Aedifica : Annual financial report 2020 (double page) - 30/03/2022

AEDIFICA - ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT 2021

Building futureproof healthcare real estate

Belliardstraat 40 Rue Belliard - Brussel 1040 Bruxelles tel +32 (0)2 626 07 70 - fax +32 (0)2 626 07 71

WWW.AEDIFICA.EU

Openbare gereglementeerde vastgoedvennootschap naar Belgisch recht

Société immobilière réglementée publique de droit belge

BTW BE 0877 248 501 - R.P.R. Brussel - TVA BE 0877 248 501 -

R.P.M. Bruxelles

ANNUAL FINANCIAL

REPORT 2021

FUTUREPROOF LETTER TO THE AEDIFICA BUSINESS CORPORATE AEDIFICA STAKEHOLDERS IN 2021 REVIEW GOVERNANCE

Housing with care

Our tagline says it all. Aedifica is a Belgian listed company that is specialised in offering innovative and sustainable real estate concepts to our care operators and their residents across Europe, focusing in particular on housing for elderly people with care needs.

Social sustainability is a fundamental driving force for us: we want to create added value for society at large by developing innovative real estate concepts that are tailored to the needs of residents and that improve their quality of life. We don't just invest in properties, we invest in society.

We aim to offer our shareholders a reliable real estate investment with an attractive return based on the successful strategy we developed throughout the past 16 years: combining a high-quality diverse portfolio that generates recurring and indexed rental income with industry leading long-term partners and an experienced team.

Aedifica is listed on Euronext Brussels (2006) and Euronext Amsterdam (2019). Since 2020, Aedifica has been part of the BEL 20, the leading share index of Euronext Brussels.

2 BUILDING FUTUREPROOF HEALTHCARE REAL ESTATE

12 LETTER TO THE STAKEHOLDERS

32 OUR STRATEGY

2 - BUILDING FUTUREPROOF HEALTHCARE REAL ESTATE

12 - LETTER TO THE STAKEHOLDERS

14 - AEDIFICA IN 2021

32 - OUR STRATEGY

34 - Business strategy

36 - CSR strategy

38 - BUSINESS REVIEW

40 - Financial report

60 - Property report

90 - CSR report in brief

98 - CORPORATE GOVERNANCE STATEMENT

134 - AEDIFICA ON THE STOCKMARKET

140 - RISK FACTORS

152 - EPRA

164 - FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

232 - ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

14 AEDIFICA IN 2021

38 BUSINESS REVIEW

98 CORPORATE GOVERNANCE STATEMENT

Buildingfutureproof healthcarerealestate RAISING THE BAR Aedifica builds futureproof healthcare real estate. We proved that once again in 2021 with a number of major concrete examples. We develop and invest in innovative residential and care concepts, paying careful attention to the sustainability of these buildings. Our starting point here is that care users and those around them have to be able to enjoy a positive experience tailored to their care needs. Society's expectations about how care is organised are changing. The bar is being raised, and rightly so. As a reference player in European healthcare real estate, our mission is therefore to translate the new views about living conditions and care into buildings. So together with those who run these buildings, Aediﬁca oﬀers care users innovative real-estate concepts that modernise care, especially elderly care, from various points of view. The well-being of the care user is the ﬁrst and most important priority. In care homes, we counter loneliness by creating a pleasant living environment that connects people with other residents, with family, friends or neighbours. We put forward innovative solutions allowing couples with diﬀering care needs to stay together. In addition, care facilities are increasingly geared to care on a small scale, oﬀering residents a safe and secure environment. We also enhance the dignity of senior citizens by designing living areas that give them autonomy and enable them to look after themselves for as long as possible. For Aediﬁca, care facilities are not an island. Several complementary care functions are increasingly being combined on a single campus. In this way, we create care nodes that are at the service not only of the residents, but also of the local community. The healthcare real estate of the future should not only provide an attractive care concept tailored to the needs of the user. It also has to be sustainable. Our strategy therefore aims to achieve (net) zero carbon emissions by 2050. To this end, in 2021 we devised a sustainable development framework to be applied to new development projects. In this context, we not only approach sustainability from an ecological perspective. We also focus on the well-being and comfort of the residents. STEFAAN GIELENS CEO

FUTUREPROOF LETTER TO THE AEDIFICA BUSINESS CORPORATE AEDIFICA ON FINANCIAL ADDITIONAL AEDIFICA STAKEHOLDERS IN 2021 OUR STRATEGY REVIEW GOVERNANCE STOCK MARKET STATEMENTS INFORMATION

FUTUREPROOF AEDIFICA LETTER TO THE STAKEHOLDERS AEDIFICA IN 2021 BUSINESS REVIEW CORPORATE GOVERNANCEAEDIFICA ON STOCK MARKETFINANCIAL STATEMENTSADDITIONAL INFORMATION Finland Service communities in Finland OLD AND YOUNG HAND IN HAND The 'service community' concept, as developed in Finland by Aedifica subsidiary Hoivatilat, offers the ideal environment in which to combine various types of care and services on a single campus for those who use the building and for local residents. In this way, old and young go - almost literally - hand in hand. INVOLVED NEIGHBOURHOOD The basic idea behind service communities is that the combination of several types of care can make a positive contribution to the well-being of the care user. Bringing a care home for senior citizens and a children's day care centre under one roof stimulates interac-tion that is valuable for both age groups. Both age groups have their own building and these are connected by a common inner court- yard. There, the residents can sit on a bench and watch the children having fun in the play-ground. Common activities are also arranged. As well as a combination of care for the elderly and child care, service communities oﬀer other types of care and services. Depending on the needs of the local residents, the campus can also include a restaurant, a store or even a dog day care facility. So the local residents are involved and the buildings create a functional meeting place for the community. Near our campus in Tuusula there is a family where both the child and the grandparents are looked after in the same service community. For them, it's an ideal solution: the grandparents get the care they need, but they still remain in contact with their grandchild. Plus, it's great for the parents because when they fetch their child in the evening, they can see their own parents at the same time. 'Our service communities are designed to enrich the lives of senior citizens and children by bringing them into contact with one another and enabling them to share experiences', says Juho Malmi, marketing manager of Hoivatilat. 'The children come and visit the elderly folk regularly, so that they can sing and play around a speciﬁc topic together', Juho Malmi says. 'This way, we not only counter loneliness among senior citizens, but we also teach chil-dren how to interact with elderly people.' 'The day care centre at our service community in Lahti, for example, focuses on music and organises weekly performances for the older residents. They always look forward to the children's visits and ﬁnd it fun to watch them play. It keeps them alert, even if they don't have the energy to take part themselves.' 'By combining care and other services, we respond to the changing expectations of our society', Juho Malmi explains. 'Families can easily visit grandparents in the care home when they are fetching the children and then run errands or take a meal home. In this way, we improve well-being and quality of life in the neighbourhood: the elderly are less lonely, children are exposed to various stimuli and parents can arrange their time more eﬃciently.' JUHO MALMI - MARKETING MANAGER HOIVATILAT Hoivatilat's service communities are the perfect example of what the future of healthcare real estate in Finland will look like. Our state-of-the-art care campuses combine elderly care and child day care and are perfectly integrated into their environment, so they form a care node for the local community. JUHO MALMI - MARKETING MANAGER HOIVATILAT

LOHJA SAHAPIHA • LOHJA, FI • SERVICE COMMUNITY COMPLETED IN JUNE 2021

LAHDEN VALLESMANNINKATU • LAHTI, FI

INNOVATION IN FINLAND In the Finnish 'service community' concept, spontaneous and organised meetings between young and old improve the well-being of the care user. • Elderly people feel less lonely

• Children learn to interact with elderly people

• Improvement of the quality of life in the neighbourhood

TUUSULA ISOKARHUNKIERTO • TUUSULA, FI

Klein Veldekens in Geel Belgium CUSTOMISED INCLUSIVE CARE Care and well-being are approached differently in Klein Veldekens than in traditional care homes. Residents with differing care profiles find a new home on Aedifica's innovative care campus in Geel. It has 132 spacious apartments that give them every opportunity to retain their autonomy and their dignity. In addition, the campus acts as a care node for the neighbourhood. Creating well-being for residents is central to the Klein Veldekens philosophy. The spacious apartments on the campus play an important role here. 'The spatial quality of housing strengthens the identity and autonomy of the residents and that is crucial for their well-being', says Michiel Verhaegen, director at the non-proﬁt organisation Astor, which developed and runs the campus. 'Grandchildren, family and friends come by more often and stay longer because they can spend time in a spacious and pleasant environment with our residents. By strengthening these social links, we coun- ter loneliness and create well-being for our residents.' each apartment has its own kitchen. So residents can not only cook for themselves, but they can also have meals with family without having to go to a communal area. In this way, the apartments increase the privacy of the residents' own families.' Never move again As well-being is closely connected to dig- nity, Klein Veldekens helps the residents to live as freely and independently as they can. Well-being is also enhanced by the ﬂexibility of the care on oﬀer. The great advantage of this is that residents no longer have to move when their care needs increase. Self-care is encouraged as much as pos- sible. 'Unlike in conventional care homes, 'People can move in even though they don't yet need any care. The apartment remains theirs, regardless of how their care needs change', Verhaegen explains. 'In a conventional context, elderly people have to move from their senior's apartment to a care home when they need more care, because the care funding is granted per room. With us, that is not the case. As a pilot project supported by the Flemish government, Klein Veldekens can grant care funding ﬂexibly, depending on the care needs of the residents, regardless of the type of home they are in. So residents no longer need to move when their care needs increase.' Living apart was hard. If your wife has to go into a care home, you wonder whether she is being properly looked after there. The big advantage here is that we can stay together with the cosiness of our own home, while my wife gets the care she needs. 'This new system also oﬀers a solution for couples', Verhaegen goes on. 'Here, couples with diﬀering care needs do not have to be separated when one partner needs more care than the other. Even if both partners need a lot of care, they can carry on living together as a couple.' And there's more. Klein Veldekens was designed as an inclusive social project. On the campus, not only do the elderly ﬁnd a new home, but younger people with care needs owing, for example, to a brain injury or a congenital impairment live here, too. The care campus also endeav-ours to involve and activate the neighbourhood as much as possible. The restaurant is accessible to everyone and can also be used as a co-working facility. In addition, the campus oﬀers complementary care functions for local people, such as child day care and a doctor's surgery. WALTER STOELMANS, KLEIN VELDEKENS RESIDENT

FUTUREPROOF LETTER TO THE AEDIFICA BUSINESS CORPORATE AEDIFICA ON FINANCIAL ADDITIONAL AEDIFICA STAKEHOLDERS IN 2021 OUR STRATEGY REVIEW GOVERNANCE STOCK MARKET EPRA STATEMENTS INFORMATION

INNOVATION IN BELGIUM The positive experience of the residents at Klein Veldekens begins with the dignity of being able to look after themselves for as long as possible. • The independence maintains residents' well-being

• The spacious apartments strengthen the feeling of being 'at home'

• Residents never have to move again because care needs change

• Residents with diﬀering care proﬁles live together on the campus

• This campus also serves as a care node for the neighbourhood