The Company has formalized a partnership with Ukrhydroenergo to support of the restoration and reconstruction of Ukraine’s hydropower assets, systems, and capabilities

AECOM (NYSE: ACM), the world’s trusted infrastructure consulting firm, today announced its partnership with Ukrhydroenergo, the main hydropower generating company in Ukraine, to identify and execute on projects in support of the restoration and reconstruction of Ukraine’s hydropower assets, systems, and capabilities.

“We are honored to partner with Ukrhydroenergo as we extend our role in supporting the reconstruction of Ukraine’s critical infrastructure,” said Troy Rudd, AECOM’s chief executive officer. “Hydropower is vital to Ukraine's energy supply, and our decades of expertise in this key renewable energy source positions us to support the nation in delivering and sustaining resilient electricity to millions. As leaders in the dams and reservoirs sectors, our teams look forward to bringing the necessary energy advisory and disaster recovery skills to meet Ukrhydroenergo’s complex hydropower objectives.”

"AECOM has many years of professional experience in the development, design and reconstruction of hydropower facilities and dams around the world. Our partnership and cooperation will be an important step in restoring the damaged Ukrainian energy infrastructure in general and hydropower generation in particular," said Ihor Syrota, Chief Executive Officer of Ukrhydroenergo. "Today, the restoration, protection and preparation of energy facilities for winter remain a priority for Ukraine. I am grateful to international partners like AECOM who are involved in the restoration of critical infrastructure damaged by the attacks. The partnership being launched today will speed up the recovery process."

AECOM has decades of experience in the development and design of hydropower and dam projects, providing integrated planning, feasibility, design, environmental studies, and other services to hydropower clients throughout the world. The Company has realized more than 140,000 megawatts (MW) of hydropower generation globally, including the recent completion of design of the generating stations at the 1550 MW La Romaine hydroelectric complex in Quebec, Canada, and is currently delivering the Robert Moses Power Plant Life Extension and Modernization Program in New York and participating in the 680 MW Amfilochia Pumped Storage Hydro project in Greece.

The partnership between AECOM and Ukrhydroenergo was signed between the parties in Berlin, Germany on the sidelines of the 2024 Ukraine Recovery Conference. The partnership builds on AECOM’s existing role as the infrastructure delivery advisor to the Ministry for Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development for the reconstruction of Ukraine and the reconstruction delivery partner for Kyiv Boryspil International Airport. Since 2023 the Company has provided program management advisory and technical advisory support for Ukraine’s recovery efforts, drawing from its extensive reconstruction experience on behalf of clients in Iraq, Afghanistan, Haiti, Japan, Indonesia, and the Caribbean.

About AECOM

AECOM (NYSE: ACM) is the world’s trusted infrastructure consulting firm, delivering professional services throughout the project lifecycle – from advisory, planning, design and engineering to program and construction management. On projects spanning transportation, buildings, water, new energy, and the environment, our public- and private-sector clients trust us to solve their most complex challenges. Our teams are driven by a common purpose to deliver a better world through our unrivaled technical and digital expertise, a culture of equity, diversity and inclusion, and a commitment to environmental, social and governance priorities. AECOM is a Fortune 500 firm and its Professional Services business had revenue of $14.4 billion in fiscal year 2023. See how we are delivering sustainable legacies for generations to come at aecom.com and @AECOM.

About Ukrhydroenergo

Ukrhydroenergo is the largest hydroelectric generating company in Ukraine, included in the list of 15 public sector enterprises with total assets of 70% of the total public sector. The company operates largest hydroelectric power plants and pumped storage power plants on the Dnipro and Dniester rivers. The strategic goal of the company is to provide the Ukrainian power system with electricity and power reserves using the hydro resources of rivers. Since 2022, the company has been actively restoring damaged infrastructure after numerous missile attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure.

Forward-Looking Statements

