AECOM : to serve as construction manager on the first purpose-built offshore wind project in the United States

AECOM (NYSE: ACM), the world’s trusted infrastructure consulting firm, announced today that its AECOM Tishman business has been selected to manage construction of the New Jersey Wind Port, the nation’s first purpose-built offshore wind marshaling and manufacturing port, located in Lower Alloways Creek Township, NJ, on the eastern shore of the Delaware River.

A flagship economic development investment for the State of New Jersey through the New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA), the 200-acre infrastructure project will serve the unique staging, manufacturing and assembly needs of future offshore wind projects on the East Coast of the United States. Over the next 15 years, the East Coast is expected to see over $150 billion of investment in offshore wind, creating 83,000 jobs.

“We are excited to partner with the New Jersey Economic Development Authority to develop the first greenfield offshore wind port in the United States as we help our clients advance their expanding sustainability initiatives to create positive impact for communities and deliver a better world,” said Troy Rudd, AECOM’s chief executive officer. “At AECOM, we integrate ESG principles into everything we do through our Sustainable Legacies strategy, and this forward thinking, purpose-built offshore wind port project is another example of how we are bringing that strategy to life in partnership with our clients.”

“AECOM Tishman is proud to play this role in building a sustainable future for both the State of New Jersey and the United States as a whole,” said Jay Badame, president of AECOM Tishman. “The Wind Port project will leave a legacy for future generations, fostering growth in the renewable energy sector and is anticipated to serve as a catalyst for the creation of tens of thousands of jobs and more than $100-billion in investment. We are grateful to the State of New Jersey for entrusting us to deliver on this bold vision.”

“Establishing New Jersey as a global capital of offshore wind is a top priority for Governor Phil Murphy. It will move us closer to achieving his clean energy goals and drive billions of dollars in economic growth. The New Jersey Wind Port is a transformational investment that will support this fast-growing industry and create thousands of good jobs throughout New Jersey,” said NJEDA Chief Executive Officer Tim Sullivan. “The NJEDA is proud to work with AECOM Tishman to execute on this critical infrastructure project in a way that aligns with the State’s commitments to using union labor and setting a new standard for diversity and inclusion at all stages of construction and operation at the Wind Port.”

AECOM Tishman was selected by the State of New Jersey to serve as construction manager on the project in July. The project will support hundreds of construction jobs and includes worker diversity goals of 18 percent people of color and 6.9 percent women. AECOM Tishman is also committed to ensuring at least 25 percent of subcontractors are small businesses and at least 15 percent are women-, minority-, or veteran - owned.

“This project provides a vital opportunity for economic development in Salem County, New Jersey. It is important that the people and businesses of this community participate in bringing the Wind Port project to fruition, and that we work to make sure we expand the talent pool for hiring and contracting,” said Flora Ramos, AECOM Tishman Director of Community Relations. “We are fully committed to meeting or exceeding the aggressive MWBE and workforce diversity goals that the State of New Jersey set for this project.”

AECOM is committed to delivering its transformative environmental, social, and governance objectives through its Sustainable Legacies strategy, ensuring the work it does in partnership with clients leaves a positive impact for years to come.

