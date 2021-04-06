Aedes SIIQ S p A : COMUNICATO STAMPA

Comunicato Stampa Press Release
OFFERTA IN BORSA DEI DIRITTI IN OPZIONE NON ESERCITATI
L'8 APRILE 2021 SARÀ OFFERTO L'INTERO QUANTITATIVO DEI DIRITTI INOPTATI
E IL 9 APRILE 2021 SARANNO OFFERTI I DIRITTI INOPTATI EVENTUALMENTE NON COLLOCATI
Milano, 6 aprile 2021 - Aedes SIIQ S.p.A. (MTA: AED, "Aedes" o la "Società ") ricorda che in data 11 marzo 2021 si è conclusa l'offerta in opzione delle massime n. 228.121.590 azioni ordinarie e delle n. 34.935.298 azioni speciali Aedes di nuova emissione rivenienti dall'esercizio della delega ad aumentare il capitale sociale attribuita in data 18 giugno 2020 dall'Assemblea Straordinaria di Aedes al Consiglio di Amministrazione (l'"Aumento di Capitale").
Durante il periodo di offerta in opzione, iniziato il 22 febbraio 2021 e conclusosi in data 11 marzo 2021 (il "Periodo di Opzione"), sono stati esercitati n. 33.369.217 diritti di opzione complessivi per la sottoscrizione di n. 219.283.426 azioni ordinarie e speciali per un controvalore complessivo di Euro 41.663.850,94, pari all'83,4% circa del totale delle azioni ordinarie e speciali offerte rivenienti dall'Aumento di Capitale.
La Società rende noto quindi che i rimanenti n. 6.661.179 diritti di opzione non esercitati durante il Periodo di Opzione (i "Diritti Inoptati" o i "Diritti"), che danno diritto alla sottoscrizione di massime n. 43.773.462 azioni ordinarie, corrispondenti ad una percentuale pari al 19,2% circa delle azioni ordinarie offerte e al 16,6% circa del totale delle azioni ordinarie e speciali offerte, per un controvalore complessivo pari a Euro 8.316.957,78, saranno offerti in Borsa da Aedes, ai sensi dell'art. 2441, comma 3, del codice civile, per il tramite di Intermonte SIM S.p.A. nel corso nelle sedute dell'8 aprile 2021 e del 9 aprile 2021, salvo chiusura anticipata dell'offerta in caso di vendita integrale dei Diritti (l'"Offerta in Borsa").
Nell'ambito dell'Offerta in Borsa, i Diritti saranno offerti sul Mercato Telematico Azionario, organizzato e gestito da Borsa Italiana S.p.A., con codice ISIN IT0005422990.
Nel corso della seduta dell'8 aprile 2021 sarà offerto l'intero quantitativo dei Diritti Inoptati e nella seduta del 9 aprile 2021 saranno offerti i Diritti Inoptati eventualmente non collocati nella seduta precedente.
I Diritti Inoptati attribuiscono il diritto alla sottoscrizione delle Azioni, al prezzo di Euro 0,190 cadauna, nel rapporto di n. 46 Azioni ogni n. 7 Diritti acquistati.
L'esercizio dei Diritti Inoptati acquistati nell'ambito dell'Offerta in Borsa e, conseguentemente, la sottoscrizione delle Azioni dovranno essere effettuati, a pena di decadenza, tramite gli intermediari autorizzati aderenti al sistema di gestione accentrata di Monte Titoli S.p.A.: (i) entro e non oltre il 9 aprile 2021, con pari valuta, nel caso in cui l'Offerta in Borsa si chiuda anticipatamente a seguito della vendita integrale dei Diritti Inoptati nella seduta dell'8 aprile 2021, o (ii) entro e non oltre il 12 aprile 2021, con pari valuta, nel caso in cui i Diritti Inoptati non siano integralmente venduti nella prima seduta e l'Offerta in Borsa si chiuda il 9 aprile 2021.
Le Azioni sottoscritte entro la fine dell'Offerta in Borsa saranno accreditate sui conti degli intermediari autorizzati aderenti al sistema di gestione accentrata gestito da Monte Titoli S.p.A. al termine della giornata contabile dell'ultimo giorno di esercizio dei Diritti Inoptati con disponibilità in pari data.
Il Documento di Registrazione, la Nota Informativa e la Nota di Sintesi (che congiuntamente costituiscono il Prospetto), sono a disposizione del pubblico presso la sede legale di Aedes, in Milano, Via Tortona n. 37, nonché sul sito internet della Società (www.aedes-siiq.com).
*****
IMPORTANT REGULATORY NOTICE
NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO OR FROM THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN OR ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION
This communication and the information contained herein does not contain or constitute an offer of securities for sale, or solicitation of an offer to purchase securities, in the United States, Australia, Canada or Japan or any other jurisdiction where such an offer or solicitation would require the approval of local authorities or otherwise be unlawful (the "Other Countries").
Neither this document nor any part of it nor the fact of its distribution may form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with, any contract or investment decision in relation thereto. The securities referred to herein have not been registered and will not be registered in the United States under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or pursuant to the corresponding regulations in force in the Other Countries. The securities may not be offered or sold in the United States unless such securities are registered under the Securities Act, or an exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act is available. Aedes does not intend to register any portion of any offering in the United States.
This publication constitutes neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation to buy or subscribe for securities. This communication has been prepared on the basis that any offer of securities in any Member State of the European Economic Area ("EEA") which has implemented the Prospectus Regulation (each, a "Relevant Member State"), will be made on the basis of a prospectus approved by the competent authority and published in accordance with the Prospectus Regulation (the "Permitted Public Offer") and/or pursuant to an exemption under the Prospectus Regulation from the requirement to publish a prospectus for offers of securities. Any public offering will be conducted in Italy pursuant to a prospectus, duly authorized by Consob in accordance with applicable regulations.
Accordingly, any person making or intending to make any offer of securities in a Relevant Member State other than the Permitted Public Offer, may only do so in circumstances in which no obligation arises for the Company to publish a prospectus pursuant to Article 3 of the Prospectus Regulation or supplement a prospectus pursuant to Article 23 of the Prospectus Regulation, in each case, in relation to such offer.
The expression "Prospectus Regulation" means Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (this Regulation and amendments together with any delegated act and implementing measures). This document is not a prospectus for the purposes of the Prospectus Regulation. A prospectus prepared pursuant to the Prospectus Regulation has been published by the Company. Investors should not subscribe for any securities referred to in this document except on the basis of the information contained in any prospectus.
Information to Distributors
Solely for the purposes of the product governance requirements contained within: (a) EU Directive2014/65/EU on markets in financial instruments, as amended ("MiFID II"); (b) Articles 9 and 10 of Commission Delegated Directive (EU) 2017/593 supplementing MiFID II; and (c) local implementing measures (together, the "MiFID II Product Governance Requirements"), and disclaiming all and any liability, whether arising in tort, contract or otherwise, which any "manufacturer" (for the purposes of the MiFID II Product Governance Requirements) may otherwise have with respect thereto, the transferable preemptive subscription rights (the "Rights") and the new ordinary shares (the "Shares") have been subject to a product approval process, which has determined that they each are: (i) compatible with an end target market of retail investors and investors who meet the criteria of professional clients and eligible counterparties, each as defined in MiFID II; and (ii) eligible for distribution through all distribution channels as are permitted by MiFID II (the "Target Market Assessment"). Notwithstanding the Target Market Assessment, Distributors should note that: the price of the Rights and/or the Shares may decline and investors could lose all or part of their investment; the Rights and the Shares offer no guaranteed income and no capital protection; and an investment in the Rights and/or the Shares is compatible only with investors who do not need a guaranteed income or capital protection, who (either alone or in conjunction with an appropriate financial or other adviser) are capable of evaluating the merits and risks of such an investment and who have sufficient resources to be able to bear any losses that may result therefrom. The Target Market Assessment is without prejudice to the requirements of any contractual, legal or regulatory selling restrictions in relation to the offer.
For the avoidance of doubt, the Target Market Assessment does not constitute: (a) an assessment of suitability or appropriateness for the purposes of MiFID II; or (b) a recommendation to any investor or group of investors to invest in, or purchase, or take any other action whatsoever with respect to the Rights and/or the Shares.
Each distributor is responsible for undertaking its own target market assessment in respect of the Rights and/or the Shares and determining appropriate distribution channels.
* * *
The content of this press release has a merely informative and provisional nature and is not to be construed as providing investment advice. The statements contained herein have not been independently verified. No
representation or warranty, either express or implied, is made as to, and no reliance should be placed on, the fairness, accuracy, completeness, correctness or reliability of the information contained herein. Neither the Company nor any of its representatives shall accept any liability whatsoever (whether in negligence or otherwise) arising in any way in relation to such information and/or in relation to any loss arising from its use or otherwise arising in connection with this document. By accessing these materials, you agree to be bound by the foregoing limitations. This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, projections and estimates reflecting the Company management's current views with respect to certain future events. Forward-looking statements, projections and estimates are generally identifiable by the use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plan," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "intend," "project," "goal" or "target" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. These forward- looking statements include, but are not limited to, all statements other than statements of historical facts, including, without limitation, those regarding the Company's future financial position and results of operations, strategy, plans, objectives, goals and targets and future developments in the markets where the Company participates or is seeking to participate. Due to such uncertainties and risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. The Company's ability to achieve its projected objectives or results is dependent on many factors which are outside management's control. Actual results may differ materially from (and be more negative than) those projected or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking information involves risks and uncertainties that could significantly affect expected results and is based on certain key assumptions. All forward-looking statements included herein are based on information available to the Company as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements.
***
Aedes SIIQ S.p.A.
Aedes SIIQ (MTA:AED) nasce e contestualmente si quota sul Mercato Telematico Azionario di Borsa Italiana, a seguito dell'operazione di scissione parziale proporzionale di Restart (società nata nel 1905 e quotata alla Borsa di Milano dal 1924) avvenuta il 28 dicembre 2018. Aedes SIIQ possiede un portafoglio immobiliare a reddito e da sviluppare da mettere a reddito in linea con la strategia di una SIIQ con destinazione Commercial (Retail e Office).
Per ulteriori informazioni: www.aedes-siiq.com
Disclaimer
