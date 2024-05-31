Audit Report on Financial Statements issued by an Independent Auditor
AEDAS HOMES, S.A.
Financial Statements and Management Report for the year ended
March 31, 2024
AUDIT REPORT ON FINANCIAL STATEMENTS ISSUED BY AN INDEPENDENT AUDITOR
Translation of a report and financial statements originally issued in Spanish. In the event of discrepancy, the
Spanish-language version prevails (See note 21)
To the shareholders of AEDAS HOMES, S.A.:
Report on the financial statements
Opinion
We have audited the financial statements of AEDAS HOMES, S.A. (the Company), which comprise the balance sheet as at March 31, 2024, the income statement, the statement of changes in equity, the cash flow statement, and the notes thereto for the year then ended.
In our opinion, the accompanying financial statements give a true and fair view, in all material respects, of the equity and financial position of the Company as at March 31, 2024 and of its financial performance and its cash flows for the year then ended in accordance with the applicable regulatory framework for financial information in Spain (identified in note 2.1 to the accompanying financial statements) and, specifically, the accounting principles and criteria contained therein.
Basis for opinion
We conducted our audit in accordance with prevailing audit regulations in Spain. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's responsibilities for the audit of the financial statements section of our report.
We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ethical requirements, including those related to independence, that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements in Spain as required by prevailing audit regulations. In this regard, we have not provided non-audit services nor have any situations or circumstances arisen that might have compromised our mandatory independence in a manner prohibited by the aforementioned requirements.
We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.
Key audit matters
Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our audit opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.
Measurement of equity instruments and loans to group companies
Description As indicated in notes 4.5, 7 and 8 to the accompanying financial statements, at March 31, 2024, the Company recognized non-current equity investments amount to 239,020,034 euros and non-current and current loans to group companies amounting to 46,776,368 euros and 586,680,269 euros, respectively, through these investees, the Company manages the acquisition of land and sites and their exploitation by sale housing developments.
At each reporting date, the Company's directors test these equity investments and loans for indications of impairment. Impairment losses are recognized when their carrying amount exceeds their recoverable amount.
Impairment loss is calculated as the difference between the investment's carrying amount and recoverable amount, deemed to be the higher of fair value less costs to sell and the present value of the projected cash flows from the investment.
The Company takes investee's equity into consideration, adjusted for any unrealized gains existing at the measurement date, unless better evidence of the recoverable amount of the investment is available.
To estimate the aforementioned unrealized capital gains, the Company uses appraisals carried out by an independent expert on the investment properties owned by each of the group companies and compares them to the net book value of the related assets.
The risk of the incorrect valuation of the movements in these assets and their possible impairment, as well as the relevance of the amounts involved, cause us to consider the valuation of the investments in group companies and non-current and current loans to group companies as a key audit matter.
Our
response In this regard, our audit procedures included the following, among others:
- Understanding Company management´s processes to determine the measurement of equity instruments and loans to group companies, including evaluation of the design and implementation of the relevant controls.
- Reviewing the analysis carried out by the Company to identify indications of impairment and calculation of the recoverable amount, through the evaluation, in collaboration with our valuation experts, the valuation methodology used by the independent expert for a sample of the properties appraised by the latter, the review of which specifically encompassed a mathematical assessment of the model, an analysis of the projected cash flows and a review of the discount rates used.
- Reviewing the disclosures included in the notes to the accompanying financial statements in conformity with the applicable regulatory financial reporting framework.
Other information: management report
Other information refers exclusively to the 2024 management report, the preparation of which is the responsibility of the Company's directors and is not an integral part of the financial statements.
Our audit opinion on the financial statements does not cover the management report. Our responsibility for the management report, in conformity with prevailing audit regulations in Spain, entails:
- Checking only that that the non-financial statement and certain information included in the Corporate Governance Report and the Annual Report on the Remunerations of Directors, to which the Audit Law refers, was provided as stipulated by applicable regulations and, if not, disclose this fact.
- Assessing and reporting on the consistency of the remaining information included in the management report with the financial statements, based on the knowledge of the entity obtained during the audit, in addition to evaluating and reporting on whether the content and presentation of this part of the management report are in conformity with applicable regulations. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there are material misstatements, we are required to disclose this fact.
Based on the work performed, as described above, we have verified that the information referred to in paragraph a) above is provided as stipulated by applicable regulations and that the remaining information contained in the management report is consistent with that provided in the 2024 financial statements and its content and presentation are in conformity with applicable regulations.
Responsibilities of the directors and the audit and control committee for the financial statements
The directors are responsible for the preparation of the accompanying financial statements so that they give a true and fair view of the equity, financial position and results of the Company, in accordance with the regulatory framework for financial information applicable to the Company in Spain, identified in note 2.1 to the accompanying financial statements, and for such internal control as they determine is necessary to enable the preparation of financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.
In preparing the financial statements, the directors are responsible for assessing the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the directors either intend to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.
The audit and control committee is responsible for overseeing the Company's financial reporting process.
Auditor's responsibilities for the audit of the financial statements
Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor's report that includes our opinion.
Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with prevailing audit regulations in Spain will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.
As part of an audit in accordance with prevailing audit regulations in Spain, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:
- Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.
- Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Company's internal control.
- Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.
- Conclude on the appropriateness of the director's use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor's report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor's report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.
- Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.
We communicate with the audit and control committee of the Company regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.
We also provide the audit and control committee of the Company with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements, including those related to independence, and to communicate with them all matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.
From the matters communicated with the audit and control committee of the Company, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters.
We describe these matters in our auditor's report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter.
Report on other legal and regulatory requirements
European single electronic format
We have examined the digital file of the European single electronic format (ESEF) of AEDAS HOMES, S.A. for the 2024 financial year, consisting of an XHTML file containing the financial statements for the year, which will form part of the annual financial report.
The directors of AEDAS HOMES S.A. are responsible for submitting the annual financial report for the 2024 financial year, in accordance with the formatting requirements set out in Delegated Regulation EU 2019/815 of 17 December 2018 of the European Commission (hereinafter referred to as the ESEF Regulation). In this regard, the Corporate Governance Report and the Annual Report on the Remunerations of Directors have been incorporated by reference in the management report
Our responsibility consists of examining the digital file prepared by the directors of the Company, in accordance with prevailing audit regulations in Spain. These standards require that we plan and perform our audit procedures to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the contents of the financial statements included in the aforementioned digital file correspond in their entirety to those of the financial statements that we have audited, and whether the financial statements and the aforementioned file have been formatted, in all material respects, in accordance with the ESEF Regulation.
In our opinion, the digital file examined corresponds in its entirety to the audited financial statements, which are presented, in all material respects, in accordance with the ESEF Regulation.
Additional report to the audit and control committee
The opinion expressed in this audit report is consistent with the additional report we issued to the audit and control committee on May 29, 2024.
Term of engagement
The ordinary general shareholders' meeting held on July 20, 2023 appointed us as auditors for 3 years, commencing on March 31, 2024.
Previously, we were appointed as auditors by the shareholders for 3 years and we have been carrying out the audit of the financial statements continuously since December 31, 2016.
ERNST & YOUNG, S.L.
(Registered in the Official Register of Auditors under No. S0530)
(signed in the original version)
_____________________________
Alfonso Balea López
(Registered in the Official Register of Auditors under No. 20970)
May 29, 2024
AEDAS HOMES, S.A.
Financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2024 and accompanying Management Report
(Free translation of financial statements originally issued in Spanish. In the event of discrepancy, the Spanish-language version prevails)
AEDAS HOMES, S.A.
BALANCE SHEET AS AT 31 MARCH 2024 AND 31 MARCH 2023
(Euros)
ASSETS
Note
31 Mar. 2024
31 Mar. 2023
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
Note
31 Mar. 2024
31 Mar. 2023
NON-CURRENT ASSETS:
EQUITY:
Intangible assets
5
4,584,424
3,827,330
Capital
10.1
43,700,000
46,806,537
Software
3,883,876
3,139,282
Share capital
43,700,000
46,806,537
Other intangible assets
700,548
688,048
Share premium
10.2
421,568,843
478,534,502
Property, plant and equipment
6
3,925,441
2,956,220
Reserves
10.3
(299,474,916)
(299,721,536)
Land and buildings
3,002,530
1,676,167
(Own shares)
10.6
(9,887,856)
(63,922,166)
Plant and other PP&E
572,484
524,529
Retained earnings
10
16,823,863
14,057,168
PP&E in progress and prepayments
350,427
755,524
Other shareholder contributions
10.8
740,071,256
740,071,256
Non-current investments in group companies and associates
285,796,402
209,431,934
Profit for the year
3
107,462,395
96,165,647
Equity instruments
7
239,020,034
204,870,835
(Interim dividend)
10.8
(97,044,905)
(43,508,905)
Loans to companies
8 & 16
46,776,368
4,561,099
Other equity instruments
10.9
12,767,065
8,236,447
Non-current financial assets
28,428
34,558
Total equity
935,985,745
976,718,950
Other non-current financial assets
8
28,428
34,558
Deferred tax assets
13
3,563,260
2,061,279
Total non-current assets
297,897,955
218,311,321
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES:
CURRENT ASSETS:
Non-current borrowings from group companies and associates
12 & 16
1,808,929
2,496,752
Trade and other receivables
6,993,661
56,282,581
Deferred tax liabilities
13
13,454
12,200
Trade receivables
8
96,180
1,604
Total non-current liabilities
1,822,383
2,508,952
Trade receivables, group companies and associates
8
6,469,991
53,882,146
Other receivables
8
-
28,742
Receivable from employees
8
27,079
1,359
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
Current tax assets
13
73,696
73,697
Current borrowings
12
48,727,787
44,574,854
Taxes receivable
13
326,715
2,295,033
Notes and other marketable securities
48,722,316
44,367,965
Current investments in group companies and associates
8 & 16
733,506,813
789,056,629
Other financial liabilities
5,471
206,889
Current loans to group companies and associates
586,680,269
750,836,598
Current borrowings from group companies and associates
12 & 16
9,058,516
1,063,380
Other financial assets
146,826,544
38,220,031
Trade and other payables
12
85,656,940
63,588,961
Current financial assets
8
71,139
71,116
Trade payables
12
198,114
355,629
Current prepayments and accrued income
424,553
397,001
Other payables
12
2,413,510
3,075,724
Cash and cash equivalents
9
42,357,250
24,336,449
Employee benefits payable
12
3,828,562
3,728,173
Cash
42,357,250
19,336,449
Current tax liabilities
13
33,997,807
28,653,717
Cash equivalents
-
5,000,000
Taxes payable
13
45,218,947
27,775,718
Total current assets
783,353,416
870,143,776
Total current liabilities
143,443,243
109,227,195
TOTAL ASSETS
1,081,251,371
1,088,455,097
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
1,081,251,371
1,088,455,097
The accompanying notes 1 to 20 are an integral part of the balance sheet as at 31 March 2024
AEDAS HOMES, S.A.
STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS FOR THE YEARS ENDED 31 MARCH 2024 AND 31 MARCH 2024
(Euros)
Year ended
Year ended
Note
31 March
31 March
2024
2023
CONTINUING OPERATIONS
Revenue
14.1
171,843,447
149,815,817
Revenue from services
93,417,138
68,610,876
Dividends received
78,426,309
81,204,941
Other operating income
465,304
199,384
Ancillary and other operating income
465,304
199,384
Employee benefits expense
14.3
(31,150,831)
(27,996,617)
Wages, salaries and similar
(25,891,486)
(23,437,049)
Employee benefits
(5,259,345)
(4,559,568)
Other operating expenses
(16,887,985)
(16,012,188)
External services
14.2
(16,829,764)
(15,916,449)
Taxes other than income tax
(24,858)
(41,580)
Other operating expenses
(33,363)
(54,159)
Depreciation and amortisation
5 & 6
(2,451,870)
(1,840,599)
Impairment of and gains/(losses) on disposal of fixed assets
-
(7,634)
Gains/(losses) on disposals
-
(7,634)
OPERATING PROFIT
121,818,065
104,158,163
Finance income
127,597
2,243
From marketable securities and other financial instruments - Third parties
127,597
2,243
Equity instruments
-
-
Finance costs
14.4
(3,363,483)
(1,295,912)
Borrowings from group companies and associates
14.4 & 16
(539,834)
(50,949)
Third-party borrowings
(2,823,649)
(1,244,963)
Change in fair value of financial instruments
12.4
-
(504,060)
Held-for-trading portfolio and other securities
-
(504,060)
Exchange differences
-
-
Impairment of and gains/(losses) on disposal of financial instruments
7
(158,895)
(169,273)
Impairment and losses
(158,895)
(169,273)
NET FINANCE COST
(3,394,781)
(1,967,002)
PROFIT BEFORE TAX
118,423,284
102,191,161
Income tax
13
(10,960,889)
(6,025,514)
PROFIT FOR THE YEAR FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
107,462,395
96,165,647
DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS
-
-
Profit/(loss) after tax for the period from discontinued operations
-
-
PROFIT FOR THE YEAR
107,462,395
96,165,647
The accompanying notes 1 to 20 are an integral part of the statement of profit or loss for the year ended 31 March 2024
AEDAS HOMES, S.A.
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
FOR THE YEARS ENDED 31 MARCH 2024 AND 2023
-
STATEMENT OF RECOGNISED INCOME AND EXPENSE
(Euros)
Note
Year ended 31
Year ended 31
March 2024
March 2023
PROFIT FOR THE YEAR (I)
3
107,462,395
96,165,647
Income and expense recognised directly in equity
-
-
TOTAL INCOME AND EXPENSE RECOGNISED DIRECTLY IN EQUITY (II)
-
-
TOTAL AMOUNTS TRANSFERRED TO PROFIT OR LOSS (III)
-
-
TOTAL RECOGNISED INCOME AND EXPENSE (I+II+III)
107,462,395
96,165,647
The accompanying notes 1 to 20 are an integral part of the statement of changes in equity for the year ended 31 March
2024
