Aedas Homes S A : to acquire Áurea Homes for 54 million

Press release

AEDAS Homes to acquire

Áurea Homes for €54 million

The transaction, framed within the new AEDAS Homes strategic growth plan, involves the purchase of a high-quality land bank, along with works in progress, for a total of 679 units in Madrid, Pamplona, the Bilbao area, Seville and Valladolid.

high-quality land bank, along with works in progress, for a total of 679 units in Madrid, Pamplona, the Bilbao area, Seville and Valladolid. David Martínez, CEO of AEDAS Homes: "This integration-which will contribute towards our growth with a selection of high-quality plots and projects and further expand our capacity, especially in the north of Spain-comes at an optimal time for our company".

integration-which will contribute towards our growth with a selection of high-quality plots and projects and further expand our capacity, especially in the north of Spain-comes at an optimal time for our company". Michel Elizalde, CEO of ACR Group: "This transaction is a strong confirmation of the quality of the Áurea Homes team and its landbank, and it will allow ACR to focus on its construction business, where we are taking significant steps in developing offsite projects".

July 2021.- AEDAS Homes, a leading listed Spanish homebuilder, has acquired a broad selection of assets from the real estate division of Spanish construction company ACR Group, which markets its residential products under the Áurea Homes brand, for €53.7 million (€50 million in purchase price plus €3.7 million in expected future disbursements related to the projects being acquired), thus further consolidating its position in the Spanish residential development market. This transaction involves the purchase of a selection of plots of excellent ready-to-build land and works in progress for a total of 679 units, as well as the integration of the Áurea Homes team, which will contribute its outstanding real estate know-how to AEDAS Homes.

Firstly, the selection of assets made by AEDAS Homes comprises a portfolio of ready-to-build plots to develop 512 units: four plots in Madrid (374 units); two plots in two different sectors in Pamplona (98 units); and one plot in Seville (40 units).

"As AEDAS Homes is already present in these areas and has a number of ongoing developments, we have total confidence about the success of these new projects", stressed

David Martínez, CEO of AEDAS Homes.