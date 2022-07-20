AECOM : to provide design services for the Bradford Water Pollution Control Plant Biosolids Upgrade project

TORONTO (July 20, 2022) - AECOM, the world's trusted infrastructure consulting firm, today announced it has been awarded a contract to serve as the design partner for the Bradford Water Pollution Control Plant Biosolids Upgrade project in the Town of Bradford West Gwillimbury. As part of the design-build team, AECOM will work with Maple Reinders, the project's construction partner, to help deliver a collaborative approach to meeting the project's technical, operational, financial, environmental, and social objectives.

"We are proud to partner with Maple Reinders to provide a dedicated, collaborative, and experienced team capable of delivering this design-build project in accordance with the Town of Bradford's objectives," said Marc Devlin, chief executive of AECOM's Canada region. "As a locally and internationally recognized leader in the design of water and wastewater infrastructure, particularly in biosolids processing, we look forward to delivering holistic, impactful solutions that will assist the Town in continuing to provide its residents with reliable wastewater treatment."

The design-build team will deliver engineering and construction services for upgrades to waste activated sludge (WAS) processing by providing new WAS storage and a new WAS thickening system complete with new polymer and odour control systems. This scope includes project management, detailed design, construction management, testing and commissioning, permitting, procurement, and warranty period services.

"With the second-highest growth rate in Ontario, this upgrade will help the Town of Bradford be well positioned to serve the community's considerable population growth targets over the coming years," said Ian Dyck, senior vice president with AECOM's Canadian Water business. "Our local team is excited to address the project's design deliverables in a timely and efficient manner, drawing upon our technical depth of resources and breadth of experience. In addition, we are pleased to work closely with Maple Reinders to provide complementary expertise for this critical infrastructure project."

As the design lead, AECOM will coordinate the various disciplines required for the successful completion of the integrated facility design, including planning, landscape, and building architecture; process, structural, mechanical, civil, instrumentation/control and electrical engineering; data and communications; and integration of process technology components.

About AECOM

