Aedas Homes S A : Consolidated financial statements Annuals 2020-21

AEDAS Homes, S.A. and subsidiaries
Consolidated financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2021 prepared under the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) adopted by the European Union, Group Management Report and Independent Auditor's Report
(Free translation from the original in Spanish. In case of discrepancy, the Spanish-language version prevails)
AEDAS HOMES, S.A. and subsidiaries
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET AT MARCH 31, 2021 AND MARCH 31, 2020
(Euros)
ASSETS
Note
March 31, 2021
March 31, 2020
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
Note
March 31, 2021
March 31, 2020
NON-CURRENT ASSETS:
EQUITY:
Intangible assets
7
1,494,841
1,244,614
Capital
47,966,587
47,966,587
Software
1,463,379
1,170,138
Share capital
47,966,587
47,966,587
Other intangible assets
31,462
74,476
Share premium
500,076,721
500,076,721
Property, plant and equipment
8
3,241,899
3,380,923
Parent company reserves
(307,095,363)
(307,929,668)
Land and buildings
2,487,202
2,639,882
(Own Parent Company shares and equity holdings)
(65,075,384)
(36,940,235)
Plant and other PP&E
732,523
740,719
Retained earnings (Prior period losses)
(10,744,632)
(11,811,332)
Work in progress and prepayments
22,174
322
Reserves at fully-consolidated companies
(2,293,916)
(3,546,171)
Investment property
9
1,704,313
-
Other owner contributions
740,071,256
740,071,256
Land
286,114
-
Profit/(loss) for the year attributable to equity holders of the parent
85,104,149
3,157,875
Buildings
1,418,199
-
Other equity instruments
4,406,966
2,535,363
Non-current investments in Group companies and associates
10
11,421,975
8,890,375
Non-controlling interests
1,889,489
2,401,732
Investments in associates
3,964,799
2,948,367
Total equity
14
994,305,873
935,982,128
Loans to associates
7,457,176
5,942,008
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES:
Non-current financial Investments
10
1,088,049
1,715,251
Non-current payables
15
89,511,657
3,981,760
Other financial assets
1,088,049
1,715,251
Bonds and other marketable securities
32,354,834
2,546,915
Deferred tax assets
17
13,803,058
23,021,317
Debts with credit institutions
56,078,404
-
Total non-current assets
32,754,135
38,252,480
Other financial liabilities
1,078,419
1,434,845
Total non-current liabilities
89,511,657
3,981,760
CURRENT ASSETS:
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
Inventories
11
1,394,499,790
1,343,939,508
Current provisions
13,666,026
4,537,333
Trade and other receivables
10, 12
51,144,420
43,450,266
Development loans classified as current due in the long term
15
165,006,520
134,901,390
Trade receivables
45,262,865
38,776,164
Current borrowings
15
100,942,788
214,287,401
Trade receivables from associates
20
78,833
234,556
Bonds and other marketable securities
22,301,428
59,522,751
Sundry receivables
652,618
590,377
Debt with financial institutions
77,175,037
150,783,796
Personnel
12,913
10,576
Derivatives
-
2,615,456
Current tax assets
17
75,498
1,802
Other financial liabilities
1,466,323
1,365,398
Other receivables from public authorities
17
5,061,693
3,836,791
Current borrowings from related companies and associates
15
-
1,680,843
Current investments in Group companies and associates
10
620,939
272,593
Trade and other payables
16
323,553,275
289,671,780
Loans to associates
620,939
272,593
Suppliers
140,339,246
103,772,527
Current Financial Assets
10
15,090,450
13,074,621
Payable for services received
6,159,782
9,899,528
Loans to companies
-
56,838
Employee benefits payable
3,516,780
1,045,182
Other current financial assets
15,090,450
13,017,783
Current tax liabilities
17
19,237,338
6,552,255
Prepayments and accrued income
10
6,708,671
9,939,916
Other payables to public authorities
17
22,509,962
6,716,386
Cash and cash equivalents
13
186,167,734
136,113,251
Customer prepayments
131,790,167
161,685,902
Total current assets
1,654,232,004
1,546,790,155
Total current liabilities
603,168,609
645,078,747
TOTAL ASSETS
1,686,986,139
1,585,042,635
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
1,686,986,139
1,585,042,635
The accompanying notes 1 to 24 are an integral part of the consolidated balance sheet at March 31, 2021.
AEDAS HOMES, S.A. and subsidiaries
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT FOR THE YEAR ENDED MARCH 31, 2021 AND THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH
31, 2020
(Euros)
Year ended March
Three months ended
Note
31, 2021
March 31, 2020
Revenue - property development
19.a
667,605,815
70,040,084
Cost of goods sold - property development
(479,438,078)
(50,138,720)
Gross margin - Property development
188,167,737
19,901,364
Gross margin - Property development %
28.2%
28.4%
Revenue - land
19.a
4,340,287
-
Cost of goods sold - land
(3,535,157)
-
Gross margin - Land
805,130
-
Gross margin - Land %
18.6%
-
Revenues
19.a
671,946,102
70,040,084
Cost of goods sold
11 & 19.b
(482,973,235)
(50,138,720)
GROSS MARGIN
188,972,867
19,901,364
GROSS MARGIN %
28.1%
28.4%
Marketing
(7,871,092)
(2,477,782)
Sales commissions
(12,518,978)
(1,988,246)
Other direct development costs
(1,539,169)
(505,749)
Taxes related with developments
(6,828,404)
(398,588)
NET MARGIN
160,215,224
14,530,999
NET MARGIN %
23.8%
20.7%
General expenses
19.c
(29,442,506)
(6,849,169)
Other operating income
2,649,029
294,192
Other operating expenses
(199,919)
(32,605)
EBITDA
133,221,828
7,943,417
EBITDA %
19.8%
11.3%
Depreciation and amortisation
7, 8 & 9
(2,196,613)
(471,648)
Impairment of inventories
11
(2,852,204)
-
OPERATING PROFIT/(LOSS)
128,173,011
7,471,769
Finance income
410,525
117,993
Finance costs - borrowings from group companies
19.d
(25,468)
(12,738)
Finance costs - bank borrowings, net of capitalised borrowing costs
19.d
(15,013,162)
(3,045,889)
Change in fair value of financial instruments
10
399,243
(1,418,817)
Exchange differences
(3,968)
(612)
NET FINANCE COST
(14,232,830)
(4,360,063)
Share of profit/(loss) of associates
(415,034)
(84,130)
PROFIT/(LOSS) BEFORE TAX
113,525,147
3,027,576
Income tax
17
(28,471,045)
284,532
PROFIT/(LOSS) FOR THE PERIOD FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
19.a
85,054,102
3,312,108
PROFIT/(LOSS) FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS
-
-
PROFIT/(LOSS) FOR THE PERIOD
85,054,102
3,312,108
Attributable to non-controlling interests
(50,047)
154,233
Attributable to equity holders of the parent
85,104,149
3,157,875
Basic earnings per share
1,77
0.07
Diluted earnings per share
1,91
0.07
The accompanying notes 1 to 24 are an integral part of the consolidated income statement for the year ended March
31, 2021.
AEDAS HOMES, S.A. and subsidiaries
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE YEAR ENDED MARCH 31, 2020 AND THE THREE MONTHS ENDED
MARCH 31, 2020
(Euros)
Note
Year ended March 31, 2021
Three months ended March 31,
2020
PROFIT/(LOSS) FOR THE PERIOD (I)
3
85,054,102
3,312,108
Income and expense recognised directly in equity
TOTAL INCOME AND EXPENSE RECOGNISED DIRECTLY IN EQUITY (II)
-
-
TOTAL AMOUNTS TRANSFERRED TO PROFIT OR LOSS (III)
-
-
TOTAL RECOGNISED INCOME AND EXPENSE (I+II+III)
85,054,102
3,312,108
Total recognised income and expense attributable to equity holders of the Parent
85,104,149
3,157,875
Total recognised income and expense attributable to non-controlling interests
(50,047)
154,233
The accompanying notes 1 to 24 are an integral part of the consolidated statement of comprehensive income for the year ended March 31, 2021.
AEDAS HOMES, S.A. and subsidiaries
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
FOR THE YEAR ENDED MARCH 31, 2021 AND THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2020
(Euros)
(Own Parent
Retained
Reserves at
Other
Share
Company
earnings
Shareholder/owner
Capital
Reserves of the
fully-
Profit/(loss) for
equity
Non-controlling
premium
shares and
(prior-period
contributions (Note
TOTAL
(Note 14.a)
Parent
consolidated
the year
instruments
interests
(Note 14.b)
equity
losses)
14.h)
companies
(Note 14.j)
holdings)
(Note 14.g)
OPENING BALANCE AT JANUARY 1 2020
47,966,587
500,076,721
(309,868,836)
(30,603,842)
(41,470,848)
(3,546,171)
740,071,256
31,571,885
2,179,770
2,497,499
938,874,021
Total recognised income and expense
-
-
-
-
-
-
3,157,875
-
154,233
3,312,108
Distribution of prior-period profit
-
-
1,912,369
-
29,659,516
-
-
(31,571,885)
-
-
-
Transactions with shareholders
-
-
26,799
(6,336,393)
-
-
-
-
(250,000)
(6,559,594)
Transactions with own shares and equity holdings (net)
-
-
26,799
(6,336,393)
-
-
-
-
-
(6,309,594)
Distribution of dividends and repayment of equity
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(250,000)
(250,000)
contributions
Consolidation scope and other changes
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
355,593
-
355,593
CLOSING BALANCE AT MARCH 31, 2020
47,966,587
500,076,721
(307,929,668)
(36,940,235)
(11,811,332)
(3,546,171)
740,071,256
3,157,875
2,535,363
2,401,732
935,982,128
Total recognised income and expense
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
85,104,149
-
(50,047)
85,054,102
Distribution of prior-period profit
-
-
935,882
-
1,066,700
1,155,293
-
(3,157,875)
-
-
-
Transactions with shareholders
-
-
(101,577)
(28,135,149)
-
-
-
-
-
-
(28,236,726)
Transactions with own shares and equity holdings (net)
-
-
(101,577)
(28,135,149)
-
-
-
-
-
-
(28,236,726)
Distribution of dividends and repayment of equity
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
contributions
Consolidation scope and other changes
-
-
-
-
-
96,962
-
-
1,871,603
(462,196)
1,506,369
CLOSING BALANCE AT MARCH 31, 2021
47,966,587
500,076,721
(307,095,363)
(65,075,384)
(10,744,632)
(2,293,916)
740,071,256
85,104,149
4,406,966
1,889,489
994,305,873
The accompanying notes 1 to 24 are an integral part of the consolidated statement of changes in equity for the year ended March 31, 2021.
