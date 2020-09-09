Aedas Homes S A : breaks sales record in July and August

Press Release

THE PANDEMIC SPARKS INTEREST IN NEW-BUILD HOUSING

AEDAS Homes breaks sales record in July and August

The developer closed 258 sales transactions in the two months after the lockdown ended-20% more than in the same period in 2019-for a total of €87 million.

The company captured 63% more qualified leads and visits to sales offices jumped by 44% compared to the same time last year.

David Martínez, CEO of AEDAS Homes: "For many families, finding the right home has become their number one priority".

September 2020-. The COVID-19 pandemic has sparked significant interest in new- build housing as well driving an increase in the number of sales, as reflected in all the sales activity indicators of AEDAS Homes,a leading developer in Spain's residential property sector. The company broke its record for sales to retail customers in July and August by reporting 258 sales, 20% more than the same period in 2019 (excluding sales to institutional investors).

In the first two months of full activity after the lockdown, AEDAS Homes sold 124 homes in July-the same figure as a year before-and134 in August, 47% more than the 91 homes sold in August 2019.

"The sales figures are really good, but what is even more significant is that they have coincided with the largest number of qualified leads we've ever captured, meaning potential customers who have contacted the company through our different channels, and and also significantly more visits to our sales offices, both in person and virtual - and these are being converted into sales", explained David Martínez, CEO of AEDAS Homes, who highlighted the company's business strategy of targeting customers in the mid to mid-high segment of the market with a new- build offer in Spain's most dynamic real estate markets.