Aedifica : Annual financial report 2020 (single page) - 30/03/2022

03/30/2022
Building futureproof healthcare real estate

ANNUAL FINANCIAL

REPORT 2021

OUR STRATEGY

Housing with care

Our tagline says it all. Aedifica is a Belgian listed company that is specialised in offering innovative and sustainable real estate concepts to our care operators and their residents across Europe, focusing in particular on housing for elderly people with care needs.

Social sustainability is a fundamental driving force for us: we want to create added value for society at large by developing innovative real estate concepts that are tailored to the needs of residents and that improve their quality of life. We don't just invest in properties, we invest in society.

We aim to offer our shareholders a reliable real estate investment with an attractive return based on the successful strategy we developed throughout the past 16 years: combining a high-quality diverse portfolio that generates recurring and indexed rental income with industry leading long-term partners and an experienced team.

Aedifica is listed on Euronext Brussels (2006) and Euronext Amsterdam (2019). Since 2020, Aedifica has been part of the BEL 20, the leading share index of Euronext Brussels.

Financials
Sales 2021 230 M 255 M 255 M
Net income 2021 296 M 328 M 328 M
Net Debt 2021 2 124 M 2 357 M 2 357 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,9x
Yield 2021 2,84%
Capitalization 4 074 M 4 522 M 4 522 M
EV / Sales 2021 26,9x
EV / Sales 2022 24,2x
Nbr of Employees 105
Free-Float 99,9%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 112,20 €
Average target price 129,25 €
Spread / Average Target 15,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stefaan Gielens Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Ingrid Maria J. Daerden Chief Financial Officer & Risk Manager
Serge Wibaut Chairman
Raoul Thomassen Chief Operating Officer
Sven Andre Bogaerts Chief Mergers & Acquisitions Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AEDIFICA SA-2.35%4 522
WELLTOWER INC.14.62%43 978
VENTAS24.49%25 427
HEALTHPEAK PROPERTIES, INC.-2.22%19 039
MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST, INC.-11.38%12 890
OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS, INC.6.52%7 537