Aedas Homes S A : Consolidated financial statements Annuals 2020-21

AEDAS Homes, S.A. and subsidiaries

Consolidated financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2021 prepared under the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) adopted by the European Union, Group Management Report and Independent Auditor's Report

(Free translation from the original in Spanish. In case of discrepancy, the Spanish-language version prevails)

1

AEDAS HOMES, S.A. and subsidiaries

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET AT MARCH 31, 2021 AND MARCH 31, 2020

(Euros)

ASSETS

Note

March 31, 2021

March 31, 2020

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

Note

March 31, 2021

March 31, 2020

NON-CURRENT ASSETS:

EQUITY:

Intangible assets

7

1,494,841

1,244,614

Capital

47,966,587

47,966,587

Software

1,463,379

1,170,138

Share capital

47,966,587

47,966,587

Other intangible assets

31,462

74,476

Share premium

500,076,721

500,076,721

Property, plant and equipment

8

3,241,899

3,380,923

Parent company reserves

(307,095,363)

(307,929,668)

Land and buildings

2,487,202

2,639,882

(Own Parent Company shares and equity holdings)

(65,075,384)

(36,940,235)

Plant and other PP&E

732,523

740,719

Retained earnings (Prior period losses)

(10,744,632)

(11,811,332)

Work in progress and prepayments

22,174

322

Reserves at fully-consolidated companies

(2,293,916)

(3,546,171)

Investment property

9

1,704,313

-

Other owner contributions

740,071,256

740,071,256

Land

286,114

-

Profit/(loss) for the year attributable to equity holders of the parent

85,104,149

3,157,875

Buildings

1,418,199

-

Other equity instruments

4,406,966

2,535,363

Non-current investments in Group companies and associates

10

11,421,975

8,890,375

Non-controlling interests

1,889,489

2,401,732

Investments in associates

3,964,799

2,948,367

Total equity

14

994,305,873

935,982,128

Loans to associates

7,457,176

5,942,008

NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES:

Non-current financial Investments

10

1,088,049

1,715,251

Non-current payables

15

89,511,657

3,981,760

Other financial assets

1,088,049

1,715,251

Bonds and other marketable securities

32,354,834

2,546,915

Deferred tax assets

17

13,803,058

23,021,317

Debts with credit institutions

56,078,404

-

Total non-current assets

32,754,135

38,252,480

Other financial liabilities

1,078,419

1,434,845

Total non-current liabilities

89,511,657

3,981,760

CURRENT ASSETS:

CURRENT LIABILITIES:

Inventories

11

1,394,499,790

1,343,939,508

Current provisions

13,666,026

4,537,333

Trade and other receivables

10, 12

51,144,420

43,450,266

Development loans classified as current due in the long term

15

165,006,520

134,901,390

Trade receivables

45,262,865

38,776,164

Current borrowings

15

100,942,788

214,287,401

Trade receivables from associates

20

78,833

234,556

Bonds and other marketable securities

22,301,428

59,522,751

Sundry receivables

652,618

590,377

Debt with financial institutions

77,175,037

150,783,796

Personnel

12,913

10,576

Derivatives

-

2,615,456

Current tax assets

17

75,498

1,802

Other financial liabilities

1,466,323

1,365,398

Other receivables from public authorities

17

5,061,693

3,836,791

Current borrowings from related companies and associates

15

-

1,680,843

Current investments in Group companies and associates

10

620,939

272,593

Trade and other payables

16

323,553,275

289,671,780

Loans to associates

620,939

272,593

Suppliers

140,339,246

103,772,527

Current Financial Assets

10

15,090,450

13,074,621

Payable for services received

6,159,782

9,899,528

Loans to companies

-

56,838

Employee benefits payable

3,516,780

1,045,182

Other current financial assets

15,090,450

13,017,783

Current tax liabilities

17

19,237,338

6,552,255

Prepayments and accrued income

10

6,708,671

9,939,916

Other payables to public authorities

17

22,509,962

6,716,386

Cash and cash equivalents

13

186,167,734

136,113,251

Customer prepayments

131,790,167

161,685,902

Total current assets

1,654,232,004

1,546,790,155

Total current liabilities

603,168,609

645,078,747

TOTAL ASSETS

1,686,986,139

1,585,042,635

TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

1,686,986,139

1,585,042,635

The accompanying notes 1 to 24 are an integral part of the consolidated balance sheet at March 31, 2021.

2

AEDAS HOMES, S.A. and subsidiaries

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT FOR THE YEAR ENDED MARCH 31, 2021 AND THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH

31, 2020

(Euros)

Year ended March

Three months ended

Note

31, 2021

March 31, 2020

Revenue - property development

19.a

667,605,815

70,040,084

Cost of goods sold - property development

(479,438,078)

(50,138,720)

Gross margin - Property development

188,167,737

19,901,364

Gross margin - Property development %

28.2%

28.4%

Revenue - land

19.a

4,340,287

-

Cost of goods sold - land

(3,535,157)

-

Gross margin - Land

805,130

-

Gross margin - Land %

18.6%

-

Revenues

19.a

671,946,102

70,040,084

Cost of goods sold

11 & 19.b

(482,973,235)

(50,138,720)

GROSS MARGIN

188,972,867

19,901,364

GROSS MARGIN %

28.1%

28.4%

Marketing

(7,871,092)

(2,477,782)

Sales commissions

(12,518,978)

(1,988,246)

Other direct development costs

(1,539,169)

(505,749)

Taxes related with developments

(6,828,404)

(398,588)

NET MARGIN

160,215,224

14,530,999

NET MARGIN %

23.8%

20.7%

General expenses

19.c

(29,442,506)

(6,849,169)

Other operating income

2,649,029

294,192

Other operating expenses

(199,919)

(32,605)

EBITDA

133,221,828

7,943,417

EBITDA %

19.8%

11.3%

Depreciation and amortisation

7, 8 & 9

(2,196,613)

(471,648)

Impairment of inventories

11

(2,852,204)

-

OPERATING PROFIT/(LOSS)

128,173,011

7,471,769

Finance income

410,525

117,993

Finance costs - borrowings from group companies

19.d

(25,468)

(12,738)

Finance costs - bank borrowings, net of capitalised borrowing costs

19.d

(15,013,162)

(3,045,889)

Change in fair value of financial instruments

10

399,243

(1,418,817)

Exchange differences

(3,968)

(612)

NET FINANCE COST

(14,232,830)

(4,360,063)

Share of profit/(loss) of associates

(415,034)

(84,130)

PROFIT/(LOSS) BEFORE TAX

113,525,147

3,027,576

Income tax

17

(28,471,045)

284,532

PROFIT/(LOSS) FOR THE PERIOD FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

19.a

85,054,102

3,312,108

PROFIT/(LOSS) FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS

-

-

PROFIT/(LOSS) FOR THE PERIOD

85,054,102

3,312,108

Attributable to non-controlling interests

(50,047)

154,233

Attributable to equity holders of the parent

85,104,149

3,157,875

Basic earnings per share

1,77

0.07

Diluted earnings per share

1,91

0.07

The accompanying notes 1 to 24 are an integral part of the consolidated income statement for the year ended March

31, 2021.

3

AEDAS HOMES, S.A. and subsidiaries

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE YEAR ENDED MARCH 31, 2020 AND THE THREE MONTHS ENDED

MARCH 31, 2020

(Euros)

Note

Year ended March 31, 2021

Three months ended March 31,

2020

PROFIT/(LOSS) FOR THE PERIOD (I)

3

85,054,102

3,312,108

Income and expense recognised directly in equity

TOTAL INCOME AND EXPENSE RECOGNISED DIRECTLY IN EQUITY (II)

-

-

TOTAL AMOUNTS TRANSFERRED TO PROFIT OR LOSS (III)

-

-

TOTAL RECOGNISED INCOME AND EXPENSE (I+II+III)

85,054,102

3,312,108

Total recognised income and expense attributable to equity holders of the Parent

85,104,149

3,157,875

Total recognised income and expense attributable to non-controlling interests

(50,047)

154,233

The accompanying notes 1 to 24 are an integral part of the consolidated statement of comprehensive income for the year ended March 31, 2021.

4

AEDAS HOMES, S.A. and subsidiaries

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

FOR THE YEAR ENDED MARCH 31, 2021 AND THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2020

(Euros)

(Own Parent

Retained

Reserves at

Other

Share

Company

earnings

Shareholder/owner

Capital

Reserves of the

fully-

Profit/(loss) for

equity

Non-controlling

premium

shares and

(prior-period

contributions (Note

TOTAL

(Note 14.a)

Parent

consolidated

the year

instruments

interests

(Note 14.b)

equity

losses)

14.h)

companies

(Note 14.j)

holdings)

(Note 14.g)

OPENING BALANCE AT JANUARY 1 2020

47,966,587

500,076,721

(309,868,836)

(30,603,842)

(41,470,848)

(3,546,171)

740,071,256

31,571,885

2,179,770

2,497,499

938,874,021

Total recognised income and expense

-

-

-

-

-

-

3,157,875

-

154,233

3,312,108

Distribution of prior-period profit

-

-

1,912,369

-

29,659,516

-

-

(31,571,885)

-

-

-

Transactions with shareholders

-

-

26,799

(6,336,393)

-

-

-

-

(250,000)

(6,559,594)

Transactions with own shares and equity holdings (net)

-

-

26,799

(6,336,393)

-

-

-

-

-

(6,309,594)

Distribution of dividends and repayment of equity

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(250,000)

(250,000)

contributions

Consolidation scope and other changes

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

355,593

-

355,593

CLOSING BALANCE AT MARCH 31, 2020

47,966,587

500,076,721

(307,929,668)

(36,940,235)

(11,811,332)

(3,546,171)

740,071,256

3,157,875

2,535,363

2,401,732

935,982,128

Total recognised income and expense

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

85,104,149

-

(50,047)

85,054,102

Distribution of prior-period profit

-

-

935,882

-

1,066,700

1,155,293

-

(3,157,875)

-

-

-

Transactions with shareholders

-

-

(101,577)

(28,135,149)

-

-

-

-

-

-

(28,236,726)

Transactions with own shares and equity holdings (net)

-

-

(101,577)

(28,135,149)

-

-

-

-

-

-

(28,236,726)

Distribution of dividends and repayment of equity

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

contributions

Consolidation scope and other changes

-

-

-

-

-

96,962

-

-

1,871,603

(462,196)

1,506,369

CLOSING BALANCE AT MARCH 31, 2021

47,966,587

500,076,721

(307,095,363)

(65,075,384)

(10,744,632)

(2,293,916)

740,071,256

85,104,149

4,406,966

1,889,489

994,305,873

The accompanying notes 1 to 24 are an integral part of the consolidated statement of changes in equity for the year ended March 31, 2021.

5

Disclaimer

Aedas Homes SA published this content on 10 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
