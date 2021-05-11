Aedas Homes S A : 2020-21 Consolidated financial report

Ernst & Young, S.L. Tel: 902 365 456 Calle de Raimundo Fernández Villaverde, 65 Fax: 915 727 238 28003 Madrid ey.com

AUDIT REPORT ON CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS ISSUED BY AN INDEPENDENT

AUDITOR

Translation of a report and financial statements originally issued in Spanish. In the event of discrepancy, the

Spanish-language version prevails (See Note 25)

To the shareholders of AEDAS HOMES, S.A.:

Audit report on the consolidated financial statements

Opinion

We have audited the consolidated financial statements of AEDAS HOMES, S.A. (the parent) and its subsidiaries (the Group), which comprise the consolidated balance sheet at March 31, 2021, the consolidated income statement, the consolidated statement of comprehensive income, the consolidated statement of changes in equity, the consolidated statement of cash flows, and the notes thereto, for the year then ended.

In our opinion, the accompanying consolidated financial statements give a true and fair view, in all material respects, of consolidated equity and the consolidated financial position of the Group at March 31, 2021 and of its financial performance and its consolidated cash flows, for the year then ended in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards, as adopted by the European Union (IFRS-EU), and other provisions in the regulatory framework applicable in Spain.

Basis for opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with prevailing audit regulations in Spain. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's responsibilities for the audit of the consolidated financial statements section of our report.

We are independent of the Group in accordance with the ethical requirements, including those related to independence, that are relevant to our audit of the consolidated financial statements in Spain as required by prevailing audit regulations. In this regard, we have not provided non-audit services nor have any situations or circumstances arisen that might have compromised our mandatory independence in a manner prohibited by the aforementioned requirements.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Domicilio Social: C/ Raimundo Fernández Villaverde, 65. 28003 Madrid - Inscrita en el Registro Mercantil de Madrid, tomo 9.364 general, 8.130 de la sección 3ª del Libro de Sociedades, folio 68, hoja nº 87.690-1, inscripción 1ª. Madrid 9 de Marzo de 1.989. A member firm of Ernst & Young Global Limited.