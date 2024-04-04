Kari Pitkin

Ms Kari Pitkin brings over 20 years of experience and expertise in the pan-European real estate and investment banking industry.

Ms Pitkin obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Sociology at the University of Virginia. At the University of Virginia Darden School of Business, she earned a Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree with a specialisation in General Management.

In 1997, she launched her career in New York at Citigroup, for which she set up a real estate team in Australia in 1999. In 2005, Ms Pitkin joined Bank of America Merrill Lynch, where she has assisted public and private real estate companies and large institutional investors in a variety of corporate finance transactions. Starting as Director, she was promoted to Managing Director in 2006. In 2013, she was again promoted to European Head of Real Estate, Gaming & Lodging Investment Banking.

In 2019, Ms Pitkin joined PIMCO Prime Real Estate (formerly Allianz Real Estate) as Head of Business Development and later - in 2023 - as Head of Clients Solutions. Within PIMCO Prime, she was involved in investments across asset classes across European geographies - office development, retail, logistics, residential and student housing.

Ms Pitkin is a member of Urban Land Institute and was named a Global Trustee in 2016.

Aedifica

Belliardstraat 40 Rue Belliard - Brussel 1040 Bruxelles

T +32 (0)2 626 07 70 - info@aedifica.eu - www.aedifica.eu