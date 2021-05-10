Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Spain
  4. Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  5. Aedas Homes, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AEDAS   ES0105287009

AEDAS HOMES, S.A.

(AEDAS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 05/10 03:14:23 am
21.925 EUR   +1.74%
02:52aAEDAS HOMES S A  : Consolidated financial statements Annuals 2020-21
PU
02:52aAEDAS HOMES S A  : Financial statements 2020 21
PU
01:22aAEDAS HOMES S A  : Results Presentation FY 2020-21
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Aedas Homes S A : Financial statements 2020 21

05/10/2021 | 02:52am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

AEDAS Homes S.A.

Financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2021

(Free translation from the original in Spanish. In case of discrepancy, the Spanish-language version prevails).

AEDAS HOMES S.A.

BALANCE SHEETS AT MARCH 31, 2021 AND MARCH 31, 2020

(Euros)

.

ASSETS

Note

March 31, 2021

March 31, 2020

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

Note

March 31, 2021

March 31, 2020

NON-CURRENT ASSETS:

EQUITY:

Intangible assets

5

1,486,216

1,244,614

Capital

10

47,966,587

47,966,587

Software

1,454,753

1,170,138

Issued capital

47,966,587

47,966,587

Other intangible assets

31,463

74,476

Share premium

10

500,076,721

500,076,721

Property, plant and equipment

6

852,225

947,110

Reserves

10

(307,095,363)

(307,929,669)

Land and buildings

329,382

381,727

(Own shares and equity holdings)

10

(65,075,384)

(36,940,235)

Plant and other PP&E

500,669

565,061

Retained earnings (prior-year losses)

10

2,260,054

(1,320,954)

Construction work in progress and prepayments

22,174

322

Other owner contributions

10

740,071,256

740,071,256

Non-current investments in group companies and associates

1,055,110,861

243,723,565

Profit/(loss) for the year

3

67,251,490

4,516,890

Equity instruments

7

198,645,519

198,645,519

Other equity instruments

10

4,406,966

2,535,360

Loans to companies

8 & 16

856,465,342

45,078,046

Total equity

989,862,327

948,975,956

Non-current financial investments

222,976

160,562

NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES:

Other non-current financial assets

8

222,976

160,562

Non-current borrowings

12

88,433,238

2,546,914

Deferred tax assets

13

1,658,332

2,240,042

Bonds and other marketable securities

32,354,834

2,546,914

Total non-current assets

1,059,330,610

248,315,893

Debt with financial institutions

56,078,404

-

Deferred tax liabilities

5,729

-

Total non-current liabilities

88,438,967

2,546,914

CURRENT ASSETS:

CURRENT LIABILITIES:

Trade and other receivables

36,800,983

64,570,246

Current borrowings

12

96,621,224

212,336,452

Trade receivables, group companies and associates

8

36,709,059

64,559,308

Bonds and other marketable securities

22,301,428

59,522,751

Sundry receivables

8

4,482

357

Debt with financial institutions

74,301,322

150,184,136

Personnel

8

12,913

10,577

Derivatives

-

2,615,457

Current tax assets

13

73,696

-

Other financial liabilities

18,474

14,108

Other receivables from public authorities

13

833

4

Current borrowings from group and related companies

16

3,731,764

1,228,800

and associates

Current investments in group companies and associates

8 & 16

111,181,462

841,557,172

Trade and other accounts payables

12

36,975,137

11,816,006

Current loans to group companies and associates

7,070,713

834,936,017

Suppliers

12

872

-

Other financial assets

104,110,749

6,621,155

Payable for services received

12

1,603,592

1,853,038

Current financial assets

8

5,014,839

11,192,905

Employee benefits payable

12

3,470,884

1,045,182

Prepayments and accrued income

174,971

356,412

Current tax liabilities

13

19,237,337

6,552,256

Cash and cash equivalents

9

3,126,554

10,911,500

Other payables to public authorities

13

12,662,452

2,365,530

Total current assets

156,298,809

928,588,235

Total current liabilities

137,328,125

225,381,258

TOTAL ASSETS

1,215,629,419

1,176,904,128

TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

1,215,629,419

1,176,904,128

The accompanying notes 1 to 20 are an integral part of the balance sheet at March 31, 2021

1

AEDAS HOMES S.A.

INCOME STATEMENT FOR THE YEAR ENDED MARCH 31, 2021 AND THE THREE MONTHS

ENDED MARCH 31, 2020

(Euros)

Note

Year ended March 31, 2021

Three months ended

March 31, 2020

CONTINUING OPERATIONS

Revenue

14.a

114,103,322

15,647,998

Revenue from services rendered

58,103,322

15,647,998

Dividend received

56,000,000

-

Employee benefits expense

14.c

(21,461,651)

(4,879,254)

Wages, salaries and similar

(17,890,841)

(4,033,129)

Employee benefits

(3,570,810)

(846,125)

Other operating expenses

(8,420,285)

(2,103,101)

External services

14.b

(8,362,930)

(2,084,126)

Taxes other than income tax

(19,283)

(18,675)

Losses, impairments and variation of provisions of

(11,817)

-

commercial operations

Other operating expenses

(26,255)

(300)

Depreciation and amortization

5 & 6

(927,015)

(208,940)

OPERATING PROFIT/(LOSS)

83,294,371

8,456,703

Finance costs

14.d

(11,434,443)

(2,441,971)

Third-party borrowings

(11,434,443)

(2,441,971)

Change in fair value of financial instruments

12.4

399,685

(1,418,817)

Held-for-trading portfolio and other securities

399,685

(1,418,817)

Exchange gains/(losses)

(3,648)

(612)

NET FINANCE INCOME/(COST)

(11,038,406)

(3,861,400)

PROFIT/(LOSS) BEFORE TAX

72,255,965

4,595,303

Income tax

13

(5,004,475)

(78,413)

PROFIT/(LOSS) FOR THE PERIOD FROM CONTINUING

67,251,490

4,516,890

OPERATIONS

DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS

Profit/(loss) after tax for the period from discontinued

-

-

operations

PROFIT/(LOSS) FOR THE YEAR

67,251,490

4,516,890

Accompanying notes 1 to 20 are an integral part of the income statement for the year ended March 31, 2021

2

AEDAS HOMES S.A.

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

FOR THE YEAR ENDED MARCH 31, 2021 AND THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2020

  1. STATEMENT OF RECOGNISED INCOME AND EXPENSE(Euros)

Note

Year ended March

Three months ended

31, 2021

March 31, 2020

PROFIT/(LOSS) FOR THE PERIOD (I)

3

67,251,490

4,516,890

Income and expense recognised directly in equity

-

-

TOTAL INCOME AND EXPENSE RECOGNISED DIRECTLY IN EQUITY (II)

-

-

TOTAL AMOUNTS TRANSFERRED TO PROFIT OR LOSS (III)

-

-

TOTAL RECOGNISED INCOME AND EXPENSE (I+II+III)

67,251,490

4,516,890

The accompanying notes 1 to 20 are an integral part of the statement of changes in equity for the year ended March 31, 2021

3

AEDAS HOMES S.A.

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

FOR THE YEAR ENDED MARCH 31, 2021 AND THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2020

  1. STATEMENT OF TOTAL CHANGES IN EQUITY(Euros)

Issued

Share premium (note

Reserves (notes 10.c,

(Own shares and

Retained earnings

Shareholder/owner

Other equity

capital (note

equity holdings)

(prior-period losses)

contributions (note

Profit/(loss) for the year

instruments

TOTAL

10.b)

10.d & 10.c)

10.a)

(note 10.f)

(note 10.g)

10.h)

(note 10.j)

OPENING BALANCE AT JANUARY 1,

47,966,587

500,076,721

(309,868,836)

(30,603,842)

(14,436,582)

740,071,256

15,027,995

2,179,769

950,413,068

2020

Total recognised income and expense

-

-

-

-

-

-

4,516,890

-

4,516,890

Distribution of prior-period profit

-

-

1,912,367

-

13,115,628

-

(15,027,995)

-

-

Transactions with shareholders

-

-

26,800

(6,336,393)

-

-

-

-

(6,309,593)

Transactions with own shares and equity

-

-

26,800

(6,336,393)

-

-

-

-

(6,309,593)

holdings (net)

Other changes in equity

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

355,591

355,591

CLOSING BALANCE AT MARCH 31, 2020

47,966,587

500,076,721

(307,929,669)

(36,940,235)

(1,320,954)

740,071,256

4,516,890

2,535,360

948,975,956

Total recognised income and expense

-

-

-

-

-

-

67,251,490

-

67,251,490

Distribution of prior-period profit

-

-

935,882

-

3,581,008

-

(4,516,890)

-

-

Transactions with shareholders

-

-

(101,577)

(28,135,149)

-

-

-

-

(28,236,726)

Transactions with own shares and equity

-

-

(101,577)

(28,135,149)

-

-

-

-

(28,236,726)

holdings (net)

Other changes in equity

-

-

1

-

-

-

-

1,871,606

1,871,607

CLOSING BALANCE AT MARCH 31, 2021

47,966,587

500,076,721

(307,095,363)

(65,075,384)

2,260,054

740,071,256

67,251,490

4,406,966

989,862,327

The accompanying notes 1 to 20 are an integral part of the statement of changes in equity for the year ended March 31, 2021

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Aedas Homes SA published this content on 10 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 May 2021 06:51:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about AEDAS HOMES, S.A.
02:52aAEDAS HOMES S A  : Consolidated financial statements Annuals 2020-21
PU
02:52aAEDAS HOMES S A  : Financial statements 2020 21
PU
01:22aAEDAS HOMES S A  : Results Presentation FY 2020-21
PU
04/23AEDAS HOMES S A  : launches an ambitious ESG Strategic Plan for 2021-2023 aligne..
PU
04/22AEDAS HOMES S A  : invests 132 million in land for 1,945 additional new-build h..
PU
04/20AEDAS HOMES S A  : 13 - 19 April 2021 buy back programme report
PU
04/14AEDAS HOMES S A  : picks up speed and closes 2,480 net sales in just 9 months
PU
04/13AEDAS HOMES S A  : 6 - 12 April 2021 buy back programme report
PU
04/08AEDAS HOMES  : Delivers 1,963 Homes and Achieves Its Business Plan
BU
04/07AEDAS HOMES S A  : 30 March - 1 April 2021 buy back programme report
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 645 M 784 M 784 M
Net income 2021 70,2 M 85,3 M 85,3 M
Net Debt 2021 185 M 224 M 224 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,6x
Yield 2021 2,53%
Capitalization 985 M 1 197 M 1 197 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,81x
EV / Sales 2022 1,62x
Nbr of Employees 233
Free-Float 34,7%
Chart AEDAS HOMES, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Aedas Homes, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AEDAS HOMES, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 23,09 €
Last Close Price 21,55 €
Spread / Highest target 36,9%
Spread / Average Target 7,14%
Spread / Lowest Target -42,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
David Martínez Montero Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Maria Jose Leal de Carlos Chief Financial Officer
Santiago Javier Fernández Valbuena Chairman
Óscar de la Torre Chief Technology Officer
Alberto Delgado Montero Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AEDAS HOMES, S.A.2.13%1 197
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-2.44%48 894
VONOVIA SE-13.29%35 640
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-11.54%22 474
VINGROUP22.00%18 459
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE-1.17%18 041