town of Bradford be well positioned to serve the community's considerable population growth targets over the coming years," said Ian Dyck, senior vice president with AECOM's Canadian Water business. "Our local team is excited to address the project's design deliverables in a timely and efficient manner, drawing upon our technical depth of resources and breadth of experience. In addition, we are pleased to work closely with Maple Reinders to provide complementary expertise for this critical infrastructure project."

As the design lead, AECOM will coordinate the various disciplines required for the successful completion of the integrated facility design, including planning, landscape, and building architecture; process, structural, mechanical, civil, instrumentation/control and electrical engineering; data and communications; and integration of process technology components.

About AECOM

AECOM is the world's trusted infrastructure consulting firm, delivering professional services throughout the project lifecycle - from planning, design and engineering to program and construction management. On projects spanning transportation, buildings, water, new energy and the environment, our public- and private-sector clients trust us to solve their most complex challenges. Our teams are driven by a common purpose to deliver a better world through our unrivaled technical expertise and innovation, a culture of equity, diversity and inclusion, and a commitment to environmental, social and governance priorities. AECOM is a Fortune 500 firm and its Professional Services business had revenue of $13.3 billion in fiscal year 2021. See how we are delivering sustainable legacies for generations to come at aecom.com and @AECOM.

Disclaimer

AECOM published this content on 20 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 July 2022 19:13:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
