Aedas Homes S A : ' State-guaranteed commercial paper program receives a BBB rating from Axesor

AEDAS Homes' State-guaranteed commercial paper program receives a BBB rating from Axesor

• This issuance of commercial paper has received an investment-grade rating thanks to the State's guarantee of 70% of the principal and AEDAS Homes' strong financial position

• María José Leal, CFO of AEDAS Homes: "This BBB rating is yet another example of our solid financial situation".

September 2020-. AEDAS Homes,a leading residential developer in Spain, has received a BBB rating from rating agency Axesor for the issuance of guaranteed commercial paper, which is part of the commercial paper program that the company has registered with MARF (Mercado Alternativo de

Renta Fija, or Alternative Fixed Income Market) under the name 'AEDAS HOMES 2020 Commercial

Paper Notes Program'.

Rating agencies assign a rating of BBB to issuances with reduced credit risk, meaning that this instrument, which was issued by AEDAS Homes for a term of more than one year, falls within the group of issuances that are considered to be low credit risk, thanks to a high probability of repayment and strong level of recoverability of the investment.

In June, the developer renewed this commercial paper program in MARF for a total amount of €150 million and was able to issue commercial paper with a maturity of up to 24 months.

"We are very pleased with this new rating, since the BBB rating serves as yet another example of our solid financial position, which the company has demonstrated over the last few years", explained

María José Leal, Chief Financial Officer of AEDAS Homes.

To date, AEDAS Homes has put over 7,000 units on the market and has a fully-permitted landbank of over 1.9 million sqm- the highest quality landbank in Spain, according to market analysts-to build over 15,500 homes in the nation's key real estate markets and economic centres, and their surrounding areas: the Centre (Madrid), Catalonia, the East & Balearic Islands, Andalucía and Costa del Sol.

