Aedas Homes S A : Consolidated financial statements Annuals 2020-21

AEDAS HOMES, S.A. and subsidiaries CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET AT MARCH 31, 2021 AND MARCH 31, 2020 (Euros) ASSETS Note March 31, 2021 March 31, 2020 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Note March 31, 2021 March 31, 2020 NON-CURRENT ASSETS: EQUITY: Intangible assets 7 1,494,841 1,244,614 Capital 47,966,587 47,966,587 Software 1,463,379 1,170,138 Share capital 47,966,587 47,966,587 Other intangible assets 31,462 74,476 Share premium 500,076,721 500,076,721 Property, plant and equipment 8 3,241,899 3,380,923 Parent company reserves (307,095,363) (307,929,668) Land and buildings 2,487,202 2,639,882 (Own Parent Company shares and equity holdings) (65,075,384) (36,940,235) Plant and other PP&E 732,523 740,719 Retained earnings (Prior period losses) (10,744,632) (11,811,332) Work in progress and prepayments 22,174 322 Reserves at fully-consolidated companies (2,293,916) (3,546,171) Investment property 9 1,704,313 - Other owner contributions 740,071,256 740,071,256 Land 286,114 - Profit/(loss) for the year attributable to equity holders of the parent 85,104,149 3,157,875 Buildings 1,418,199 - Other equity instruments 4,406,966 2,535,363 Non-current investments in Group companies and associates 10 11,421,975 8,890,375 Non-controlling interests 1,889,489 2,401,732 Investments in associates 3,964,799 2,948,367 Total equity 14 994,305,873 935,982,128 Loans to associates 7,457,176 5,942,008 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES: Non-current financial Investments 10 1,088,049 1,715,251 Non-current payables 15 89,511,657 3,981,760 Other financial assets 1,088,049 1,715,251 Bonds and other marketable securities 32,354,834 2,546,915 Deferred tax assets 17 13,803,058 23,021,317 Debts with credit institutions 56,078,404 - Total non-current assets 32,754,135 38,252,480 Other financial liabilities 1,078,419 1,434,845 Total non-current liabilities 89,511,657 3,981,760 CURRENT ASSETS: CURRENT LIABILITIES: Inventories 11 1,394,499,790 1,343,939,508 Current provisions 13,666,026 4,537,333 Trade and other receivables 10, 12 51,144,420 43,450,266 Development loans classified as current due in the long term 15 165,006,520 134,901,390 Trade receivables 45,262,865 38,776,164 Current borrowings 15 100,942,788 214,287,401 Trade receivables from associates 20 78,833 234,556 Bonds and other marketable securities 22,301,428 59,522,751 Sundry receivables 652,618 590,377 Debt with financial institutions 77,175,037 150,783,796 Personnel 12,913 10,576 Derivatives - 2,615,456 Current tax assets 17 75,498 1,802 Other financial liabilities 1,466,323 1,365,398 Other receivables from public authorities 17 5,061,693 3,836,791 Current borrowings from related companies and associates 15 - 1,680,843 Current investments in Group companies and associates 10 620,939 272,593 Trade and other payables 16 323,553,275 289,671,780 Loans to associates 620,939 272,593 Suppliers 140,339,246 103,772,527 Current Financial Assets 10 15,090,450 13,074,621 Payable for services received 6,159,782 9,899,528 Loans to companies - 56,838 Employee benefits payable 3,516,780 1,045,182 Other current financial assets 15,090,450 13,017,783 Current tax liabilities 17 19,237,338 6,552,255 Prepayments and accrued income 10 6,708,671 9,939,916 Other payables to public authorities 17 22,509,962 6,716,386 Cash and cash equivalents 13 186,167,734 136,113,251 Customer prepayments 131,790,167 161,685,902 Total current assets 1,654,232,004 1,546,790,155 Total current liabilities 603,168,609 645,078,747 TOTAL ASSETS 1,686,986,139 1,585,042,635 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 1,686,986,139 1,585,042,635 The accompanying notes 1 to 24 are an integral part of the consolidated balance sheet at March 31, 2021. 2

AEDAS HOMES, S.A. and subsidiaries CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT FOR THE YEAR ENDED MARCH 31, 2021 AND THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2020 (Euros) Year ended March Three months ended Note 31, 2021 March 31, 2020 Revenue - property development 19.a 667,605,815 70,040,084 Cost of goods sold - property development (479,438,078) (50,138,720) Gross margin - Property development 188,167,737 19,901,364 Gross margin - Property development % 28.2% 28.4% Revenue - land 19.a 4,340,287 - Cost of goods sold - land (3,535,157) - Gross margin - Land 805,130 - Gross margin - Land % 18.6% - Revenues 19.a 671,946,102 70,040,084 Cost of goods sold 11 & 19.b (482,973,235) (50,138,720) GROSS MARGIN 188,972,867 19,901,364 GROSS MARGIN % 28.1% 28.4% Marketing (7,871,092) (2,477,782) Sales commissions (12,518,978) (1,988,246) Other direct development costs (1,539,169) (505,749) Taxes related with developments (6,828,404) (398,588) NET MARGIN 160,215,224 14,530,999 NET MARGIN % 23.8% 20.7% General expenses 19.c (29,442,506) (6,849,169) Other operating income 2,649,029 294,192 Other operating expenses (199,919) (32,605) EBITDA 133,221,828 7,943,417 EBITDA % 19.8% 11.3% Depreciation and amortisation 7, 8 & 9 (2,196,613) (471,648) Impairment of inventories 11 (2,852,204) - OPERATING PROFIT/(LOSS) 128,173,011 7,471,769 Finance income 410,525 117,993 Finance costs - borrowings from group companies 19.d (25,468) (12,738) Finance costs - bank borrowings, net of capitalised borrowing costs 19.d (15,013,162) (3,045,889) Change in fair value of financial instruments 10 399,243 (1,418,817) Exchange differences (3,968) (612) NET FINANCE COST (14,232,830) (4,360,063) Share of profit/(loss) of associates (415,034) (84,130) PROFIT/(LOSS) BEFORE TAX 113,525,147 3,027,576 Income tax 17 (28,471,045) 284,532 PROFIT/(LOSS) FOR THE PERIOD FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS 19.a 85,054,102 3,312,108 PROFIT/(LOSS) FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS - - PROFIT/(LOSS) FOR THE PERIOD 85,054,102 3,312,108 Attributable to non-controlling interests (50,047) 154,233 Attributable to equity holders of the parent 85,104,149 3,157,875 Basic earnings per share 1,77 0.07 Diluted earnings per share 1,91 0.07 The accompanying notes 1 to 24 are an integral part of the consolidated income statement for the year ended March 31, 2021. 3

AEDAS HOMES, S.A. and subsidiaries CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE YEAR ENDED MARCH 31, 2020 AND THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2020 (Euros) Note Year ended March 31, 2021 Three months ended March 31, 2020 PROFIT/(LOSS) FOR THE PERIOD (I) 3 85,054,102 3,312,108 Income and expense recognised directly in equity TOTAL INCOME AND EXPENSE RECOGNISED DIRECTLY IN EQUITY (II) - - TOTAL AMOUNTS TRANSFERRED TO PROFIT OR LOSS (III) - - TOTAL RECOGNISED INCOME AND EXPENSE (I+II+III) 85,054,102 3,312,108 Total recognised income and expense attributable to equity holders of the Parent 85,104,149 3,157,875 Total recognised income and expense attributable to non-controlling interests (50,047) 154,233 The accompanying notes 1 to 24 are an integral part of the consolidated statement of comprehensive income for the year ended March 31, 2021. 4

AEDAS HOMES, S.A. and subsidiaries CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY FOR THE YEAR ENDED MARCH 31, 2021 AND THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2020 (Euros) (Own Parent Retained Reserves at Other Share Company earnings Shareholder/owner Capital Reserves of the fully- Profit/(loss) for equity Non-controlling premium shares and (prior-period contributions (Note TOTAL (Note 14.a) Parent consolidated the year instruments interests (Note 14.b) equity losses) 14.h) companies (Note 14.j) holdings) (Note 14.g) OPENING BALANCE AT JANUARY 1 2020 47,966,587 500,076,721 (309,868,836) (30,603,842) (41,470,848) (3,546,171) 740,071,256 31,571,885 2,179,770 2,497,499 938,874,021 Total recognised income and expense - - - - - - 3,157,875 - 154,233 3,312,108 Distribution of prior-period profit - - 1,912,369 - 29,659,516 - - (31,571,885) - - - Transactions with shareholders - - 26,799 (6,336,393) - - - - (250,000) (6,559,594) Transactions with own shares and equity holdings (net) - - 26,799 (6,336,393) - - - - - (6,309,594) Distribution of dividends and repayment of equity - - - - - - - - (250,000) (250,000) contributions Consolidation scope and other changes - - - - - - - 355,593 - 355,593 CLOSING BALANCE AT MARCH 31, 2020 47,966,587 500,076,721 (307,929,668) (36,940,235) (11,811,332) (3,546,171) 740,071,256 3,157,875 2,535,363 2,401,732 935,982,128 Total recognised income and expense - - - - - - - 85,104,149 - (50,047) 85,054,102 Distribution of prior-period profit - - 935,882 - 1,066,700 1,155,293 - (3,157,875) - - - Transactions with shareholders - - (101,577) (28,135,149) - - - - - - (28,236,726) Transactions with own shares and equity holdings (net) - - (101,577) (28,135,149) - - - - - - (28,236,726) Distribution of dividends and repayment of equity - - - - - - - - - - - contributions Consolidation scope and other changes - - - - - 96,962 - - 1,871,603 (462,196) 1,506,369 CLOSING BALANCE AT MARCH 31, 2021 47,966,587 500,076,721 (307,095,363) (65,075,384) (10,744,632) (2,293,916) 740,071,256 85,104,149 4,406,966 1,889,489 994,305,873 The accompanying notes 1 to 24 are an integral part of the consolidated statement of changes in equity for the year ended March 31, 2021. 5

