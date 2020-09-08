Aedas Homes S A : 1-7 September buy back program report

In compliance with the reporting requirements under article 227 of the Royal Legislative Decree 4/2015, of 23 October, approving the consolidated text of the Securities market Act, AEDAS

Homes, S.A. ("AEDAS" or the "Company") hereby informs the National Securities Market

Commission of the following:

OTHER RELEVANT INFORMATION

AEDAS hereby informs, in reference to the Relevant Fact reported to the National Securities Market Commission on the 27 September 2019 (registration number 282099) relating to the Buy Back Program of the Company's own shares approved by the Board of Directors of AEDAS with the authorisation granted by the sole shareholder of the Company on the 11 September 2017, prior to the date at which the Company became listed on the Spanish Stock Exchange, under the twelfth item of the agenda (the "Buy Back Program"), that during the period comprised between the 1st and the 7th of September 2020, the Company has carried out the following transactions over its own shares under the Buy Back Program:

total shares 2.681

Date Value Transaction Trading venue Nº of shares Weighted average price (€) Agent 01-sep-20 03-sep-20 buy BME 457 18,7800 JB Capital Markets, S.V., S.A.U. 02-sep-20 04-sep-20 buy BME 1.162 18,3570 JB Capital Markets, S.V., S.A.U. 03-sep-20 05-sep-20 buy BME 500 17,8400 JB Capital Markets, S.V., S.A.U. 04-sep-20 08-sep-20 buy BME 312 18,2600 JB Capital Markets, S.V., S.A.U. 07-sep-20 09-sep-20 buy BME 250 18,3000 JB Capital Markets, S.V., S.A.U. average price € 18,3470

An Annex can be found attached with the detailed information of the transactions made during the mentioned period, which is being informed about particularly pursuant to article 5.1 b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, of 16 April 2014, on market abuse, and articles 2.2 and 2.3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, of 8 March 2016, supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council, with regard to regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buy-back programmes and stabilisation measures.

Madrid, on 7th of September 2020

AEDAS Homes, S.A.

Alfonso Benavides Grases,

Secretary of the Board of Directors

ANNEX