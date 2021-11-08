Aedifica : Half year financial report 2021 - 11/08/2021 08/11/2021 | 07:47am EDT Send by mail :

Half year financial report Regulated information 11 August 2021 - before opening of markets Under embargo until 07:30 CET AEDIFICA Public limited liability company Public regulated real estate company under Belgian law Office: Rue Belliard 40 (box 11), 1040 Brussels Enterprise number: 0877.248.501 (RLE Brussels) (the 'Company') Half year financial report 2021 EPRA Earnings* amounted to €67.4 million as of 30 June 2021 (+26% compared to 30 June 2020), or €2.02/share Rental income increased to €108.3 million as of 30 June 2021 (+18% compared to 30 June 2020) Real estate portfolio* in excess of €4.4 billion as of 30 June 2021, an increase of more than €606 million (+16%) compared to 31 December 2020, the end of the previous financial year 543 healthcare sites for more than 41,000 users across 7 countries: €1,193 million in Belgium (83 sites) €902 million in Germany (94 sites) €799 million in Finland (183 sites) €735 million in the United Kingdom (102 sites) €561 million in the Netherlands (71 sites) €51 million in Ireland (5 sites) €21 million in Sweden (5 sites) Addition of a seventh country to the portfolio: first investments in Ireland Investment programme of €758 million in construction and renovation projects and €97 million in acquisitions subject to outstanding conditions. Over the 1 st half, 17 projects were delivered for a total investment budget of approx. €120 million Weighted average unexpired lease term of 20 years and occupancy rate of 100% 42.0% debt-to-assets ratio as of 30 June 2021 More than €300 million raised on capital markets through a capital increase via an accelerated private placement (€286 million) and a contribution in kind Succesful bond issue ('USPP') of £180 million with institutional investors from the United

States, the United Kingdom and Canada Long-term bank financing concluded amounting to €525 million Outlook for the 2021 financial year confirmed: proposed gross dividend of €3.30 per share

Alternative Performance Measure (APM) in accordance with ESMA (European Securities and Market Authority) guidelines published on 5 October 2015. Aedifica has used Alternative Performance Measures in accordance with ESMA guidelines in its financial communication for many years. Some of these APMs are recommended by the European Public Real Estate Association (EPRA) and others have been defined by the industry or by Aedifica in order to provide readers with a better unde rstanding of the Company's results and performance. The APMs used in this half year financial report are identified with an asterisk (*). Performance measures defined by IFRS standards or by Law are not considered to be APMs, neither are those that are not based on the consolidated income statement or the balance sheet. The APMs are defined, annotated and connected with the most relevant line, total or subtotal of the financial statements, in Note 15 of the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements. 1/87 Half year financial report Regulated information 11 August 2021 - before opening of markets Under embargo until 07:30 CET Interim Management Report 1 1. Summary of the activities since 1 January 2021 In the first half of 2021, Aedifica once again lived up to its ambitions as a European healthcare real estate investor. The international expansion continued unabated with numerous acquisitions and completions across the seven European countries in which the Group operates. The market's confidence in Aedifica's growth strategy was reflected in two successful capital increases that raised more than €300 million, strengthening the Group to continue its growth momentum. EUROPEAN EXPANSION Aedifica's international ambitions were reaffirmed with the announcement of a first series of investments amounting to approx. €51 million in five care homes in Ireland, adding a seventh country to the Group's portfolio. Moreover, Aedifica strengthened its position in the German and Swedish markets by announcing two sizeable portfolio transactions. The acquisition of 19 care homes will take the portfolio in Germany beyond the €1 billion mark in the coming months, while the acquisition of 16 specialist residential care centres will increase the Swedish portfolio more than threefold. In addition, the Group has announced or carried out investments in 38 additional healthcare sites, bringing the total amount of investments announced or implemented by Aedifica in the first half of 2021 to approx. €664.5 million in 78 sites across Europe. Furthermore, a total of 17 projects from the development pipeline amounting to approx. €120 million were completed. All the investments carried out in recent months have increased Aedifica's real estate portfolio to 543 sites with a capacity of approx. 31,300 residents and approx. 10,000 children. The fair value of investment properties increased by approx. €606 million (+16%) to €4,421 million (compared to €3,815 million at the beginning of the financial year). In addition, as of 30 June 2021, the Group has a total investment programme in pre-let development projects and acquisitions in progress of approx. €855 million (see section 3.2 of the property report). Considering this investment programme, Aedifica's total portfolio is expected to reach the €5.2 billion mark by the end of 2024. MARKET RECOGNITION Aedifica's growth strategy continues to enjoy market confidence, as evidenced by the €286 million capital increase via accelerated bookbuilding (ABB) that was completed in June 2021 and which drew a great deal of interest from international institutional investors. Combined with the contribution in kind at the end of June 2021, more than €300 million was raised on the capital markets in the first half of the financial year. This strengthened Aedifica's equity position and reduced the consolidated debt-to-assets ratio to 42.0% as of 30 June 2021. In addition, the Group signed its first bond issue ('USPP') with institutional investors in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada amounting to £180 million, which attracted strong investor support. Moreover, €525 million in new long-term bank financing provide the Group with sufficient financial resources to pursue its ambitions. The appreciation of the market is also reflected in the evolution of the share price, which rose over 13% from €98.30 (31 December 2020) to €111.30 (30 June 2021), and in the premium with which the Group's 1 This Interim Management Report is an update of the Management Report issued as part of the 2019/2020 Annual Financial Report. Only the significant changes that have taken place since publication of the Annual Financial Report are presented here. 2/87 Half year financial report Regulated information 11 August 2021 - before opening of markets Under embargo until 07:30 CET share is listed: 54.0% compared to the net asset value per share excluding changes in fair value of the hedging instruments* or a premium of 56.4% compared to the net asset value per share. SOUND RESULTS Aedifica focuses not only on investments and growth but also on managing its existing real estate assets. The result of this effort is reflected in an excellent rental income of €108.3 million as of 30 June 2021 (€91.4 million a year earlier, an increase of approx. 18%). The EPRA Earnings* are above budget and amount to €67.4 million, i.e. €2.02 per share. Aedifica's total profit amounts to €112.8 million. FUTURE GROWTH Over the past period, Aedifica once again proved that it can deliver on its growth ambitions even in a volatile macroeconomic environment. The Group intends to continue along this path in the remaining months of 2021. Aedifica has already taken a few big steps forward in terms of international growth in 2021 thanks to its first investments in Ireland and the acquisition of two substantial portfolios of 19 German care homes and 16 Swedish residential care centres. In addition, various new investment opportunities are being analysed. Even without taking into account new investments, the Group's future growth is assured by its extensive investment programme. Moreover, Aedifica is paying more attention than ever to sustainability and puts its objectives into practice by investing in the renovation of its Orpea care homes in Brussels with a focus on social and environmental sustainability. Through the combination of new investments and existing agreements on the development, acquisition, renovation, expansion and redevelopment of numerous sites, Aedifica can build up a portfolio of high-quality buildings that offer attractive net returns and further strengthen its position as a European market reference in listed healthcare real estate. Azurit Seniorenzentrum Alte Zwirnerei - Gersdorf (DE) Bälinge Lövsta 10:140 - Uppsala (SE) Part of the portfolio transaction of 19 care homes in Part of the portfolio transaction of 16 specialist residential Germany, announced on 1 April 2021 care centres in Sweden, announced on 24 June 2021 3/87 Half year financial report Regulated information 11 August 2021 - before opening of markets Under embargo until 07:30 CET 2. Important events 2.1. Investments, completions and disposals during the first half €664.5 million in investments Overall, Aedifica carried out investments and announced new projects in 78 sites in Belgium, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Finland, Sweden and Ireland. As of 30 June 2021, the total volume of investments announced and carried out amounted to approx. €664.5 million. Name Type Location Date Investment Pipeline Gross rental Completion/ Lease Operator (€ million) 1 (€ million) 2 yield implementation (approx. %) Belgium 20 47 8 Orpea care homes Renovation & Brussels 28/05/2021 - 47 In line with 2024-2027 15-year Orpea redevelopment general BE lease (focus on rental yield extension - sustainability) NNN Domaine de la Rose Blanche Acquisition Durbuy 29/06/2021 20 - 4.5% - 27 yrs - NNN My-Assist Germany 209 114 Azurit portfolio (19 sites) Acquisition subject Germany 31/03/2021 201 44 5% - 25 yrs - NN Azurit to outstanding conditions 5 care campuses that are part Acquisition & Germany 29/06/2021 8 70 5% 2022-2023 30 yrs - NNN Master lease of the 2nd framework agreement development with Specht with Specht Gruppe Gruppe Netherlands 13.5 13 Stepping Stones Blaricum 3 Acquisition & Blaricum 26/01/2021 1 3 5.5% Q2 2022 NNN Korian group development Martha Flora Oegstgeest Acquisition & Oegstgeest 25/02/2021 2 5 5.5% Q2 2022 25 yrs - NNN Martha Flora development Zuyder Haven Oss & Buyten Acquisition Oss & 30/03/2021 8 - 6% - WAULT 12 Zorghaven Haven Dordrecht Dordrecht yrs - NN Groep Martha Flora Breda Acquisition & Breda 28/05/2021 2.5 5 5.5% Q4 2022 25 yrs - NNN Martha Flora development United Kingdom 4 52 44 Abbot Care Home Acquisition Harlow 14/01/2021 45 - 5.5% - 30 yrs - NNN Excelcare Stanley Wilson Lodge Saffron Walden St Fillans Care Home Colchester Shipley Canal Works Acquisition & Shipley 05/03/2021 2 8 6% Q3 2022 30 yrs - NNN Burlington development Corby Priors Hall Park Acquisition & Corby 19/03/2021 3 11 5.5% Q4 2021 35 yrs - NNN Halcyon Care development Homes Wellingborough Glenvale Acquisition & Wellingborough 19/03/2021 - 15 5.5% Q1 2022 35 yrs - NNN Halcyon Care Park development Homes Aylesbury Martin Dalby Acquisition & Aylesbury 17/05/2021 2 10 7% Q4 2022 30 yrs - NNN Maria development Mallaband Finland 20.5 27.5 2 projects Development Finland 01/2021 - 9 6% In the next 2 years NN contracts Multiple tenants Espoo Rajamännynahde Acquisition Espoo 01/02/2021 4 - 6.5% - 20 yrs - NN Pihlanjantertut Ry Laukaa Peurungantie Acquisition Laukaa 19/02/2021 4 - 6.5% - 15 yrs - NN Peurunka Oy 3 projects Development Finland 03/2021 - 9 6.5% In the next 2 years NN contracts Multiple tenants Kokkola Ilkantie Acquisition Kokkola 28/06/2021 12.5 - 7% - WAULT 8 Multiple Kokkola Metsämäentie yrs - NN tenants Kokkola Kärrytie Kangasala Vällintie Development Kangasala 28/06/2021 - 2.5 6.5% Q4 2022 15 yrs - NN Pilke Oulu Juhlamarssi Development Oulu 28/06/2021 - 7 6.5% Q3 2022 15 yrs - NN Attendo Sweden 4 - 53 16 specialist residential care Acquisition subject Sweden 24/06/2021 - 53 4.5% Q3 2021 & WAULT 13 Multiple centres to outstanding 2 assets in 2022 yrs - NN tenants conditions Ireland 51 - Brídhaven Acquisition Mallow 12/02/2021 25 - 5.5% - 25 yrs - NNN Virtue Waterford care home Acquisition Waterford 17/06/2021 26 - 5.5% - 25 yrs - NNN Virtue New Ross care home New Ross Bunclody care home Bunclody Killerig care home Killerig Total 366 298.5 The amounts in this column include the contractual value of the plots of land and the existing buildings. These investments generate rental income (sites under construction also generate limited rental income (except in Finland and Sweden), in particular for the plots of land that have already been acquired). The amounts in this column are the budgets for development projects that Aedifica will finance or acquisitions of which the conditions precedent will be fulfilled in the course of the coming months. The development projects are listed in the overview of the investment programme (see chapter 3.2 of the property report). This project is being developed within the joint venture with the Korian group. Aedifica and Korian will each finance 50% of the total budget. This table only considers the part of the budget that will be financed by Aedifica. Amounts in £ and SEK were converted into € based on the exchange rate of the transaction date. 4/87 Half year financial report Regulated information 11 August 2021 - before opening of markets Under embargo until 07:30 CET Domaine de la Rose Blanche in Durbuy (BE) Killerig care home in Killerig (IE) Acquisition completed on 29 June 2021 Acquisition completed on 17 June 2021 17 projects completed Over the course of the first half of 2021, a total of seventeen development projects from Aedifica's investment programme were delivered. The total budget of all projects that have been completed amounts to approx. €120 million. Name Type Location Date Investment Gross Lease Operator (€ million) 1 rental yield (approx. %) Belgium 6 Kasteelhof Extension Dendermonde 01/01/2021 3 5.5% 30 yrs - NNN Senior Living Group 2 De Duinpieper Extension & Ostend 01/06/2021 3 5.5% 27 yrs - NNN Dorian groep renovation Germany 52 Seniorenquartier Kaemenas Hof' Development Bremen 29/03/2021 15 >5% 30 yrs - NNN EMVIA Living Seniorenquartier Heiligenhafen Development Heiligenhafen 30/04/2021 13 >5% 30 yrs - NNN EMVIA Living Seniorenquartier Espelkamp Development Espelkamp 17/05/2021 15 >5% 30 yrs - NNN EMVIA Living SARA Seniorenresidenz Haus III Forward purchase Bitterfeld- 31/05/2021 10 5.5% WAULT 28 yrs - NN SARA Wolfen Netherlands 25 Villa Nuova Development Vorden 23/02/2021 5 5.5% 20 yrs - NNN Senior Living 2 Nieuw Heerenhage Development Heerenveen 15/06/2021 20 5.5% 25 yrs - NNN Stichting Rendant United Kingdom 3 18 Hamberley Hailsham Forward purchase Hailsham 28/01/2021 16 5.5% 25 yrs - NNN Hamberley Care Homes Bessingby Hall Extension Bessingby 31/01/2021 1 6% WAULT 22 yrs - NNN Burlington The Sycamores Extension Wakefield 10/06/2021 1 6% WAULT 18 yrs - NNN Burlington Finland 19 Kempele Ihmemaantie Development Kempele 22/01/2021 2 6.5% 20 yrs - NN Kotoisin Oulunsalon Vihannestie Development Oulu 26/02/2021 1 7% 15 yrs - NN Siriuspäiväkodit Porin Kerhotie Development Pori 19/03/2021 3 7% 15 yrs - NN Dagmaaria Lohjan Sahapiha (elderly care) Development Lohja 30/06/2021 7 6% 15 yrs - NN Attendo Lohjan Sahapiha (child day-care) Development Lohja 30/06/2021 1 6% 15 yrs - NN Pilke Kuopion Männistönkatu Development Kuopio 30/06/2021 5 6% 15 yrs - NN Municipality of Kuopio Total 120 For completed development projects, the amounts in this column only include the works that were carried out. For acquisitions of which the outstanding conditions have been fulfilled, this amount includes the contractual value of the plots of land and the existing buildings. Korian group. Amounts in £ were converted into € based on the exchange rate of the transaction date. Kempele Ihmemaantie in Kempele (FI) Hamberley Hailsham in Hailsham (UK) Development project completed on 22 January 2021 Forward purchase completed on 28 January 2021 5/87 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

