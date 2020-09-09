Aedas Homes S A : breaks sales record in July and August

Log in
09/09/2020

Press Release

THE PANDEMIC SPARKS INTEREST IN NEW-BUILD HOUSING

AEDAS Homes breaks sales record in July and August

  • The developer closed 258 sales transactions in the two months after the lockdown ended-20% more than in the same period in 2019-for a total of €87 million.
  • The company captured 63% more qualified leads and visits to sales offices jumped by 44% compared to the same time last year.
  • David Martínez, CEO of AEDAS Homes: "For many families, finding the right home has become their number one priority".

September 2020-. The COVID-19 pandemic has sparked significant interest in new- build housing as well driving an increase in the number of sales, as reflected in all the sales activity indicators of AEDAS Homes,a leading developer in Spain's residential property sector. The company broke its record for sales to retail customers in July and August by reporting 258 sales, 20% more than the same period in 2019 (excluding sales to institutional investors).

In the first two months of full activity after the lockdown, AEDAS Homes sold 124 homes in July-the same figure as a year before-and134 in August, 47% more than the 91 homes sold in August 2019.

"The sales figures are really good, but what is even more significant is that they have coincided with the largest number of qualified leads we've ever captured, meaning potential customers who have contacted the company through our different channels, and and also significantly more visits to our sales offices, both in person and virtual - and these are being converted into sales", explained David Martínez, CEO of AEDAS Homes, who highlighted the company's business strategy of targeting customers in the mid to mid-high segment of the market with a new- build offer in Spain's most dynamic real estate markets.

Press Release

"The number of qualified leads we are capturing is a promising indicator and reason to be optimistic, as it gauges a positive trend, something that we are already confirming with the strong sales pace in these first few days of September".

The homebuilder saw the number of people expressing interest in its developments soar in July and August, both in terms of leads and visits. The company captured 7,142 qualified leads in July and 7,342 in August, which represents an increase of 53% and 76%, respectively, compared to 2019. Visits to sales offices increased sharply as well, with 2,214 in July, 27% more than in the same month in 2019, and 2,300 in August, a 65% increase over 2019.

"These strong figures point to new-build construction emerging in a strengthened position after the pandemic, as a very attractive and necessary product," Mr. Martínez said.

Customers with new priorities

The CEO of AEDAS Homes recalled how market studies published in recent months indicate that post-lockdown, customer demand has shifted to aspects such as outdoor space, such spacious terraces and gardens, locations in the first and

second ring outside major cities, space for a home office to make teleworking possible and greater energy efficiency.

"New-build housing better responds to customers' new priorities, and that is why

this segment of the market is more resistant, both in terms of sales transactions

and prices, than second-hand properties", Mr, Martínez concluded.

About AEDAS Homes

Residential developer AEDAS Homes became a listed company in Madrid on 20 October 2017, with a market capitalization of over €1.5 billion. The company is one of Spain's leading homebuilders and plays a key role in the new cycle of the Spanish real estate sector, a cycle which has been defined by professionalism and adherence to rigorous standards.

To date, AEDAS Homes has put over 7,000 units on the market and has a fully-permitted landbank of

1.9 million sqm-the highest quality landbank in Spain, according to market analysts-tobuild more than 15,500 homes in the nation's key real estate markets and economic centres, and their surrounding areas: the Centre (Madrid), Catalonia, the East & Balearic Islands, Andalucía and Costa del Sol.

For more information: https://www.aedashomes.com/en

AEDAS Homes corporate video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kkyf0TgNmyY

Contact information:

Tinkle Communications Agency Sonia Fuentes sfuentes@tinkle.es

mobile: +34 664 65 72 02

Disclaimer

Aedas Homes SA published this content on 08 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2020 07:44:05 UTC
