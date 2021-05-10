Aedas Homes S A : Financial statements 2020 21

|
AEDAS Homes S.A.
Financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2021
(Free translation from the original in Spanish. In case of discrepancy, the Spanish-language version prevails).
AEDAS HOMES S.A.
BALANCE SHEETS AT MARCH 31, 2021 AND MARCH 31, 2020
(Euros)
ASSETS
Note
March 31, 2021
March 31, 2020
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
Note
March 31, 2021
March 31, 2020
NON-CURRENT ASSETS:
EQUITY:
Intangible assets
5
1,486,216
1,244,614
Capital
10
47,966,587
47,966,587
Software
1,454,753
1,170,138
Issued capital
47,966,587
47,966,587
Other intangible assets
31,463
74,476
Share premium
10
500,076,721
500,076,721
Property, plant and equipment
6
852,225
947,110
Reserves
10
(307,095,363)
(307,929,669)
Land and buildings
329,382
381,727
(Own shares and equity holdings)
10
(65,075,384)
(36,940,235)
Plant and other PP&E
500,669
565,061
Retained earnings (prior-year losses)
|
|
|
Construction work in progress and prepayments
22,174
322
Other owner contributions
|
|
|
Non-current investments in group companies and associates
1,055,110,861
243,723,565
Profit/(loss) for the year
|
|
|
Equity instruments
|
|
|
Other equity instruments
|
|
|
Loans to companies
|
|
|
Total equity
989,862,327
948,975,956
Non-current financial investments
222,976
160,562
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES:
Other non-current financial assets
|
|
|
Non-current borrowings
|
|
|
Deferred tax assets
|
|
|
Bonds and other marketable securities
32,354,834
2,546,914
Total non-current assets
1,059,330,610
248,315,893
Debt with financial institutions
56,078,404
-
Deferred tax liabilities
5,729
-
Total non-current liabilities
88,438,967
2,546,914
CURRENT ASSETS:
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
|
Trade and other receivables
36,800,983
64,570,246
Current borrowings
|
|
|
Trade receivables, group companies and associates
|
|
|
Bonds and other marketable securities
22,301,428
59,522,751
Sundry receivables
|
|
|
|
|
|
Personnel
|
|
|
Derivatives
-
2,615,457
Current tax assets
|
|
|
Other financial liabilities
18,474
14,108
Other receivables from public authorities
|
|
|
Current borrowings from group and related companies
|
3,731,764
1,228,800
and associates
Current investments in group companies and associates
|
|
|
|
Trade and other accounts payables
|
|
|
Current loans to group companies and associates
7,070,713
834,936,017
Suppliers
|
|
|
|
Other financial assets
104,110,749
6,621,155
Payable for services received
|
|
|
Current financial assets
|
|
|
Employee benefits payable
|
|
|
Prepayments and accrued income
174,971
356,412
Current tax liabilities
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
Other payables to public authorities
|
|
|
Total current assets
156,298,809
928,588,235
Total current liabilities
137,328,125
225,381,258
TOTAL ASSETS
1,215,629,419
1,176,904,128
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
1,215,629,419
1,176,904,128
The accompanying notes 1 to 20 are an integral part of the balance sheet at March 31, 2021
AEDAS HOMES S.A.
INCOME STATEMENT FOR THE YEAR ENDED MARCH 31, 2021 AND THE THREE MONTHS
ENDED MARCH 31, 2020
(Euros)
Note
Year ended March 31, 2021
Three months ended
|
CONTINUING OPERATIONS
|
Revenue
14.a
114,103,322
15,647,998
Revenue from services rendered
58,103,322
15,647,998
Dividend received
56,000,000
-
Employee benefits expense
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(8,362,930)
(2,084,126)
Taxes other than income tax
(19,283)
(18,675)
Losses, impairments and variation of provisions of
(11,817)
-
commercial operations
|
Other operating expenses
(26,255)
(300)
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
OPERATING PROFIT/(LOSS)
83,294,371
8,456,703
|
Finance costs
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
399,685
(1,418,817)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NET FINANCE INCOME/(COST)
(11,038,406)
(3,861,400)
|
|
PROFIT/(LOSS) BEFORE TAX
72,255,965
4,595,303
|
Income tax
13
(5,004,475)
(78,413)
|
PROFIT/(LOSS) FOR THE PERIOD FROM CONTINUING
67,251,490
4,516,890
OPERATIONS
|
DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS
|
|
-
-
operations
|
PROFIT/(LOSS) FOR THE YEAR
67,251,490
4,516,890
|
Accompanying notes 1 to 20 are an integral part of the income statement for the year ended March 31, 2021
AEDAS HOMES S.A.
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
FOR THE YEAR ENDED MARCH 31, 2021 AND THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2020
-
STATEMENT OF RECOGNISED INCOME AND EXPENSE(Euros)
Note
Year ended March
Three months ended
31, 2021
March 31, 2020
|
PROFIT/(LOSS) FOR THE PERIOD (I)
|
|
|
Income and expense recognised directly in equity
|
|
|
TOTAL INCOME AND EXPENSE RECOGNISED DIRECTLY IN EQUITY (II)
-
-
|
|
TOTAL AMOUNTS TRANSFERRED TO PROFIT OR LOSS (III)
-
-
|
|
TOTAL RECOGNISED INCOME AND EXPENSE (I+II+III)
67,251,490
4,516,890
The accompanying notes 1 to 20 are an integral part of the statement of changes in equity for the year ended March 31, 2021
AEDAS HOMES S.A.
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
FOR THE YEAR ENDED MARCH 31, 2021 AND THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2020
-
STATEMENT OF TOTAL CHANGES IN EQUITY(Euros)
Issued
Share premium (note
Reserves (notes 10.c,
(Own shares and
Retained earnings
Shareholder/owner
Other equity
capital (note
equity holdings)
(prior-period losses)
contributions (note
Profit/(loss) for the year
instruments
TOTAL
10.b)
10.d & 10.c)
|
|
|
|
|
(note 10.j)
OPENING BALANCE AT JANUARY 1,
47,966,587
500,076,721
(309,868,836)
(30,603,842)
(14,436,582)
740,071,256
15,027,995
2,179,769
950,413,068
Total recognised income and expense
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Distribution of prior-period profit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Transactions with shareholders
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Transactions with own shares and equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other changes in equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CLOSING BALANCE AT MARCH 31, 2020
47,966,587
500,076,721
(307,929,669)
(36,940,235)
(1,320,954)
740,071,256
4,516,890
2,535,360
948,975,956
Total recognised income and expense
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Distribution of prior-period profit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Transactions with shareholders
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Transactions with own shares and equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other changes in equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CLOSING BALANCE AT MARCH 31, 2021
47,966,587
500,076,721
(307,095,363)
(65,075,384)
2,260,054
740,071,256
67,251,490
4,406,966
989,862,327
The accompanying notes 1 to 20 are an integral part of the statement of changes in equity for the year ended March 31, 2021
