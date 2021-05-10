Aedas Homes S A : Financial statements 2020 21

AEDAS Homes S.A. Financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2021 (Free translation from the original in Spanish. In case of discrepancy, the Spanish-language version prevails).

AEDAS HOMES S.A. BALANCE SHEETS AT MARCH 31, 2021 AND MARCH 31, 2020 (Euros) . ASSETS Note March 31, 2021 March 31, 2020 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Note March 31, 2021 March 31, 2020 NON-CURRENT ASSETS: EQUITY: Intangible assets 5 1,486,216 1,244,614 Capital 10 47,966,587 47,966,587 Software 1,454,753 1,170,138 Issued capital 47,966,587 47,966,587 Other intangible assets 31,463 74,476 Share premium 10 500,076,721 500,076,721 Property, plant and equipment 6 852,225 947,110 Reserves 10 (307,095,363) (307,929,669) Land and buildings 329,382 381,727 (Own shares and equity holdings) 10 (65,075,384) (36,940,235) Plant and other PP&E 500,669 565,061 Retained earnings (prior-year losses) 10 2,260,054 (1,320,954) Construction work in progress and prepayments 22,174 322 Other owner contributions 10 740,071,256 740,071,256 Non-current investments in group companies and associates 1,055,110,861 243,723,565 Profit/(loss) for the year 3 67,251,490 4,516,890 Equity instruments 7 198,645,519 198,645,519 Other equity instruments 10 4,406,966 2,535,360 Loans to companies 8 & 16 856,465,342 45,078,046 Total equity 989,862,327 948,975,956 Non-current financial investments 222,976 160,562 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES: Other non-current financial assets 8 222,976 160,562 Non-current borrowings 12 88,433,238 2,546,914 Deferred tax assets 13 1,658,332 2,240,042 Bonds and other marketable securities 32,354,834 2,546,914 Total non-current assets 1,059,330,610 248,315,893 Debt with financial institutions 56,078,404 - Deferred tax liabilities 5,729 - Total non-current liabilities 88,438,967 2,546,914 CURRENT ASSETS: CURRENT LIABILITIES: Trade and other receivables 36,800,983 64,570,246 Current borrowings 12 96,621,224 212,336,452 Trade receivables, group companies and associates 8 36,709,059 64,559,308 Bonds and other marketable securities 22,301,428 59,522,751 Sundry receivables 8 4,482 357 Debt with financial institutions 74,301,322 150,184,136 Personnel 8 12,913 10,577 Derivatives - 2,615,457 Current tax assets 13 73,696 - Other financial liabilities 18,474 14,108 Other receivables from public authorities 13 833 4 Current borrowings from group and related companies 16 3,731,764 1,228,800 and associates Current investments in group companies and associates 8 & 16 111,181,462 841,557,172 Trade and other accounts payables 12 36,975,137 11,816,006 Current loans to group companies and associates 7,070,713 834,936,017 Suppliers 12 872 - Other financial assets 104,110,749 6,621,155 Payable for services received 12 1,603,592 1,853,038 Current financial assets 8 5,014,839 11,192,905 Employee benefits payable 12 3,470,884 1,045,182 Prepayments and accrued income 174,971 356,412 Current tax liabilities 13 19,237,337 6,552,256 Cash and cash equivalents 9 3,126,554 10,911,500 Other payables to public authorities 13 12,662,452 2,365,530 Total current assets 156,298,809 928,588,235 Total current liabilities 137,328,125 225,381,258 TOTAL ASSETS 1,215,629,419 1,176,904,128 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 1,215,629,419 1,176,904,128 The accompanying notes 1 to 20 are an integral part of the balance sheet at March 31, 2021 1

AEDAS HOMES S.A. INCOME STATEMENT FOR THE YEAR ENDED MARCH 31, 2021 AND THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2020 (Euros) Note Year ended March 31, 2021 Three months ended March 31, 2020 CONTINUING OPERATIONS Revenue 14.a 114,103,322 15,647,998 Revenue from services rendered 58,103,322 15,647,998 Dividend received 56,000,000 - Employee benefits expense 14.c (21,461,651) (4,879,254) Wages, salaries and similar (17,890,841) (4,033,129) Employee benefits (3,570,810) (846,125) Other operating expenses (8,420,285) (2,103,101) External services 14.b (8,362,930) (2,084,126) Taxes other than income tax (19,283) (18,675) Losses, impairments and variation of provisions of (11,817) - commercial operations Other operating expenses (26,255) (300) Depreciation and amortization 5 & 6 (927,015) (208,940) OPERATING PROFIT/(LOSS) 83,294,371 8,456,703 Finance costs 14.d (11,434,443) (2,441,971) Third-party borrowings (11,434,443) (2,441,971) Change in fair value of financial instruments 12.4 399,685 (1,418,817) Held-for-trading portfolio and other securities 399,685 (1,418,817) Exchange gains/(losses) (3,648) (612) NET FINANCE INCOME/(COST) (11,038,406) (3,861,400) PROFIT/(LOSS) BEFORE TAX 72,255,965 4,595,303 Income tax 13 (5,004,475) (78,413) PROFIT/(LOSS) FOR THE PERIOD FROM CONTINUING 67,251,490 4,516,890 OPERATIONS DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS Profit/(loss) after tax for the period from discontinued - - operations PROFIT/(LOSS) FOR THE YEAR 67,251,490 4,516,890 Accompanying notes 1 to 20 are an integral part of the income statement for the year ended March 31, 2021 2

AEDAS HOMES S.A. STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY FOR THE YEAR ENDED MARCH 31, 2021 AND THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2020 STATEMENT OF RECOGNISED INCOME AND EXPENSE (Euros) Note Year ended March Three months ended 31, 2021 March 31, 2020 PROFIT/(LOSS) FOR THE PERIOD (I) 3 67,251,490 4,516,890 Income and expense recognised directly in equity - - TOTAL INCOME AND EXPENSE RECOGNISED DIRECTLY IN EQUITY (II) - - TOTAL AMOUNTS TRANSFERRED TO PROFIT OR LOSS (III) - - TOTAL RECOGNISED INCOME AND EXPENSE (I+II+III) 67,251,490 4,516,890 The accompanying notes 1 to 20 are an integral part of the statement of changes in equity for the year ended March 31, 2021 3

AEDAS HOMES S.A. STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY FOR THE YEAR ENDED MARCH 31, 2021 AND THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2020 STATEMENT OF TOTAL CHANGES IN EQUITY (Euros) Issued Share premium (note Reserves (notes 10.c, (Own shares and Retained earnings Shareholder/owner Other equity capital (note equity holdings) (prior-period losses) contributions (note Profit/(loss) for the year instruments TOTAL 10.b) 10.d & 10.c) 10.a) (note 10.f) (note 10.g) 10.h) (note 10.j) OPENING BALANCE AT JANUARY 1, 47,966,587 500,076,721 (309,868,836) (30,603,842) (14,436,582) 740,071,256 15,027,995 2,179,769 950,413,068 2020 Total recognised income and expense - - - - - - 4,516,890 - 4,516,890 Distribution of prior-period profit - - 1,912,367 - 13,115,628 - (15,027,995) - - Transactions with shareholders - - 26,800 (6,336,393) - - - - (6,309,593) Transactions with own shares and equity - - 26,800 (6,336,393) - - - - (6,309,593) holdings (net) Other changes in equity - - - - - - - 355,591 355,591 CLOSING BALANCE AT MARCH 31, 2020 47,966,587 500,076,721 (307,929,669) (36,940,235) (1,320,954) 740,071,256 4,516,890 2,535,360 948,975,956 Total recognised income and expense - - - - - - 67,251,490 - 67,251,490 Distribution of prior-period profit - - 935,882 - 3,581,008 - (4,516,890) - - Transactions with shareholders - - (101,577) (28,135,149) - - - - (28,236,726) Transactions with own shares and equity - - (101,577) (28,135,149) - - - - (28,236,726) holdings (net) Other changes in equity - - 1 - - - - 1,871,606 1,871,607 CLOSING BALANCE AT MARCH 31, 2021 47,966,587 500,076,721 (307,095,363) (65,075,384) 2,260,054 740,071,256 67,251,490 4,406,966 989,862,327 The accompanying notes 1 to 20 are an integral part of the statement of changes in equity for the year ended March 31, 2021 4

