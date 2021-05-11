Aedas Homes S A : 2020-21 Consolidated financial report
05/11/2021 | 03:10am EDT
Audit Report on Financial Statements issued by an Independent Auditor
AEDAS HOMES, S.A. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Financial Statements and Consolidated Management Report
for the year ended March 31, 2021
AUDIT REPORT ON CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS ISSUED BY AN INDEPENDENT
AUDITOR
Translation of a report and financial statements originally issued in Spanish. In the event of discrepancy, the
Spanish-language version prevails (See Note 25)
To the shareholders of AEDAS HOMES, S.A.:
Audit report on the consolidated financial statements
Opinion
We have audited the consolidated financial statements of AEDAS HOMES, S.A. (the parent) and its subsidiaries (the Group), which comprise the consolidated balance sheet at March 31, 2021, the consolidated income statement, the consolidated statement of comprehensive income, the consolidated statement of changes in equity, the consolidated statement of cash flows, and the notes thereto, for the year then ended.
In our opinion, the accompanying consolidated financial statements give a true and fair view, in all material respects, of consolidated equity and the consolidated financial position of the Group at March 31, 2021 and of its financial performance and its consolidated cash flows, for the year then ended in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards, as adopted by the European Union (IFRS-EU), and other provisions in the regulatory framework applicable in Spain.
Basis for opinion
We conducted our audit in accordance with prevailing audit regulations in Spain. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's responsibilities for the audit of the consolidated financial statements section of our report.
We are independent of the Group in accordance with the ethical requirements, including those related to independence, that are relevant to our audit of the consolidated financial statements in Spain as required by prevailing audit regulations. In this regard, we have not provided non-audit services nor have any situations or circumstances arisen that might have compromised our mandatory independence in a manner prohibited by the aforementioned requirements.
We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.
Key audit matters
Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the consolidated financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the consolidated financial statements as a whole, and in forming our audit opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.
Measurement of inventories
Description At March 31, 2021, the Group carried inventories at 1,394,499,790 euros, which mainly comprise land and sites, as well as various developments in progress and completed developments that are being held for the purpose of selling the homes being built. The disclosures pertaining to these assets can be found in Note 11 to the accompanying consolidated financial statements. As detailed in Note 4.4, the Group's inventories are measured at their acquisition cost, grossed up primarily by the cost of any development works, related purchase costs, construction cost, and capitalized borrowing costs, or their estimated market value, if lower.
At each reporting date, the parent's directors test these inventories for indications of impairment. Impairment losses are recognized when their carrying amount exceeds their recoverable amount. To determine the inventories recoverable amount, the parent's directors rely primarily on the appraisals provided by an independent expert in keeping with the valuation standards prescribed by the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS). The risk of the incorrect initial recognition of these assets, the incorrect capitalization of eligible costs and the possible impairment of these assets, as well as the materiality of the amounts involved, have led us to conclude that the measurement of the Group's inventories constitutes the key audit matter.
Our response In this regard, our audit procedures included the following, among others:
Understanding Group management´s processes to determine the inventories recoverable amount the inventory, including evaluation of the design and implementation of the relevant controls.
Reviewing the purchase deeds for real estate assets and analyzing a sample of costs capitalized as an increase in inventories.
Reviewing, in collaboration with our valuation experts, the valuation methodology used by the independent expert for a sample of the properties appraised by the latter, which encompassed a mathematical assessment of the model, an analysis of the projected cash flows, and a review of the discount rates used.
Reviewing the disclosures included in the notes to the accompanying consolidated financial statements in conformity with the applicable regulatory financial reporting framework.
Other information: consolidated management report
Other information refers exclusively to the 2021 consolidated management report, the preparation of which is the responsibility of the parent company's directors and is not an integral part of the consolidated financial statements.
Our audit opinion on the consolidated financial statements does not cover the consolidated management report. Our responsibility for the consolidated management report, in conformity with prevailing audit regulations in Spain, entails:
Checking only that certain information included in the Corporate Governance Report and the Annual Report on the Remunerations of Directors, to which the Audit Law refers, was provided as stipulated by applicable regulations and, if not, disclose this fact.
Assessing and reporting on the consistency of the remaining information included in the consolidated management report with the consolidated financial statements, based on the knowledge of the Group obtained during the audit, in addition to evaluating and reporting on whether the content and presentation of this part of the consolidated management report are in conformity with applicable regulations. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there are material misstatements, we are required to disclose this fact.
Based on the work performed, as described above, we have verified that the information referred to in paragraph a) above is provided as stipulated by applicable regulations and that the remaining information contained in the consolidated management report is consistent with that provided in the 2021 consolidated financial statements and its content and presentation are in conformity with applicable regulations.
Responsibilities of the parent company´s directors and the audit and control committee for the consolidated financial statements
The directors of the parent company are responsible for the preparation of the accompanying consolidated financial statements so that they give a true and fair view of the equity, financial position and results of the Group, in accordance with IFRS-EU, and other provisions in the regulatory framework applicable to the Group in Spain, and for such internal control as they determine is necessary to enable the preparation of consolidated financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.
In preparing the consolidated financial statements, the directors of the parent company are responsible for assessing the Group's ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the directors either intend to liquidate the Group or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.
The audit and control committee is responsible for overseeing the Group's financial reporting process.
Auditor's responsibilities for the audit of the consolidated financial statements
Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the consolidated financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor's report that includes our opinion.
Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with prevailing audit regulations in Spain will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these consolidated financial statements.
As part of an audit in accordance with prevailing audit regulations in Spain, we exercise professional judgement and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:
Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the consolidated financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.
Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Group's internal control.
Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.
Conclude on the appropriateness of the directors' use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Group's ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor's report to the related disclosures in the consolidated financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor's report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Group to cease to continue as a going concern.
Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the consolidated financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the consolidated financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.
Obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence regarding the financial information of the entities or business activities within the Group to express an opinion on the consolidated financial statements. We are responsible for the direction, supervision and performance of the group audit. We remain solely responsible for our audit opinion.
We communicate with the audit and control committee of the parent company regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.
We also provide the audit and control committee of the parent company with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements, including those related to independence, and to communicate with them all matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.
From the matters communicated with the audit and control committee, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the consolidated financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters.
We describe these matters in our auditor's report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter.