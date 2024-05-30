Audit Report on Financial Statements issued by an Independent Auditor

AEDAS HOMES, S.A. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Financial Statements and Consolidated Management Report

for the year ended March 31, 2024

Ernst & Young, S.L.

Tel: 902 365 456

Calle de Raimundo Fernández Villaverde, 65

Fax: 915 727 238

28003 Madrid

ey.com

AUDIT REPORT ON CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS ISSUED BY AN INDEPENDENT

AUDITOR

Translation of a report and financial statements originally issued in Spanish. In the event of discrepancy, the

Spanish-language version prevails (See note 25)

To the shareholders of AEDAS HOMES, S.A.:

Audit report on the consolidated financial statements

Opinion

We have audited the consolidated financial statements of AEDAS HOMES, S.A. (the parent) and its subsidiaries (the Group), which comprise the consolidated balance sheet at March 31, 2024, the consolidated income statement, the consolidated statement of comprehensive income, the consolidated statement of changes in equity, the consolidated statement of cash flows, and the notes thereto, for the year then ended.

In our opinion, the accompanying consolidated financial statements give a true and fair view, in all material respects, of consolidated equity and the consolidated financial position of the Group at March 31, 2024 and of its financial performance and its consolidated cash flows, for the year then ended in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards, as adopted by the European Union (IFRS-EU), and other provisions in the regulatory framework applicable in Spain.

Basis for opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with prevailing audit regulations in Spain. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's responsibilities for the audit of the consolidated financial statements section of our report.

We are independent of the Group in accordance with the ethical requirements, including those related to independence, that are relevant to our audit of the consolidated financial statements in Spain as required by prevailing audit regulations. In this regard, we have not provided non-audit services nor have any situations or circumstances arisen that might have compromised our mandatory independence in a manner prohibited by the aforementioned requirements.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Domicilio Social: C/ Raimundo Fernández Villaverde, 65. 28003 Madrid - Inscrita en el Registro Mercantil de Madrid, tomo 9.364 general, 8.130 de la sección 3ª del Libro de Sociedades, folio 68, hoja nº 87.690-1, inscripción 1ª. Madrid 9 de Marzo de 1.989. A member firm of Ernst & Young Global Limited.

2

Key audit matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the consolidated financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the consolidated financial statements as a whole, and in forming our audit opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Measurement of inventories

Description At March 31, 2024, the Group carried inventories at 1,487,006,760 euros, which mainly comprise land and sites, as well as various developments in progress and completed buildings that are being held for the purpose of selling the homes being built. The disclosures pertaining to these assets can be found in note 11 to the accompanying consolidated financial statements. As detailed in note 4.4, the Group's inventories are measured at their acquisition cost, grossed up primarily by the cost of any development works, related purchase costs, construction cost, and capitalized borrowing costs, or their estimated market value, if lower.

At each reporting date, the parent's directors test these inventories for indications of impairment. Impairment losses are recognized when their carrying amount exceeds their recoverable amount. To determine the inventories recoverable amount, the parent's directors rely primarily on the appraisals provided by an independent expert in keeping with the valuation standards prescribed by the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS).

The risk of the incorrect initial recognition of these assets, the incorrect capitalization of eligible costs and the possible impairment of these assets, as well as the materiality of the amounts involved, have led us to conclude that the measurement of the Group's inventories constitutes the key audit matter.

Our

response In this regard, our audit procedures included the following, among others:

  • Understanding Group management´s processes to determine the inventories recoverable amount the inventory, including evaluation of the design and implementation of the relevant controls.
  • Reviewing the purchase deeds for real estate assets and analyzing a sample of costs capitalized as an increase in inventories.
  • Reviewing, in collaboration with our valuation experts, the valuation methodology used by the independent expert for a sample of the properties appraised by the latter, which encompassed a mathematical assessment of the model, an analysis of the projected cash flows, and a review of the discount rates used.
  • Reviewing the disclosures included in the notes to the accompanying consolidated financial statements in conformity with the applicable regulatory financial reporting framework.

Other information: consolidated management report

Other information refers exclusively to the 2024 consolidated management report, the preparation of which is the responsibility of the parent company's directors and is not an integral part of the consolidated financial statements.

A member firm of Ernst & Young Global Limited

3

Our audit opinion on the consolidated financial statements does not cover the consolidated management report. Our responsibility for the consolidated management report, in conformity with prevailing audit regulations in Spain, entails:

  1. Checking only that the non-financial statement certain information included in the Corporate Governance Report and the Annual Report on the Remunerations of Directors, to which the Audit Law refers, was provided as stipulated by applicable regulations and, if not, disclose this fact.
  2. Assessing and reporting on the consistency of the remaining information included in the consolidated management report with the consolidated financial statements, based on the knowledge of the Group obtained during the audit, in addition to evaluating and reporting on whether the content and presentation of this part of the consolidated management report are in conformity with applicable regulations. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there are material misstatements, we are required to disclose this fact.

Based on the work performed, as described above, we have verified that the information referred to in paragraph a) above is provided as stipulated by applicable regulations and that the remaining information contained in the consolidated management report is consistent with that provided in the 2024 consolidated financial statements and its content and presentation are in conformity with applicable regulations.

Responsibilities of the parent company´s directors and the audit and control committee for the consolidated financial statements

The directors of the parent company are responsible for the preparation of the accompanying consolidated financial statements so that they give a true and fair view of the equity, financial position and results of the Group, in accordance with IFRS-EU, and other provisions in the regulatory framework applicable to the Group in Spain, and for such internal control as they determine is necessary to enable the preparation of consolidated financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the consolidated financial statements, the directors of the parent company are responsible for assessing the Group's ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the directors either intend to liquidate the Group or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The audit and control committee is responsible for overseeing the Group's financial reporting process.

Auditor's responsibilities for the audit of the consolidated financial statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the consolidated financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor's report that includes our opinion.

Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with prevailing audit regulations in Spain will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these consolidated financial statements.

A member firm of Ernst & Young Global Limited

4

As part of an audit in accordance with prevailing audit regulations in Spain, we exercise professional judgement and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

  • Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the consolidated financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.
  • Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Group's internal control.
  • Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.
  • Conclude on the appropriateness of the directors' use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Group's ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor's report to the related disclosures in the consolidated financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor's report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Group to cease to continue as a going concern.
  • Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the consolidated financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the consolidated financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.
  • Obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence regarding the financial information of the entities or business activities within the Group to express an opinion on the consolidated financial statements. We are responsible for the direction, supervision and performance of the group audit. We remain solely responsible for our audit opinion.

We communicate with the audit and control committee of the parent company regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide the audit and control committee of the parent company with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements, including those related to independence, and to communicate with them all matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with the audit and control committee, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the consolidated financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters.

We describe these matters in our auditor's report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter.

A member firm of Ernst & Young Global Limited

5

Report on other legal and regulatory requirements

European single electronic format

We have examined the digital files of the European single electronic format (ESEF) of AEDAS HOMES, S.A. and subsidiaries for the 2024 financial year, which include the XHTML file containing the consolidated financial statements for the year, and the XBRL files as labeled by the entity, which will form part of the annual financial report.

The directors of AEDAS HOMES S.A. are responsible for submitting the annual financial report for the 2024 financial year, in accordance with the formatting and mark-up requirements set out in Delegated Regulation EU 2019/815 of 17 December 2018 of the European Commission (hereinafter referred to as the ESEF Regulation). In this regard, the Corporate Governance Report and the Annual Report on the Remunerations of Directors have been incorporated by reference in the consolidated management report.

Our responsibility consists of examining the digital files prepared by the directors of the parent company, in accordance with prevailing audit regulations in Spain. These standards require that we plan and perform our audit procedures to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the contents of the consolidated financial statements included in the aforementioned digital files correspond in their entirety to those of the consolidated financial statements that we have audited, and whether the consolidated financial statements and the aforementioned files have been formatted and marked up, in all material respects, in accordance with the ESEF Regulation.

In our opinion, the digital files examined correspond in their entirety to the audited consolidated financial statements, which are presented and have been marked up, in all material respects, in accordance with the ESEF Regulation.

Additional report to the audit and control committee

The opinion expressed in this audit report is consistent with the additional report we issued to the audit and control committee on May 29, 2024.

Term of engagement

The ordinary general shareholders' meeting held on July 20, 2023 appointed us as Group´s auditors for 3 years, commencing on March 31, 2024.

Previously, we were appointed as auditors by the shareholders for 3 years and we have been carrying out the audit of the consolidated financial statements continuously since December 31, 2016.

ERNST & YOUNG, S.L.

(Registered in the Official Register of Auditors under No. S0530)

(signed in the original version)

_____________________________

Alfonso Balea López

(Registered in the Official Register of Auditors under No. 20970)

May 29, 2024

A member firm of Ernst & Young Global Limited

Aedas Homes, S.A. and subsidiaries

Consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2024 prepared under the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) adopted by the European Union, Consolidated Management Report and Independent Auditor's Report

(Free translation of financial statements originally issued in Spanish. In the event of discrepancy, the Spanish-language version prevails)

AEDAS HOMES, S.A. and subsidiaries

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET AS AT 31 MARCH 2024 AND 31 MARCH 2023

(Euros)

ASSETS

Note

31 Mar. 2024

31 Mar. 2023

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

Note

31 Mar. 2024

31 Mar. 2023

NON-CURRENT ASSETS:

EQUITY:

Intangible assets

7

7,071,302

6,634,322

Capital

43,700,000

46,806,537

Patents, licences and trademarks

2,486,878

2,486,878

Share capital

43,700,000

46,806,537

Software

3,883,876

3,139,282

Share premium

421,568,843

478,534,502

Other intangible assets

700,548

1,008,162

Parent company reserves

(299,474,916)

(299,721,536)

Property, plant and equipment

8

7,423,683

8,298,792

(Own equity instruments)

(9,887,856)

(63,922,166)

Land and buildings

6,135,680

6,507,113

Retained earnings

8,811,315

2,144,748

Plant and other PP&E

937,577

1,036,156

Reserves at fully-consolidated companies

1,129,108

(4,610,861)

PP&E in progress and prepayments

350,426

755,523

Other shareholder contributions

740,071,256

740,071,256

Investment properties

9

7,070,806

7,828,733

Profit for the year attributable to equity holders of the parent

108,880,339

105,071,928

Land

1,705,183

1,771,676

(Interim dividend)

(97,044,905)

(43,508,905)

Buildings

5,365,623

6,057,057

Other equity instruments

12,767,064

8,236,447

Non-current investments in group companies and associates

10

94,496,883

12,856,893

Non-controlling interests

568,016

541,939

Investments in associates

38,675,587

8,295,794

Total equity

14

931,088,264

969,643,889

Loans to associates

55,821,296

4,561,099

Non-current financial assets

10

5,590,551

1,750,994

Other non-current financial assets

5,590,551

1,750,994

NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES:

Deferred tax assets

17

6,921,747

5,304,792

Non-current borrowings

10 & 15

321,366,065

321,759,646

Total non-current assets

128,574,972

42,674,526

Notes and other marketable securities

320,690,775

318,994,440

CURRENT ASSETS:

Other financial liabilities

675,290

2,765,206

Inventories

11

1,487,006,760

1,610,671,024

Deferred tax liabilities

17

600,518

260,416

Trade and other receivables

12

70,843,322

52,205,744

Total non-current liabilities

321,966,583

322,020,062

Trade receivables

10

42,833,776

41,149,759

Trade receivables, associates

10 & 20

17,392,779

1,000,155

CURRENT LIABILITIES:

Other receivables

10

689,147

712,844

Current provisions

10 & 11

31,700,554

21,407,715

Receivable from employees

10

26,854

1,588

Development finance with long-term maturities

10 & 15

153,909,133

125,561,716

Current tax assets

17

175,349

104,201

Current borrowings

10 & 15

83,328,160

57,829,696

Taxes receivable

17

9,725,417

9,237,197

Notes and other marketable securities

53,556,309

49,279,073

Current investments in group companies and associates

20 & 10

11,982,651

1,007,341

Bank borrowings

27,820,653

7,522,890

Loans to associates

11,982,651

1,007,341

Other financial liabilities

1,951,198

1,027,733

Other financial assets

-

-

Trade and other payables

16

490,203,175

472,495,990

Current financial assets

10

8,981,691

3,558,315

Trade payables

199,236,785

187,661,219

Other current financial assets

8,981,691

3,558,315

Payable for services received

18,557,803

9,426,962

Current prepayments and accrued income

10

15,019,706

14,109,258

Employee benefits payable

4,111,608

3,924,768

Cash and cash equivalents

13

289,786,767

244,732,860

Current tax liabilities

17

33,997,806

28,653,718

Cash

289,786,767

234,732,860

Taxes payable

17

72,235,598

48,068,853

Cash equivalents

-

10,000,000

Customer prepayments

162,063,575

194,760,470

Total current assets

1,883,620,897

1,926,284,542

Total current liabilities

759,141,022

677,295,117

TOTAL ASSETS

2,012,195,869

1,968,959,068

TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

2,012,195,869

1,968,959,068

The accompanying notes 1 to 24 are an integral part of the consolidated balance sheet as at 31 March 2024

1

AEDAS HOMES, S.A. and subsidiaries

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS FOR THE YEARS ENDED 31 MARCH 2024 AND 31 MARCH 2023

Note

Year ended 31

Year ended 31

March 2024

March 2023

Revenue

19.1 & 20

1,144,668,867

919,812,265

Cost of sales

11 & 19.2

(888,183,268)

(678,481,120)

Revenue from the delivery of developments sold

19.1

949,541,472

884,559,342

Direct costs of developments sold

(726,975,534)

(648,630,877)

Gross profit from development

222,565,938

235,928,465

Gross margin on development

23.4%

26.7%

Revenue from land sales

11 & 19.1

185,749,185

30,182,000

Direct costs of land sales

(154,876,354)

(27,782,061)

Gross profit from land sales

30,872,831

2,399,939

Gross margin on land sales

16.6%

8.0%

Revenue from services

19.1

9,378,210

5,070,923

Direct costs of services provided

(6,331,380)

(2,068,182)

Gross profit from services

3,046,830

3,002,741

Gross margin on services

32.5%

59.2%

GROSS PROFIT

256,485,599

241,331,145

GROSS MARGIN

22.4%

26.2%

Marketing

(11,230,151)

(15,811,103)

Sales

(17,838,378)

(17,298,671)

Other direct development costs

(2,908,045)

(3,129,627)

Taxes related with developments

(11,086,352)

(8,980,055)

NET MARGIN

213,422,673

196,111,689

NET MARGIN, %

18.6%

21.3%

General expenses

19.3

(35,098,343)

(37,563,691)

General expenses - Share-based payment transactions

19.3

(6,521,701)

(4,771,761)

Other operating income

1,530,047

2,003,625

Other operating expenses

(440,043)

(269,902)

EBITDA

19.5

172,892,633

155,509,960

EBITDA MARGIN

15.1%

16.9%

Margin on strategic land

8,704,443

ADJUSTED EBITDA

19.5

172,892,633

164,214,403

ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN

15.1%

17.9%

Depreciation and amortisation

7, 8 & 9

(4,745,287)

(4,761,864)

Impairment of inventories

11

3,160,806

(1,261,520)

OPERATING PROFIT

171,308,152

158,191,019

Finance income

20

1,259,796

576,902

Finance costs - Bank borrowings, net of capitalised borrowing costs

19.4

(26,096,336)

(22,459,338)

Change in fair value of financial instruments

-

(505,459)

Exchange differences

(39)

(0)

NET FINANCE COST

(24,836,579)

(22,387,895)

Share of profit/(loss) of equity-accounted investees

10

417,957

1,548,619

PROFIT BEFORE TAX

146,889,530

137,351,743

Income tax

17

(37,920,709)

(32,074,172)

PROFIT FOR THE YEAR FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

108,968,821

105,277,571

PROFIT FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS

-

-

PROFIT FOR THE YEAR

108,968,819

105,277,571

Attributable to non-controlling interests

88,480

205,643

Attributable to equity holders of the parent

108,880,339

105,071,928

Basic earnings per share

2.49

2.24

Diluted earnings per share

2.53

2.42

The accompanying notes 1 to 24 are an integral part of the consolidated statement of profit or loss for the year ended 31 March 2024

2

AEDAS HOMES, S.A. and subsidiaries

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE YEARS ENDED 31 MARCH 2024 AND 31 MARCH 2023

(Euros)

Note

Year ended 31

Year ended 31

March 2024

March 2023

PROFIT FOR THE YEAR (I)

3

108,968,819

105,277,571

Income and expense recognised directly in equity

TOTAL INCOME AND EXPENSE RECOGNISED DIRECTLY IN EQUITY (II)

-

-

TOTAL AMOUNTS TRANSFERRED TO PROFIT OR LOSS (III)

-

-

TOTAL RECOGNISED INCOME AND EXPENSE (I+II+III)

108,968,819

105,277,571

Total recognised income and expense attributable to equity holders of the parent

108,880,339

105,071,928

Total recognised income and expense attributable to non-controlling interests

88,480

205,643

The accompanying notes 1 to 24 are an integral part of the consolidated statement of comprehensive income for the year ended 31 March 2024

3

Attachments

Disclaimer

Aedas Homes SA published this content on 30 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2024 18:17:08 UTC.