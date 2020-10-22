Log in
AEDAS HOMES, S.A.

AEDAS HOMES, S.A.

(AEDAS)
Aedas Homes S A : 2020-21 dividen information

10/22/2020 | 03:25am EDT

Aedas Homes, S.A. ("AEDAS Homes" or the "Company"), in compliance with the reporting requirements established by Article 227 of the Consolidated Text of the Securities Market Act, approved by Royal Legislative Decree 4/2015, of 23 October, hereby informs the National Securities Market Commission of the following:

ADDITIONAL RELEVANT INFORMATION

The Shareholder Remuneration Policy approved by the AEDAS Homes Board of Directors at its meeting held on 25 February 2020 (available on the Company's official website), establishes that the Company will pay a dividend per share of 1 euro (€ 1.00), distributed from 2020-21 full year financial results, including the payment of an interim dividend after the preparation of half-year2020-21 interim financial results.

Given the current economic situation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, and in line with the cash preservation policy adopted by AEDAS Homes in March 2020 as a protective measure to ensure maximum cash availability in the current highly uncertain business context, the Board of Directors, at its meeting held on 21 October 2020, enforcing the attributions conferred upon it by the aforementioned Shareholder Remuneration Policy, has taken the decision to postpone the payment of the interim dividend of 0.5 Euro (€0.50) per share corresponding to financial year 2020-2021 as originally planned. This amount is to be paid when the profit distribution from financial year 2020-2021 occurs, as a dividend payment under the terms outlined in the aforementioned policy.

For these purposes, the Board of Directors will present a proposal for the distribution of profits from full-year2020-21 financial results in May 2021, for subsequent approval at the Annual General Shareholders Meeting.

Madrid, on 22nd of October 2020

AEDAS Homes, S.A.

Alfonso Benavides Grases,

Secretary of the Board of Directors

Disclaimer

Aedas Homes SA published this content on 22 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 October 2020 07:24:06 UTC

