AEDAS HOMES, S.A.

(AEDAS)
Aedas Homes S A : ' State-guaranteed commercial paper program receives a BBB rating from Axesor

09/08/2020 | 03:25am EDT

Residential developer AEDAS Homes became a listed company in Madrid on 20 October 2017, with a market capitalization of over €1.5 billion. The company is one of Spain's leading homebuilders and plays a key role in the new cycle of the Spanish real estate sector, a cycle which must be marked by professionalism and adherence to rigorous standards.

AEDAS Homes' State-guaranteed commercial paper program receives a BBB rating from Axesor

  • This issuance of commercial paper has received an investment-grade rating thanks to the State's guarantee of 70% of the principal and AEDAS Homes' strong financial position

  • María José Leal, CFO of AEDAS Homes: "This BBB rating is yet another example of our solid financial situation".

September 2020-. AEDAS Homes,a leading residential developer in Spain, has received a BBB rating from rating agency Axesor for the issuance of guaranteed commercial paper, which is part of the commercial paper program that the company has registered with MARF (Mercado Alternativo de

Renta Fija, or Alternative Fixed Income Market) under the name 'AEDAS HOMES 2020 Commercial

Paper Notes Program'.

Rating agencies assign a rating of BBB to issuances with reduced credit risk, meaning that this instrument, which was issued by AEDAS Homes for a term of more than one year, falls within the group of issuances that are considered to be low credit risk, thanks to a high probability of repayment and strong level of recoverability of the investment.

In June, the developer renewed this commercial paper program in MARF for a total amount of €150 million and was able to issue commercial paper with a maturity of up to 24 months.

"We are very pleased with this new rating, since the BBB rating serves as yet another example of our solid financial position, which the company has demonstrated over the last few years", explained

María José Leal, Chief Financial Officer of AEDAS Homes.

About AEDAS Homes

To date, AEDAS Homes has put over 7,000 units on the market and has a fully-permitted landbank of over 1.9 million sqm- the highest quality landbank in Spain, according to market analysts-to build over 15,500 homes in the nation's key real estate markets and economic centres, and their surrounding areas: the Centre (Madrid), Catalonia, the East & Balearic Islands, Andalucía and Costa del Sol.

For more information: https://www.aedashomes.com/en

AEDAS Homes corporate video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kkyf0TgNmyY

Contact information:

Tinkle Communications Agency Sonia Fuentes sfuentes@tinkle.es

mobile: +34 664 65 72 02

Disclaimer

Aedas Homes SA published this content on 07 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 September 2020 07:24:04 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 472 M 557 M 557 M
Net income 2020 40,1 M 47,3 M 47,3 M
Net Debt 2020 164 M 193 M 193 M
P/E ratio 2020 19,6x
Yield 2020 1,31%
Capitalization 842 M 995 M 993 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,13x
EV / Sales 2021 1,81x
Nbr of Employees 226
Free-Float 33,0%
Chart AEDAS HOMES, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Aedas Homes, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AEDAS HOMES, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 21,60 €
Last Close Price 18,24 €
Spread / Highest target 50,8%
Spread / Average Target 18,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -31,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Martínez Montero Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Santiago Javier Fernández Valbuena Chairman
Alberto Delgado Montero Chief Operating Officer
Maria Jose Leal de Carlos Chief Financial Officer
Óscar de la Torre Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AEDAS HOMES, S.A.-14.97%995
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-11.65%45 842
VONOVIA SE23.54%38 420
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-23.43%28 547
CHINA MERCHANTS SHEKOU INDUSTRIAL ZONE HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-17.97%18 626
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE21.99%17 660
