Audit Report on Financial Statements issued by an Independent Auditor
AEDAS HOMES, S.A. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Financial Statements and Consolidated Management Report
for the year ended March 31, 2024
Ernst & Young, S.L.
Tel: 902 365 456
Calle de Raimundo Fernández Villaverde, 65
Fax: 915 727 238
28003 Madrid
ey.com
AUDIT REPORT ON CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS ISSUED BY AN INDEPENDENT
AUDITOR
Translation of a report and financial statements originally issued in Spanish. In the event of discrepancy, the
Spanish-language version prevails (See note 25)
To the shareholders of AEDAS HOMES, S.A.:
Audit report on the consolidated financial statements
Opinion
We have audited the consolidated financial statements of AEDAS HOMES, S.A. (the parent) and its subsidiaries (the Group), which comprise the consolidated balance sheet at March 31, 2024, the consolidated income statement, the consolidated statement of comprehensive income, the consolidated statement of changes in equity, the consolidated statement of cash flows, and the notes thereto, for the year then ended.
In our opinion, the accompanying consolidated financial statements give a true and fair view, in all material respects, of consolidated equity and the consolidated financial position of the Group at March 31, 2024 and of its financial performance and its consolidated cash flows, for the year then ended in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards, as adopted by the European Union (IFRS-EU), and other provisions in the regulatory framework applicable in Spain.
Basis for opinion
We conducted our audit in accordance with prevailing audit regulations in Spain. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's responsibilities for the audit of the consolidated financial statements section of our report.
We are independent of the Group in accordance with the ethical requirements, including those related to independence, that are relevant to our audit of the consolidated financial statements in Spain as required by prevailing audit regulations. In this regard, we have not provided non-audit services nor have any situations or circumstances arisen that might have compromised our mandatory independence in a manner prohibited by the aforementioned requirements.
We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.
Domicilio Social: C/ Raimundo Fernández Villaverde, 65. 28003 Madrid - Inscrita en el Registro Mercantil de Madrid, tomo 9.364 general, 8.130 de la sección 3ª del Libro de Sociedades, folio 68, hoja nº 87.690-1, inscripción 1ª. Madrid 9 de Marzo de 1.989. A member firm of Ernst & Young Global Limited.
2
Key audit matters
Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the consolidated financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the consolidated financial statements as a whole, and in forming our audit opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.
Measurement of inventories
Description At March 31, 2024, the Group carried inventories at 1,487,006,760 euros, which mainly comprise land and sites, as well as various developments in progress and completed buildings that are being held for the purpose of selling the homes being built. The disclosures pertaining to these assets can be found in note 11 to the accompanying consolidated financial statements. As detailed in note 4.4, the Group's inventories are measured at their acquisition cost, grossed up primarily by the cost of any development works, related purchase costs, construction cost, and capitalized borrowing costs, or their estimated market value, if lower.
At each reporting date, the parent's directors test these inventories for indications of impairment. Impairment losses are recognized when their carrying amount exceeds their recoverable amount. To determine the inventories recoverable amount, the parent's directors rely primarily on the appraisals provided by an independent expert in keeping with the valuation standards prescribed by the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS).
The risk of the incorrect initial recognition of these assets, the incorrect capitalization of eligible costs and the possible impairment of these assets, as well as the materiality of the amounts involved, have led us to conclude that the measurement of the Group's inventories constitutes the key audit matter.
Our
response In this regard, our audit procedures included the following, among others:
- Understanding Group management´s processes to determine the inventories recoverable amount the inventory, including evaluation of the design and implementation of the relevant controls.
- Reviewing the purchase deeds for real estate assets and analyzing a sample of costs capitalized as an increase in inventories.
- Reviewing, in collaboration with our valuation experts, the valuation methodology used by the independent expert for a sample of the properties appraised by the latter, which encompassed a mathematical assessment of the model, an analysis of the projected cash flows, and a review of the discount rates used.
- Reviewing the disclosures included in the notes to the accompanying consolidated financial statements in conformity with the applicable regulatory financial reporting framework.
Other information: consolidated management report
Other information refers exclusively to the 2024 consolidated management report, the preparation of which is the responsibility of the parent company's directors and is not an integral part of the consolidated financial statements.
A member firm of Ernst & Young Global Limited
3
Our audit opinion on the consolidated financial statements does not cover the consolidated management report. Our responsibility for the consolidated management report, in conformity with prevailing audit regulations in Spain, entails:
- Checking only that the non-financial statement certain information included in the Corporate Governance Report and the Annual Report on the Remunerations of Directors, to which the Audit Law refers, was provided as stipulated by applicable regulations and, if not, disclose this fact.
- Assessing and reporting on the consistency of the remaining information included in the consolidated management report with the consolidated financial statements, based on the knowledge of the Group obtained during the audit, in addition to evaluating and reporting on whether the content and presentation of this part of the consolidated management report are in conformity with applicable regulations. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there are material misstatements, we are required to disclose this fact.
Based on the work performed, as described above, we have verified that the information referred to in paragraph a) above is provided as stipulated by applicable regulations and that the remaining information contained in the consolidated management report is consistent with that provided in the 2024 consolidated financial statements and its content and presentation are in conformity with applicable regulations.
Responsibilities of the parent company´s directors and the audit and control committee for the consolidated financial statements
The directors of the parent company are responsible for the preparation of the accompanying consolidated financial statements so that they give a true and fair view of the equity, financial position and results of the Group, in accordance with IFRS-EU, and other provisions in the regulatory framework applicable to the Group in Spain, and for such internal control as they determine is necessary to enable the preparation of consolidated financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.
In preparing the consolidated financial statements, the directors of the parent company are responsible for assessing the Group's ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the directors either intend to liquidate the Group or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.
The audit and control committee is responsible for overseeing the Group's financial reporting process.
Auditor's responsibilities for the audit of the consolidated financial statements
Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the consolidated financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor's report that includes our opinion.
Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with prevailing audit regulations in Spain will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these consolidated financial statements.
A member firm of Ernst & Young Global Limited
4
As part of an audit in accordance with prevailing audit regulations in Spain, we exercise professional judgement and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:
- Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the consolidated financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.
- Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Group's internal control.
- Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.
- Conclude on the appropriateness of the directors' use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Group's ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor's report to the related disclosures in the consolidated financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor's report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Group to cease to continue as a going concern.
- Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the consolidated financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the consolidated financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.
- Obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence regarding the financial information of the entities or business activities within the Group to express an opinion on the consolidated financial statements. We are responsible for the direction, supervision and performance of the group audit. We remain solely responsible for our audit opinion.
We communicate with the audit and control committee of the parent company regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.
We also provide the audit and control committee of the parent company with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements, including those related to independence, and to communicate with them all matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.
From the matters communicated with the audit and control committee, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the consolidated financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters.
We describe these matters in our auditor's report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter.
A member firm of Ernst & Young Global Limited
5
Report on other legal and regulatory requirements
European single electronic format
We have examined the digital files of the European single electronic format (ESEF) of AEDAS HOMES, S.A. and subsidiaries for the 2024 financial year, which include the XHTML file containing the consolidated financial statements for the year, and the XBRL files as labeled by the entity, which will form part of the annual financial report.
The directors of AEDAS HOMES S.A. are responsible for submitting the annual financial report for the 2024 financial year, in accordance with the formatting and mark-up requirements set out in Delegated Regulation EU 2019/815 of 17 December 2018 of the European Commission (hereinafter referred to as the ESEF Regulation). In this regard, the Corporate Governance Report and the Annual Report on the Remunerations of Directors have been incorporated by reference in the consolidated management report.
Our responsibility consists of examining the digital files prepared by the directors of the parent company, in accordance with prevailing audit regulations in Spain. These standards require that we plan and perform our audit procedures to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the contents of the consolidated financial statements included in the aforementioned digital files correspond in their entirety to those of the consolidated financial statements that we have audited, and whether the consolidated financial statements and the aforementioned files have been formatted and marked up, in all material respects, in accordance with the ESEF Regulation.
In our opinion, the digital files examined correspond in their entirety to the audited consolidated financial statements, which are presented and have been marked up, in all material respects, in accordance with the ESEF Regulation.
Additional report to the audit and control committee
The opinion expressed in this audit report is consistent with the additional report we issued to the audit and control committee on May 29, 2024.
Term of engagement
The ordinary general shareholders' meeting held on July 20, 2023 appointed us as Group´s auditors for 3 years, commencing on March 31, 2024.
Previously, we were appointed as auditors by the shareholders for 3 years and we have been carrying out the audit of the consolidated financial statements continuously since December 31, 2016.
ERNST & YOUNG, S.L.
(Registered in the Official Register of Auditors under No. S0530)
(signed in the original version)
_____________________________
Alfonso Balea López
(Registered in the Official Register of Auditors under No. 20970)
May 29, 2024
A member firm of Ernst & Young Global Limited
Aedas Homes, S.A. and subsidiaries
Consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2024 prepared under the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) adopted by the European Union, Consolidated Management Report and Independent Auditor's Report
(Free translation of financial statements originally issued in Spanish. In the event of discrepancy, the Spanish-language version prevails)
AEDAS HOMES, S.A. and subsidiaries
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET AS AT 31 MARCH 2024 AND 31 MARCH 2023
(Euros)
ASSETS
Note
31 Mar. 2024
31 Mar. 2023
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
Note
31 Mar. 2024
31 Mar. 2023
NON-CURRENT ASSETS:
EQUITY:
Intangible assets
7
7,071,302
6,634,322
Capital
43,700,000
46,806,537
Patents, licences and trademarks
2,486,878
2,486,878
Share capital
43,700,000
46,806,537
Software
3,883,876
3,139,282
Share premium
421,568,843
478,534,502
Other intangible assets
700,548
1,008,162
Parent company reserves
(299,474,916)
(299,721,536)
Property, plant and equipment
8
7,423,683
8,298,792
(Own equity instruments)
(9,887,856)
(63,922,166)
Land and buildings
6,135,680
6,507,113
Retained earnings
8,811,315
2,144,748
Plant and other PP&E
937,577
1,036,156
Reserves at fully-consolidated companies
1,129,108
(4,610,861)
PP&E in progress and prepayments
350,426
755,523
Other shareholder contributions
740,071,256
740,071,256
Investment properties
9
7,070,806
7,828,733
Profit for the year attributable to equity holders of the parent
108,880,339
105,071,928
Land
1,705,183
1,771,676
(Interim dividend)
(97,044,905)
(43,508,905)
Buildings
5,365,623
6,057,057
Other equity instruments
12,767,064
8,236,447
Non-current investments in group companies and associates
10
94,496,883
12,856,893
Non-controlling interests
568,016
541,939
Investments in associates
38,675,587
8,295,794
Total equity
14
931,088,264
969,643,889
Loans to associates
55,821,296
4,561,099
Non-current financial assets
10
5,590,551
1,750,994
Other non-current financial assets
5,590,551
1,750,994
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES:
Deferred tax assets
17
6,921,747
5,304,792
Non-current borrowings
10 & 15
321,366,065
321,759,646
Total non-current assets
128,574,972
42,674,526
Notes and other marketable securities
320,690,775
318,994,440
CURRENT ASSETS:
Other financial liabilities
675,290
2,765,206
Inventories
11
1,487,006,760
1,610,671,024
Deferred tax liabilities
17
600,518
260,416
Trade and other receivables
12
70,843,322
52,205,744
Total non-current liabilities
321,966,583
322,020,062
Trade receivables
10
42,833,776
41,149,759
Trade receivables, associates
10 & 20
17,392,779
1,000,155
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
Other receivables
10
689,147
712,844
Current provisions
10 & 11
31,700,554
21,407,715
Receivable from employees
10
26,854
1,588
Development finance with long-term maturities
10 & 15
153,909,133
125,561,716
Current tax assets
17
175,349
104,201
Current borrowings
10 & 15
83,328,160
57,829,696
Taxes receivable
17
9,725,417
9,237,197
Notes and other marketable securities
53,556,309
49,279,073
Current investments in group companies and associates
20 & 10
11,982,651
1,007,341
Bank borrowings
27,820,653
7,522,890
Loans to associates
11,982,651
1,007,341
Other financial liabilities
1,951,198
1,027,733
Other financial assets
-
-
Trade and other payables
16
490,203,175
472,495,990
Current financial assets
10
8,981,691
3,558,315
Trade payables
199,236,785
187,661,219
Other current financial assets
8,981,691
3,558,315
Payable for services received
18,557,803
9,426,962
Current prepayments and accrued income
10
15,019,706
14,109,258
Employee benefits payable
4,111,608
3,924,768
Cash and cash equivalents
13
289,786,767
244,732,860
Current tax liabilities
17
33,997,806
28,653,718
Cash
289,786,767
234,732,860
Taxes payable
17
72,235,598
48,068,853
Cash equivalents
-
10,000,000
Customer prepayments
162,063,575
194,760,470
Total current assets
1,883,620,897
1,926,284,542
Total current liabilities
759,141,022
677,295,117
TOTAL ASSETS
2,012,195,869
1,968,959,068
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
2,012,195,869
1,968,959,068
The accompanying notes 1 to 24 are an integral part of the consolidated balance sheet as at 31 March 2024
1
AEDAS HOMES, S.A. and subsidiaries
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS FOR THE YEARS ENDED 31 MARCH 2024 AND 31 MARCH 2023
Note
Year ended 31
Year ended 31
March 2024
March 2023
Revenue
19.1 & 20
1,144,668,867
919,812,265
Cost of sales
11 & 19.2
(888,183,268)
(678,481,120)
Revenue from the delivery of developments sold
19.1
949,541,472
884,559,342
Direct costs of developments sold
(726,975,534)
(648,630,877)
Gross profit from development
222,565,938
235,928,465
Gross margin on development
23.4%
26.7%
Revenue from land sales
11 & 19.1
185,749,185
30,182,000
Direct costs of land sales
(154,876,354)
(27,782,061)
Gross profit from land sales
30,872,831
2,399,939
Gross margin on land sales
16.6%
8.0%
Revenue from services
19.1
9,378,210
5,070,923
Direct costs of services provided
(6,331,380)
(2,068,182)
Gross profit from services
3,046,830
3,002,741
Gross margin on services
32.5%
59.2%
GROSS PROFIT
256,485,599
241,331,145
GROSS MARGIN
22.4%
26.2%
Marketing
(11,230,151)
(15,811,103)
Sales
(17,838,378)
(17,298,671)
Other direct development costs
(2,908,045)
(3,129,627)
Taxes related with developments
(11,086,352)
(8,980,055)
NET MARGIN
213,422,673
196,111,689
NET MARGIN, %
18.6%
21.3%
General expenses
19.3
(35,098,343)
(37,563,691)
General expenses - Share-based payment transactions
19.3
(6,521,701)
(4,771,761)
Other operating income
1,530,047
2,003,625
Other operating expenses
(440,043)
(269,902)
EBITDA
19.5
172,892,633
155,509,960
EBITDA MARGIN
15.1%
16.9%
Margin on strategic land
8,704,443
ADJUSTED EBITDA
19.5
172,892,633
164,214,403
ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN
15.1%
17.9%
Depreciation and amortisation
7, 8 & 9
(4,745,287)
(4,761,864)
Impairment of inventories
11
3,160,806
(1,261,520)
OPERATING PROFIT
171,308,152
158,191,019
Finance income
20
1,259,796
576,902
Finance costs - Bank borrowings, net of capitalised borrowing costs
19.4
(26,096,336)
(22,459,338)
Change in fair value of financial instruments
-
(505,459)
Exchange differences
(39)
(0)
NET FINANCE COST
(24,836,579)
(22,387,895)
Share of profit/(loss) of equity-accounted investees
10
417,957
1,548,619
PROFIT BEFORE TAX
146,889,530
137,351,743
Income tax
17
(37,920,709)
(32,074,172)
PROFIT FOR THE YEAR FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
108,968,821
105,277,571
PROFIT FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS
-
-
PROFIT FOR THE YEAR
108,968,819
105,277,571
Attributable to non-controlling interests
88,480
205,643
Attributable to equity holders of the parent
108,880,339
105,071,928
Basic earnings per share
2.49
2.24
Diluted earnings per share
2.53
2.42
The accompanying notes 1 to 24 are an integral part of the consolidated statement of profit or loss for the year ended 31 March 2024
2
AEDAS HOMES, S.A. and subsidiaries
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE YEARS ENDED 31 MARCH 2024 AND 31 MARCH 2023
(Euros)
Note
Year ended 31
Year ended 31
March 2024
March 2023
PROFIT FOR THE YEAR (I)
3
108,968,819
105,277,571
Income and expense recognised directly in equity
TOTAL INCOME AND EXPENSE RECOGNISED DIRECTLY IN EQUITY (II)
-
-
TOTAL AMOUNTS TRANSFERRED TO PROFIT OR LOSS (III)
-
-
TOTAL RECOGNISED INCOME AND EXPENSE (I+II+III)
108,968,819
105,277,571
Total recognised income and expense attributable to equity holders of the parent
108,880,339
105,071,928
Total recognised income and expense attributable to non-controlling interests
88,480
205,643
The accompanying notes 1 to 24 are an integral part of the consolidated statement of comprehensive income for the year ended 31 March 2024
3
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Aedas Homes SA published this content on 30 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2024 18:17:08 UTC.