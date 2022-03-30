Aedifica : Annual financial report 2020 (single page) - 30/03/2022

Building futureproof healthcare real estate

ANNUAL FINANCIAL

REPORT 2021

We aim to offer our shareholders a reliable real estate investment with an attractive return based on the successful strategy we developed throughout the past 16 years: combining a high-quality diverse portfolio that generates recurring and indexed rental income with industry leading long-term partners and an experienced team.

Social sustainability is a fundamental driving force for us: we want to create added value for society at large by developing innovative real estate concepts that are tailored to the needs of residents and that improve their quality of life. We don't just invest in properties, we invest in society.

Our tagline says it all. Aedifica is a Belgian listed company that is specialised in offering innovative and sustainable real estate concepts to our care operators and their residents across Europe, focusing in particular on housing for elderly people with care needs.

Buildingfutureproof healthcarerealestate

RAISING THE BAR

Aedifica builds futureproof healthcare real estate. We proved that once again in 2021 with a number of major concrete examples. We develop and invest in innovative residential and care concepts, paying careful attention to the sustainability of these buildings. Our starting point here is that care users and those around them have to be able to enjoy a positive experience tailored to their care needs.

Society's expectations about how care is organised are changing. The bar is being raised, and rightly so. As a reference player in European healthcare real estate, our mission is therefore to translate the new views about living conditions and care into buildings. So together with those who run these buildings, Aediﬁca oﬀers care users innovative real-estate concepts that modernise care, especially elderly care, from various points of view.

The well-being of the care user is the ﬁrst and most important priority. In care homes, we counter loneliness by creating a pleasant living environment that connects people with other residents, with family, friends or neighbours. We put forward innovative solutions allowing couples with diﬀering care needs to stay together. In addition, care facilities are increasingly geared to care on a small scale, oﬀering residents a safe and secure environment. We also enhance the dignity of senior citizens by designing living areas that give them autonomy and enable them to look after themselves for as long as possible.

For Aediﬁca, care facilities are not an island. Several complementary care functions are increasingly being combined on a single campus. In this way, we create care nodes that are at the service not only of the residents, but also of the local community.

The healthcare real estate of the future should not only provide an attractive care concept tailored to the needs of the user. It also has to be sustainable. Our strategy therefore aims to achieve (net) zero carbon emissions by 2050. To this end, in 2021 we devised a sustainable development framework to be applied to new development projects. In this context, we not only approach sustainability from an ecological perspective. We also focus on the well-being and comfort of the residents.

STEFAAN GIELENS

CEO