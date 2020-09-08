Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles  >  Aedas Homes, S.A.    AEDAS   ES0105287009

AEDAS HOMES, S.A.

(AEDAS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Aedas Homes S A : 1-7 September buy back program report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/08/2020 | 03:20am EDT

In compliance with the reporting requirements under article 227 of the Royal Legislative Decree 4/2015, of 23 October, approving the consolidated text of the Securities market Act, AEDAS

Homes, S.A. ("AEDAS" or the "Company") hereby informs the National Securities Market

Commission of the following:

OTHER RELEVANT INFORMATION

AEDAS hereby informs, in reference to the Relevant Fact reported to the National Securities Market Commission on the 27 September 2019 (registration number 282099) relating to the Buy Back Program of the Company's own shares approved by the Board of Directors of AEDAS with the authorisation granted by the sole shareholder of the Company on the 11 September 2017, prior to the date at which the Company became listed on the Spanish Stock Exchange, under the twelfth item of the agenda (the "Buy Back Program"), that during the period comprised between the 1st and the 7th of September 2020, the Company has carried out the following transactions over its own shares under the Buy Back Program:

total shares

2.681

Date

Value

Transaction

Trading venue

Nº of shares

Weighted average price (€)

Agent

01-sep-20

03-sep-20

buy

BME

457

18,7800

JB Capital Markets, S.V., S.A.U.

02-sep-20

04-sep-20

buy

BME

1.162

18,3570

JB Capital Markets, S.V., S.A.U.

03-sep-20

05-sep-20

buy

BME

500

17,8400

JB Capital Markets, S.V., S.A.U.

04-sep-20

08-sep-20

buy

BME

312

18,2600

JB Capital Markets, S.V., S.A.U.

07-sep-20

09-sep-20

buy

BME

250

18,3000

JB Capital Markets, S.V., S.A.U.

average price €

18,3470

An Annex can be found attached with the detailed information of the transactions made during the mentioned period, which is being informed about particularly pursuant to article 5.1 b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, of 16 April 2014, on market abuse, and articles 2.2 and 2.3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, of 8 March 2016, supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council, with regard to regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buy-back programmes and stabilisation measures.

Madrid, on 7th of September 2020

AEDAS Homes, S.A.

Alfonso Benavides Grases,

Secretary of the Board of Directors

ANNEX

Fecha operación

Valor

Operación

Centro de Negociación

Número de acciones

Precio medio (EUR)

Intermediario

01/09/2020

AEDAS

Compra

XMAD

57

18,78000

JB Capital Markets, S.V. S.A.U

01/09/2020

AEDAS

Compra

XMAD

193

18,78000

JB Capital Markets, S.V. S.A.U

01/09/2020

AEDAS

Compra

XMAD

61

18,78000

JB Capital Markets, S.V. S.A.U

01/09/2020

AEDAS

Compra

XMAD

92

18,78000

JB Capital Markets, S.V. S.A.U

01/09/2020

AEDAS

Compra

XMAD

54

18,78000

JB Capital Markets, S.V. S.A.U

02/09/2020

AEDAS

Compra

XMAD

162

18,40000

JB Capital Markets, S.V. S.A.U

02/09/2020

AEDAS

Compra

XMAD

7

18,40000

JB Capital Markets, S.V. S.A.U

02/09/2020

AEDAS

Compra

XMAD

493

18,40000

JB Capital Markets, S.V. S.A.U

02/09/2020

AEDAS

Compra

XMAD

50

18,30000

JB Capital Markets, S.V. S.A.U

02/09/2020

AEDAS

Compra

XMAD

450

18,30000

JB Capital Markets, S.V. S.A.U

03/09/2020

AEDAS

Compra

XMAD

327

17,84000

JB Capital Markets, S.V. S.A.U

03/09/2020

AEDAS

Compra

XMAD

173

17,84000

JB Capital Markets, S.V. S.A.U

04/09/2020

AEDAS

Compra

XMAD

100

18,26000

JB Capital Markets, S.V. S.A.U

04/09/2020

AEDAS

Compra

XMAD

11

18,26000

JB Capital Markets, S.V. S.A.U

04/09/2020

AEDAS

Compra

XMAD

1

18,26000

JB Capital Markets, S.V. S.A.U

04/09/2020

AEDAS

Compra

XMAD

56

18,26000

JB Capital Markets, S.V. S.A.U

04/09/2020

AEDAS

Compra

XMAD

15

18,26000

JB Capital Markets, S.V. S.A.U

04/09/2020

AEDAS

Compra

XMAD

7

18,26000

JB Capital Markets, S.V. S.A.U

04/09/2020

AEDAS

Compra

XMAD

11

18,26000

JB Capital Markets, S.V. S.A.U

04/09/2020

AEDAS

Compra

XMAD

111

18,26000

JB Capital Markets, S.V. S.A.U

07/09/2020

AEDAS

Compra

XMAD

250

18,30000

JB Capital Markets, S.V. S.A.U

Disclaimer

Aedas Homes SA published this content on 07 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 September 2020 07:19:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about AEDAS HOMES, S.A.
03:25aAEDAS HOMES S A : ' State-guaranteed commercial paper program receives a BBB rat..
PU
03:20aAEDAS HOMES S A : 1-7 September buy back program report
PU
08/18AEDAS HOMES S A : Informe programa de recompra y operación de bloque 11-17 agost..
PU
08/18AEDAS HOMES S A : 11-17 August 2020 buy back programme and block trade report
PU
08/11AEDAS HOMES S A : Informe programa de recompra 4 – 10 agosto 2020
PU
08/11AEDAS HOMES S A : 4 -10 August 2020 buy back programme report
PU
08/05AEDAS HOMES S A : Firma del contrato marco para acogerse al Programa de Avales P..
PU
08/05AEDAS HOMES S A : Subscription of the framework agreement to join the MARF ICO C..
PU
08/04AEDAS HOMES S A : PKF incorporation
PU
08/04AEDAS HOMES S A : 28 July – 3 August 2020 buy back program report
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 472 M 557 M 557 M
Net income 2020 40,1 M 47,3 M 47,3 M
Net Debt 2020 164 M 193 M 193 M
P/E ratio 2020 19,6x
Yield 2020 1,31%
Capitalization 842 M 995 M 993 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,13x
EV / Sales 2021 1,81x
Nbr of Employees 226
Free-Float 33,0%
Chart AEDAS HOMES, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Aedas Homes, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AEDAS HOMES, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 21,60 €
Last Close Price 18,24 €
Spread / Highest target 50,8%
Spread / Average Target 18,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -31,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Martínez Montero Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Santiago Javier Fernández Valbuena Chairman
Alberto Delgado Montero Chief Operating Officer
Maria Jose Leal de Carlos Chief Financial Officer
Óscar de la Torre Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AEDAS HOMES, S.A.-14.97%995
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-11.65%45 842
VONOVIA SE23.54%38 420
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-23.43%28 547
CHINA MERCHANTS SHEKOU INDUSTRIAL ZONE HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-17.97%18 626
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE21.99%17 660
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group