Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. AECOM
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ACM   US00766T1007

AECOM

(ACM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:11 2022-07-21 pm EDT
67.55 USD   +0.48%
01:43pBiden to nominate former state official to run U.S. highway agency
RE
07/20AECOM : to provide design services for the Bradford Water Pollution Control Plant Biosolids Upgrade project
PU
07/20AECOM announces planned dates for third quarter fiscal 2022 earnings results and conference call
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Biden to nominate former state official to run U.S. highway agency

07/21/2022 | 01:43pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
U.S. President Joe Biden speaks to people after delivering remarks in Somerset, Massachusetts

(Reuters) - President Joe Biden plans to nominate a former state transportation official to head the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) as the agency oversees a massive jump in spending, a White House official told Reuters.

Biden will nominate Shailen Bhatt, who is a senior vice president at engineering firm AECOM and was previously an official at both the Colorado and Delaware state transportation departments, said the White House official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the nomination was not yet public.

A formal announcement is expected later on Thursday.

A $1 trillion infrastructure law approved by Congress in November provides an additional $110 billion in surface transportation funding to repair roads and bridges as the United States faces a major repair backlog. The White House says 1 in 5 miles of highways and major roads, and 45,000 bridges, are in poor condition.

The infrastructure legislation distributes 90% of federal-aid highway funding to states via a formula.

Earlier this month, FHWA proposed requiring state transportation agencies to set new targets for reducing tailpipe emissions on the national highway system.

States would also be required to report on their progress in meeting the targets under the proposed rule. Currently, state laws require 24 states to set targets and track greenhouse gas emissions. The transportation sector accounts for the largest source of U.S. emissions.

The Sierra Club, an environmental group, praised the proposal: "States must be held accountable for their transportation plans and effectively leverage existing funding, including from (the $1 trillion infrastructure law) for sustainable projects."

Some climate activists want the Biden administration to slow or halt expansion of highways, arguing that more highways and capacity will boost vehicle use - and instead do more to boost the use of buses, trains and other mass transit.

FHWA is also currently reviewing a long-planned congestion pricing plan for New York City designed to reduce traffic in Manhattan and provide funding to improve mass transit. New York Governor Kathy Hochul said last month the Biden administration is seeking changes that could further delay implementation.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Frances Kerry)

By David Shepardson


© Reuters 2022
All news about AECOM
01:43pBiden to nominate former state official to run U.S. highway agency
RE
07/20AECOM : to provide design services for the Bradford Water Pollution Control Plant Biosolid..
PU
07/20AECOM announces planned dates for third quarter fiscal 2022 earnings results and confer..
AQ
07/18AECOM Picked to Develop Plan for Arizona EV Charging Stations
MT
07/18AECOM selected by Arizona Department of Transportation to develop plan for the statewid..
BU
07/18Arizona Department of Transportation Selects AECOM to Develop Plan for the Statewide De..
CI
07/11AECOM Signs Program Management Contract for Orange County Public Schools in Florida
MT
07/11AECOM awarded program management contract for Orange County Public Schools in Florida
BU
07/11AECOM Wins Program Management Contract for Orange County Public Schools in Florida
CI
07/08AECOM names Nathan Henderson National Offshore Program lead in the U.S.
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AECOM
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 13 709 M - -
Net income 2022 357 M - -
Net Debt 2022 984 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 27,1x
Yield 2022 0,89%
Capitalization 9 481 M 9 481 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,76x
EV / Sales 2023 0,72x
Nbr of Employees 51 000
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart AECOM
Duration : Period :
AECOM Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AECOM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 67,22 $
Average target price 83,22 $
Spread / Average Target 23,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
W. Troy Rudd Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lara Poloni President
Gaurav Kapoor Chief Financial Officer
Douglas W. Stotlar Chairman
Sarah Urbanowicz Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AECOM-18.27%9 481
VINCI-3.12%51 218
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED6.60%33 093
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-8.18%30 560
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED10.71%22 133
FERROVIAL, S.A.-3.34%19 431