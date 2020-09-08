Aedas Homes S A : 1-7 September buy back program report
0
09/08/2020 | 03:20am EDT
In compliance with the reporting requirements under article 227 of the Royal Legislative Decree 4/2015, of 23 October, approving the consolidated text of the Securities market Act, AEDAS
Homes, S.A. ("AEDAS" or the "Company") hereby informs theNational Securities Market
Commission of the following:
OTHER RELEVANT INFORMATION
AEDAS hereby informs, in reference to the Relevant Fact reported to the National Securities Market Commission on the 27 September 2019 (registration number 282099) relating to the Buy Back Programof the Company's own shares approvedby the Board of Directors of AEDAS with the authorisation granted by the sole shareholder of the Company on the 11 September 2017, prior to the date at which the Company became listed on the Spanish Stock Exchange, under the twelfth item of the agenda (the"Buy Back Program"), that during the period comprised between the 1stand the 7thof September 2020, the Company has carried out the following transactions over its own shares under the Buy Back Program:
total shares
2.681
Date
Value
Transaction
Trading venue
Nº of shares
Weighted average price (€)
Agent
01-sep-20
03-sep-20
buy
BME
457
18,7800
JB Capital Markets, S.V., S.A.U.
02-sep-20
04-sep-20
buy
BME
1.162
18,3570
JB Capital Markets, S.V., S.A.U.
03-sep-20
05-sep-20
buy
BME
500
17,8400
JB Capital Markets, S.V., S.A.U.
04-sep-20
08-sep-20
buy
BME
312
18,2600
JB Capital Markets, S.V., S.A.U.
07-sep-20
09-sep-20
buy
BME
250
18,3000
JB Capital Markets, S.V., S.A.U.
average price €
18,3470
An Annex can be found attached with the detailed information of the transactions made during the mentioned period, which is being informed about particularly pursuant to article 5.1 b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, of 16 April 2014, on market abuse, and articles 2.2 and 2.3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, of 8 March 2016, supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council, with regard to regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buy-back programmes and stabilisation measures.
Aedas Homes SA published this content on 07 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 September 2020 07:19:03 UTC