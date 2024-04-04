Stefaan Gielens

Chief Executive Officer

Managing Director since 2006

As Aedifica's Chief Executive Officer, Stefaan Gielens (1965) not only oversees the general activities of the Group, he is also the driving force behind the strategy and internationalisation of the Group.

Stefaan Gielens obtained a Master of Law a and a Postgraduate Certificate in Real Estate at KU Leuven. From 1989 until 1994, Stefaan was a lawyer at the Brussels Bar. In 1994 he started working for the Brussels based Immolease NV, a company within nowadays KBC Group. Over the years until 2005 he held several positions within KBC Group, such as transaction manager, Secretary General of the Almafin Group, Managing Director of Almafin Real Estate NV, Director of Immolease-Trust NV (a company issuing private, public and listed real estate certificates) and Head of real estate management of KBC Bank and KBC Real Estate.

In 2006, he started his career at Aedifica as Chief Executive Officer. Under his leadership, Aedifica grew from a small start-up into an international pure-play healthcare real estate investor active in six countries and included in the BEL20 (the leading share index of Euronext Brussels).

Stefaan Gielens joined Aedifica's Board of Directors as Managing Director in 2006. He is a member of Aedifica's Investment Committee and chairs the Executive Committee. He is also Director and Manager of various Aedifica subsidiaries.

