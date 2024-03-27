Aecon Celebrates Opening of Charlotte Office to Support Growth in the United States

Mar 27, 2024

Toronto, Ontario - March 27, 2024 -Aecon Group Inc. ("Aecon") is pleased to announce the opening of a new office in Charlotte, North Carolina, to support ongoing growth across the United States.

"In alignment with Aecon's strategic focus on projects linked to the energy transition, our new Charlotte office is strategically located in the power industry hub of the U.S.," said Brad Smalldridge, Vice President, U.S. Operations, Nuclear. "Our U.S. team is well-positioned to serve commercial nuclear clients and customers in our targeted markets."

The Charlotte office will be home to Aecon's growing U.S. Nuclear team and is equipped to support multidisciplinary teams across other priority U.S. markets including Industrial, Utilities, Civil and Concessions.

"There are significant growth opportunities in the U.S. and we look forward to leveraging the collective strengths of our operating sectors to continue diversifying our business," said Jean-Louis Servranckx, President & CEO.

Aecon is steadily expanding its roster of projects in the U.S. commercial nuclear and federal services markets. Work is underway on the Savannah River Nuclear Solutions Dismantlement and Removal project in Aiken, South Carolina, as well as the Dominion Energy Condenser and Feedwater Heater Replacement project in Mineral, Virginia. Building on Aecon's presence in North Carolina, Aecon is also involved in constructing an automotive battery plant for Toyota near Greensboro.

Aecon's U.S. Nuclear team is supporting constructability reviews and construction planning for the SMR-X project team in Canada - helping to deliver North America's first grid-scale Small Modular Reactor through Ontario Power Generation's Darlington New Nuclear Project. Aecon is the provider of all construction services on the project including project management, construction planning, and execution as part of an Integrated Project Delivery partnership with OPG, GE Hitachi and AtkinsRéalis.

Aecon is also pleased to have U.S. office locations in Jackson (SC), Georgetown (KY), Phoenix (AZ), Seattle (WA), as well as Dallas and Houston (TX). VisitAecon.com/USto learn more about Aecon's role in building critical U.S. infrastructure.





About Aecon

Aecon Group Inc. is a North American construction and infrastructure development company with global experience. Aecon delivers integrated solutions to private and public-sector clients through its Construction segment in the Civil, Urban Transportation, Nuclear, Utility, and Industrial sectors, and provides project development, financing, investment, management, and operations and maintenance services through its Concessions segment. Join our online community on X, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram @AeconGroupInc.

