Aedas Homes S A : 13 - 19 April 2021 buy back programme report

In compliance with the reporting requirements under article 227 of the Royal Legislative Decree 4/2015, of 23 October, approving the consolidated text of the Securities market Act, AEDAS Homes, S.A. ("AEDAS" or the "Company") hereby informs the National Securities Market Commission of the following:

OTHER RELEVANT INFORMATION

AEDAS hereby informs, in reference to the Relevant Fact reported to the National Securities Market Commission on the 27 September 2019 (registration number 282099) relating to the Buy Back Program of the Company's own shares approved by the Board of Directors of AEDAS with the authorisation granted by the sole shareholder of the Company on the 11 September 2017, prior to the date at which the Company became listed on the Spanish Stock Exchange, under the twelfth item of the agenda (the "Buy Back Program"), that during the period comprised between the 13th of April and 19th of April 2021, the Company has carried out the following transactions over its own shares under the Buy Back Program:

Date Value Transaction Trading venue Number of shares Weighted average Agent price 13/04/2021 15/04/2021 Buy BME 798 €23,1253 JB Capital Markets, S.V., S.A.U. 14/04/2021 16/04/2021 Buy BME 1.325 €23,5546 JB Capital Markets, S.V., S.A.U. 15/04/2021 19/04/2021 Buy BME 1.520 €23,4329 JB Capital Markets, S.V., S.A.U. 16/04/2021 20/04/2021 Buy BME 2.217 €23,3304 JB Capital Markets, S.V., S.A.U. 19/04/2021 21/04/2021 Buy BME 2.265 €23,2273 JB Capital Markets, S.V., S.A.U.

Total shares Weighted average price 8.125 €23,3730

An Annex can be found attached with the detailed information of the transactions made during the mentioned period, which is being informed about particularly pursuant to article 5.1 b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, of 16 April 2014, on market abuse, and articles 2.2 and 2.3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, of 8 March 2016, supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council, with regard to regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buy-back programmes and stabilisation measures.

Madrid, on 19th of April 2021

AEDAS Homes, S.A.

Alfonso Benavides Grases,

Secretary of the Board of Directors