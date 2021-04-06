Log in
AEDAS HOMES, S.A.

AEDAS HOMES, S.A.

(AEDAS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Aedas Homes S A : achieves its Business Plan, beating records in Spain with the delivery of 1,963 homes

04/06/2021 | 02:57am EDT
Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores C/Edison, 4 28006 - Madrid

In compliance with the reporting requirements under article 227 of the Royal Legislative Decree 4/2015, of 23 October, approving the Consolidated Text of the Securities Market Act, AEDAS Homes, S.A. ("AEDAS" or the "Company") hereby informs the National Securities Market Commission of the following:

OTHER RELEVANT INFORMATION

The Company reports that it has met its housing delivery target for the 2020-2021 financial year ended 31 March by delivering 1,963 new-build homes.

Despite the difficult situation of the last 12 months resulting from the COVID-19 health crisis, the Company has fulfilled the commitments made to customers and its shareholders in the Business Plan, as well as the commitments defined in the Company's Initial Public Offering in 2017 and reiterated last November in the communication of half-year results

(Other Relevant Information no. 5861), by delivering 1,963 new-build homes in dynamic residential markets, characterized by their modernity, design, high quality and, above all, their sustainability.

Madrid, 6 April 2021

Disclaimer

Aedas Homes SA published this content on 06 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2021 06:57:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 644 M 761 M 761 M
Net income 2021 70,2 M 82,9 M 82,9 M
Net Debt 2021 188 M 223 M 223 M
P/E ratio 2021 14,3x
Yield 2021 2,45%
Capitalization 1 017 M 1 202 M 1 201 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,87x
EV / Sales 2022 1,66x
Nbr of Employees 233
Free-Float 34,7%
Chart AEDAS HOMES, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Aedas Homes, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AEDAS HOMES, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 23,09 €
Last Close Price 22,25 €
Spread / Highest target 32,6%
Spread / Average Target 3,77%
Spread / Lowest Target -43,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
David Martínez Montero Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Maria Jose Leal de Carlos Chief Financial Officer
Santiago Javier Fernández Valbuena Chairman
Óscar de la Torre Chief Technology Officer
Alberto Delgado Montero Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AEDAS HOMES, S.A.5.45%1 202
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.4.53%51 530
VONOVIA SE-5.19%37 873
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-3.89%24 388
VINGROUP JOINT STOCK COMPANY14.88%17 303
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE-6.96%16 506
