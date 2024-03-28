Aecon and Concordia University partner to research low-carbon construction materials

Mar 28, 2024

Aecon is pleased to announce a partnership with Concordia University ("Concordia") in Montreal to research new low-carbon construction materials through a three-year Memorandum of Understanding (MOU).

Under the MOU, Aecon and Concordia's research will focus on low-carbon concrete while exploring opportunities for pilot projects at Aecon's Training and Innovation Centre in Holland Landing, Ontario.

"Concrete is an essential construction material, and this research partnership builds on a mutual commitment to harness innovative technologies in the construction industry to help accelerate the energy transition and advance sustainable construction," said Prabh K. Banga, Vice President, Sustainability, Aecon.

Concordia is currently carrying out research for 36 projects funded through itsVolt-Ageapplied research program - helping create solutions for a decarbonized future. Aecon and Concordia are teaming up for two of these projects in 2024.

Through a project called Decarbonizing the Concrete Jungle, three low-carbon concrete slabs will be piloted - produced with alternative materials to substitute cement. The project aims to help operationalize new low-carbon materials and apply circular economy principles by leveraging waste materials from other Aecon projects.

Another project called Eco-Architecture Decarbonized 3D Printed ConcreteBuildings will pilot a 3D-printed low-carbon concrete column, which will also be produced with alternative materials to substitute cement. The project aims to be a key advancement in developing a new generation of energy-efficient, sustainable, and resilient buildings by leveraging 3D concrete printing technologies.

"Testing real-life examples of low-carbon construction materials will provide a great opportunity for shared knowledge and access to resources that may not have been available to us before," said Banga. "The innovative contributions of researchers are critical to advancing sustainable construction practices and addressing the challenges and opportunities of climate change and energy efficiency that continually shape the built environment."

The MOU also includes provisions for Aecon and Concordia to explore other low-carbon concrete solutions, industrial waste valorization projects, and potential internship opportunities for Civil Engineering students.

According to the United Nations, the building and construction industry accounts for approximately 37% of global emissions - for which concrete accounts for 8% - illustrating its importance to decarbonization and the transition to a net-zero economy.

To learn more about how Aecon is building what matters to enable future generations to thrive, visit aecon.com/sustainability.

