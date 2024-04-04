Serge Wibaut

Chairman of the Board of Directors

Independent Director since October 2015

Serge Wibaut obtained a Master and a PhD in Economics at UCLouvain. For the past 25 years, he has been teaching economics and finance in different universities both in Belgium and abroad.

From 1996 to 1998, he was the financial advisor to Philippe Maystadt, then Minister of Finance. In 2000, Serge joined Axa Belgium as Chief Investment Officer, becoming CEO of Axa Bank a few years later. In 2005, he was appointed as Chief Investment Officer for Northern and Central Europe. In addition, he was a member of the Advisory Board of Euronext from 2001 until 2005. Having left Axa in 2008, Serge became a member of the Board of Directors in several financial institutions and investment companies throughout Europe. He has also been a member of various investment committees.

Serge Wibaut joined Aedifica's Board of Directors in October 2015. Since 2016, he is Chairman of the Board. He is also a member of Aedifica's Audit Committee and Investment Committee.

Aedifica

Belliardstraat 40 Rue Belliard - Brussel 1040 Bruxelles

T +32 (0)2 626 07 70 - info@aedifica.eu - www.aedifica.eu