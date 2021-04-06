Aedas Homes S A : achieves its Business Plan, beating records in Spain with the delivery of 1,963 homes

Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores C/Edison, 4 28006 - Madrid

In compliance with the reporting requirements under article 227 of the Royal Legislative Decree 4/2015, of 23 October, approving the Consolidated Text of the Securities Market Act, AEDAS Homes, S.A. ("AEDAS" or the "Company") hereby informs the National Securities Market Commission of the following:

OTHER RELEVANT INFORMATION

The Company reports that it has met its housing delivery target for the 2020-2021 financial year ended 31 March by delivering 1,963 new-build homes.

Despite the difficult situation of the last 12 months resulting from the COVID-19 health crisis, the Company has fulfilled the commitments made to customers and its shareholders in the Business Plan, as well as the commitments defined in the Company's Initial Public Offering in 2017 and reiterated last November in the communication of half-year results

(Other Relevant Information no. 5861), by delivering 1,963 new-build homes in dynamic residential markets, characterized by their modernity, design, high quality and, above all, their sustainability.

Madrid, 6 April 2021