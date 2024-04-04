Katrien Kesteloot

Independent Director

Member of Aedifica's Board of Directors since October 2015

Katrien Kesteloot (1962) has been financial director (CFO) of UZ Leuven, Belgium's largest university hospital, since 2002. She is also a member of the Treasury & Investment Committee of KU Leuven. After obtaining a PhD in Economics, she gained broad experience in the various aspects of healthcare financing since 1990 as a Full Professor at the Faculty of Medicine and as member of the Financing and Organisation of Health Care Management research unit at KU Leuven. In addition to her academic career at the university of Leuven, Katrien Kesteloot is also Chair of the Board of Directors and member of the Audit Committee of Emmaüs VZW, a non-profit network of 24 facilities providing various types of care. She also regularly acted as an expert advisor on various committees and advisory Boards in hospital financing to the Belgian federal government and the Flemish regional government. Today, she is still member of the federal council for hospital facilities.

Katrien Kesteloot joined Aedifica's Board of Directors in October 2015. She is a member of Aedifica's Audit and Risk Committee.

