AUDIT REPORT ON FINANCIAL STATEMENTS ISSUED BY AN INDEPENDENT AUDITOR

Translation of a report and financial statements originally issued in Spanish. In the event of discrepancy, the

Spanish-language version prevails (See note 21)

To the shareholders of AEDAS HOMES, S.A.:

Report on the financial statements

Opinion

We have audited the financial statements of AEDAS HOMES, S.A. (the Company), which comprise the balance sheet as at March 31, 2024, the income statement, the statement of changes in equity, the cash flow statement, and the notes thereto for the year then ended.

In our opinion, the accompanying financial statements give a true and fair view, in all material respects, of the equity and financial position of the Company as at March 31, 2024 and of its financial performance and its cash flows for the year then ended in accordance with the applicable regulatory framework for financial information in Spain (identified in note 2.1 to the accompanying financial statements) and, specifically, the accounting principles and criteria contained therein.

Basis for opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with prevailing audit regulations in Spain. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's responsibilities for the audit of the financial statements section of our report.

We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ethical requirements, including those related to independence, that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements in Spain as required by prevailing audit regulations. In this regard, we have not provided non-audit services nor have any situations or circumstances arisen that might have compromised our mandatory independence in a manner prohibited by the aforementioned requirements.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

