Elisabeth May-Roberti

Independent Director

Member of Aedifica's Board of Directors since October 2015

Elisabeth May-Roberti obtained a Master in Philosophy at UCL, a Master in Law at the University of Liège and a Master of Finance at the Solvay Business School. She also completed a special study in Philosophy in Germany and a Special Master in Public Notary Law at the Free University of Brussels.

From 1993 until 2001 she worked as a lawyer in a notary firm. Since 2001, she is the Secretary General

General Counsel of the Interparking Group (AG Insurance). She is also Director of several Interparking subsidiaries in Belgium and abroad (Germany, France, Italy, Spain and the Netherlands). She is also a member of the Supervisory Board of DB Bahnpark, a joint venture with Deutsche Bahn.

Elisabeth May-Roberti joined Aedifica's Board of Directors in October 2015. She is Chair of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee.

