    AED   BE0003851681

AEDIFICA SA

(AED)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Bruxelles - 08/11 07:50:44 am
119.6 EUR   -3.16%
07:47aAEDIFICA : Half year financial report 2021 - 11/08/2021
PU
01:30aAEDIFICA NV/SA : Half year financial report 2021
AQ
08/02AEDIFICA : Coordinated Articles of Association (30 July 2021) - 02/08/2021
PU
Aedifica : Half year financial report 2021 - 11/08/2021

08/11/2021 | 07:47am EDT
Half year financial report

Regulated information

11 August 2021 - before opening of markets

Under embargo until 07:30 CET

AEDIFICA

Public limited liability company

Public regulated real estate company under Belgian law

Office: Rue Belliard 40 (box 11), 1040 Brussels Enterprise number: 0877.248.501 (RLE Brussels) (the 'Company')

Half year financial report 2021

    • EPRA Earnings* amounted to €67.4 million as of 30 June 2021 (+26% compared to 30 June 2020), or €2.02/share
    • Rental income increased to €108.3 million as of 30 June 2021 (+18% compared to 30 June 2020)
    • Real estate portfolio* in excess of €4.4 billion as of 30 June 2021, an increase of more than €606 million (+16%) compared to 31 December 2020, the end of the previous financial year
    • 543 healthcare sites for more than 41,000 users across 7 countries:
      • €1,193 million in Belgium (83 sites)
      • €902 million in Germany (94 sites)
      • €799 million in Finland (183 sites)
      • €735 million in the United Kingdom (102 sites)
      • €561 million in the Netherlands (71 sites)
      • €51 million in Ireland (5 sites)
      • €21 million in Sweden (5 sites)
    • Addition of a seventh country to the portfolio: first investments in Ireland
    • Investment programme of €758 million in construction and renovation projects and €97 million in acquisitions subject to outstanding conditions. Over the 1st half, 17 projects were delivered for a total investment budget of approx. €120 million
    • Weighted average unexpired lease term of 20 years and occupancy rate of 100%
    • 42.0% debt-to-assets ratio as of 30 June 2021
    • More than €300 million raised on capital markets through a capital increase via an accelerated private placement (€286 million) and a contribution in kind
    • Succesful bond issue ('USPP') of £180 million with institutional investors from the United
      States, the United Kingdom and Canada
    • Long-termbank financing concluded amounting to €525 million
    • Outlook for the 2021 financial year confirmed: proposed gross dividend of €3.30 per share
  • Alternative Performance Measure (APM) in accordance with ESMA (European Securities and Market Authority) guidelines published on 5 October 2015. Aedifica has used Alternative Performance Measures in accordance with ESMA guidelines in its financial communication for many years. Some of these APMs are recommended by the European Public Real Estate Association (EPRA) and others have been defined by the industry or by Aedifica in order to provide readers with a better unde rstanding of the Company's results and performance. The APMs used in this half year financial report are identified with an asterisk (*). Performance measures defined by IFRS standards or by Law are not considered to be APMs, neither are those that are not based on the consolidated income statement or the balance sheet. The APMs are defined, annotated and connected with the most relevant line, total or subtotal of the financial statements, in Note 15 of the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements.

1/87

Half year financial report

Regulated information

11 August 2021 - before opening of markets

Under embargo until 07:30 CET

  1. Interim Management Report1

1. Summary of the activities since 1 January 2021

In the first half of 2021, Aedifica once again lived up to its ambitions as a European healthcare real estate investor. The international expansion continued unabated with numerous acquisitions and completions across the seven European countries in which the Group operates. The market's confidence in Aedifica's growth strategy was reflected in two successful capital increases that raised more than €300 million, strengthening the Group to continue its growth momentum.

EUROPEAN EXPANSION

Aedifica's international ambitions were reaffirmed with the announcement of a first series of investments amounting to approx. €51 million in five care homes in Ireland, adding a seventh country to the Group's portfolio. Moreover, Aedifica strengthened its position in the German and Swedish markets by announcing two sizeable portfolio transactions. The acquisition of 19 care homes will take the portfolio in Germany beyond the €1 billion mark in the coming months, while the acquisition of 16 specialist residential care centres will increase the Swedish portfolio more than threefold. In addition, the Group has announced or carried out investments in 38 additional healthcare sites, bringing the total amount of investments announced or implemented by Aedifica in the first half of 2021 to approx. €664.5 million in 78 sites across Europe. Furthermore, a total of 17 projects from the development pipeline amounting to approx. €120 million were completed.

All the investments carried out in recent months have increased Aedifica's real estate portfolio to 543 sites with a capacity of approx. 31,300 residents and approx. 10,000 children. The fair value of investment properties increased by approx. €606 million (+16%) to €4,421 million (compared to €3,815 million at the beginning of the financial year). In addition, as of 30 June 2021, the Group has a total investment programme in pre-let development projects and acquisitions in progress of approx. €855 million (see section 3.2 of the property report). Considering this investment programme, Aedifica's total portfolio is expected to reach the €5.2 billion mark by the end of 2024.

MARKET RECOGNITION

Aedifica's growth strategy continues to enjoy market confidence, as evidenced by the €286 million capital increase via accelerated bookbuilding (ABB) that was completed in June 2021 and which drew a great deal of interest from international institutional investors. Combined with the contribution in kind at the end of June 2021, more than €300 million was raised on the capital markets in the first half of the financial year. This strengthened Aedifica's equity position and reduced the consolidated debt-to-assets ratio to 42.0% as of 30 June 2021.

In addition, the Group signed its first bond issue ('USPP') with institutional investors in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada amounting to £180 million, which attracted strong investor support. Moreover, €525 million in new long-term bank financing provide the Group with sufficient financial resources to pursue its ambitions.

The appreciation of the market is also reflected in the evolution of the share price, which rose over 13% from €98.30 (31 December 2020) to €111.30 (30 June 2021), and in the premium with which the Group's

1 This Interim Management Report is an update of the Management Report issued as part of the 2019/2020 Annual Financial Report. Only the significant changes that have taken place since publication of the Annual Financial Report are presented here.

2/87

Half year financial report

Regulated information

11 August 2021 - before opening of markets

Under embargo until 07:30 CET

share is listed: 54.0% compared to the net asset value per share excluding changes in fair value of the hedging instruments* or a premium of 56.4% compared to the net asset value per share.

SOUND RESULTS

Aedifica focuses not only on investments and growth but also on managing its existing real estate assets. The result of this effort is reflected in an excellent rental income of €108.3 million as of 30 June 2021 (€91.4 million a year earlier, an increase of approx. 18%). The EPRA Earnings* are above budget and amount to €67.4 million, i.e. €2.02 per share. Aedifica's total profit amounts to €112.8 million.

FUTURE GROWTH

Over the past period, Aedifica once again proved that it can deliver on its growth ambitions even in a volatile macroeconomic environment. The Group intends to continue along this path in the remaining months of 2021. Aedifica has already taken a few big steps forward in terms of international growth in 2021 thanks to its first investments in Ireland and the acquisition of two substantial portfolios of 19 German care homes and 16 Swedish residential care centres. In addition, various new investment opportunities are being analysed. Even without taking into account new investments, the Group's future growth is assured by its extensive investment programme. Moreover, Aedifica is paying more attention than ever to sustainability and puts its objectives into practice by investing in the renovation of its Orpea care homes in Brussels with a focus on social and environmental sustainability. Through the combination of new investments and existing agreements on the development, acquisition, renovation, expansion and redevelopment of numerous sites, Aedifica can build up a portfolio of high-quality buildings that offer attractive net returns and further strengthen its position as a European market reference in listed healthcare real estate.

Azurit Seniorenzentrum Alte Zwirnerei - Gersdorf (DE)

Bälinge Lövsta 10:140 - Uppsala (SE)

Part of the portfolio transaction of 19 care homes in

Part of the portfolio transaction of 16 specialist residential

Germany, announced on 1 April 2021

care centres in Sweden, announced on 24 June 2021

3/87

Half year financial report

Regulated information

11 August 2021 - before opening of markets

Under embargo until 07:30 CET

2. Important events

2.1. Investments, completions and disposals during the first half

  • €664.5 million in investments

Overall, Aedifica carried out investments and announced new projects in 78 sites in Belgium, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Finland, Sweden and Ireland. As of 30 June 2021, the total volume of investments announced and carried out amounted to approx. €664.5 million.

Name

Type

Location

Date

Investment

Pipeline

Gross rental

Completion/

Lease

Operator

(€ million) 1

(€ million) 2

yield

implementation

(approx. %)

Belgium

20

47

8 Orpea care homes

Renovation &

Brussels

28/05/2021

-

47

In line with

2024-2027

15-year

Orpea

redevelopment

general BE

lease

(focus on

rental yield

extension -

sustainability)

NNN

Domaine de la Rose Blanche

Acquisition

Durbuy

29/06/2021

20

-

4.5%

-

27 yrs - NNN

My-Assist

Germany

209

114

Azurit portfolio (19 sites)

Acquisition subject

Germany

31/03/2021

201

44

5%

-

25 yrs - NN

Azurit

to outstanding

conditions

5 care campuses that are part

Acquisition &

Germany

29/06/2021

8

70

5%

2022-2023

30 yrs - NNN

Master lease

of the 2nd framework agreement

development

with Specht

with Specht Gruppe

Gruppe

Netherlands

13.5

13

Stepping Stones Blaricum 3

Acquisition &

Blaricum

26/01/2021

1

3

5.5%

Q2 2022

NNN

Korian group

development

Martha Flora Oegstgeest

Acquisition &

Oegstgeest

25/02/2021

2

5

5.5%

Q2 2022

25 yrs - NNN

Martha Flora

development

Zuyder Haven Oss & Buyten

Acquisition

Oss &

30/03/2021

8

-

6%

-

WAULT 12

Zorghaven

Haven Dordrecht

Dordrecht

yrs - NN

Groep

Martha Flora Breda

Acquisition &

Breda

28/05/2021

2.5

5

5.5%

Q4 2022

25 yrs - NNN

Martha Flora

development

United Kingdom 4

52

44

Abbot Care Home

Acquisition

Harlow

14/01/2021

45

-

5.5%

-

30 yrs - NNN

Excelcare

Stanley Wilson Lodge

Saffron Walden

St Fillans Care Home

Colchester

Shipley Canal Works

Acquisition &

Shipley

05/03/2021

2

8

6%

Q3 2022

30 yrs - NNN

Burlington

development

Corby Priors Hall Park

Acquisition &

Corby

19/03/2021

3

11

5.5%

Q4 2021

35 yrs - NNN

Halcyon Care

development

Homes

Wellingborough Glenvale

Acquisition &

Wellingborough

19/03/2021

-

15

5.5%

Q1 2022

35 yrs - NNN

Halcyon Care

Park

development

Homes

Aylesbury Martin Dalby

Acquisition &

Aylesbury

17/05/2021

2

10

7%

Q4 2022

30 yrs - NNN

Maria

development

Mallaband

Finland

20.5

27.5

2 projects

Development

Finland

01/2021

-

9

6%

In the next 2 years

NN contracts

Multiple

tenants

Espoo Rajamännynahde

Acquisition

Espoo

01/02/2021

4

-

6.5%

-

20 yrs - NN

Pihlanjantertut

Ry

Laukaa Peurungantie

Acquisition

Laukaa

19/02/2021

4

-

6.5%

-

15 yrs - NN

Peurunka Oy

3 projects

Development

Finland

03/2021

-

9

6.5%

In the next 2 years

NN contracts

Multiple

tenants

Kokkola Ilkantie

Acquisition

Kokkola

28/06/2021

12.5

-

7%

-

WAULT 8

Multiple

Kokkola Metsämäentie

yrs - NN

tenants

Kokkola Kärrytie

Kangasala Vällintie

Development

Kangasala

28/06/2021

-

2.5

6.5%

Q4 2022

15 yrs - NN

Pilke

Oulu Juhlamarssi

Development

Oulu

28/06/2021

-

7

6.5%

Q3 2022

15 yrs - NN

Attendo

Sweden 4

-

53

16 specialist residential care

Acquisition subject

Sweden

24/06/2021

-

53

4.5%

Q3 2021 &

WAULT 13

Multiple

centres

to outstanding

2 assets in 2022

yrs - NN

tenants

conditions

Ireland

51

-

Brídhaven

Acquisition

Mallow

12/02/2021

25

-

5.5%

-

25 yrs - NNN

Virtue

Waterford care home

Acquisition

Waterford

17/06/2021

26

-

5.5%

-

25 yrs - NNN

Virtue

New Ross care home

New Ross

Bunclody care home

Bunclody

Killerig care home

Killerig

Total

366

298.5

  1. The amounts in this column include the contractual value of the plots of land and the existing buildings. These investments generate rental income (sites under construction also generate limited rental income (except in Finland and Sweden), in particular for the plots of land that have already been acquired).
  2. The amounts in this column are the budgets for development projects that Aedifica will finance or acquisitions of which the conditions precedent will be fulfilled in the course of the coming months. The development projects are listed in the overview of the investment programme (see chapter 3.2 of the property report).
  3. This project is being developed within the joint venture with the Korian group. Aedifica and Korian will each finance 50% of the total budget. This table only considers the part of the budget that will be financed by Aedifica.
  4. Amounts in £ and SEK were converted into € based on the exchange rate of the transaction date.

4/87

Half year financial report

Regulated information

11 August 2021 - before opening of markets

Under embargo until 07:30 CET

Domaine de la Rose Blanche in Durbuy (BE)

Killerig care home in Killerig (IE)

Acquisition completed on 29 June 2021

Acquisition completed on 17 June 2021

  • 17 projects completed

Over the course of the first half of 2021, a total of seventeen development projects from Aedifica's investment programme were delivered. The total budget of all projects that have been completed amounts to approx. €120 million.

Name

Type

Location

Date

Investment

Gross

Lease

Operator

(€ million) 1

rental yield

(approx. %)

Belgium

6

Kasteelhof

Extension

Dendermonde

01/01/2021

3

5.5%

30 yrs - NNN

Senior Living Group 2

De Duinpieper

Extension &

Ostend

01/06/2021

3

5.5%

27 yrs - NNN

Dorian groep

renovation

Germany

52

Seniorenquartier Kaemenas Hof'

Development

Bremen

29/03/2021

15

>5%

30 yrs - NNN

EMVIA Living

Seniorenquartier Heiligenhafen

Development

Heiligenhafen

30/04/2021

13

>5%

30 yrs - NNN

EMVIA Living

Seniorenquartier Espelkamp

Development

Espelkamp

17/05/2021

15

>5%

30 yrs - NNN

EMVIA Living

SARA Seniorenresidenz Haus III

Forward purchase

Bitterfeld-

31/05/2021

10

5.5%

WAULT 28 yrs - NN

SARA

Wolfen

Netherlands

25

Villa Nuova

Development

Vorden

23/02/2021

5

5.5%

20 yrs - NNN

Senior Living 2

Nieuw Heerenhage

Development

Heerenveen

15/06/2021

20

5.5%

25 yrs - NNN

Stichting Rendant

United Kingdom 3

18

Hamberley Hailsham

Forward purchase

Hailsham

28/01/2021

16

5.5%

25 yrs - NNN

Hamberley Care Homes

Bessingby Hall

Extension

Bessingby

31/01/2021

1

6%

WAULT 22 yrs - NNN

Burlington

The Sycamores

Extension

Wakefield

10/06/2021

1

6%

WAULT 18 yrs - NNN

Burlington

Finland

19

Kempele Ihmemaantie

Development

Kempele

22/01/2021

2

6.5%

20 yrs - NN

Kotoisin

Oulunsalon Vihannestie

Development

Oulu

26/02/2021

1

7%

15 yrs - NN

Siriuspäiväkodit

Porin Kerhotie

Development

Pori

19/03/2021

3

7%

15 yrs - NN

Dagmaaria

Lohjan Sahapiha (elderly care)

Development

Lohja

30/06/2021

7

6%

15 yrs - NN

Attendo

Lohjan Sahapiha (child day-care)

Development

Lohja

30/06/2021

1

6%

15 yrs - NN

Pilke

Kuopion Männistönkatu

Development

Kuopio

30/06/2021

5

6%

15 yrs - NN

Municipality of Kuopio

Total

120

  1. For completed development projects, the amounts in this column only include the works that were carried out. For acquisitions of which the outstanding conditions have been fulfilled, this amount includes the contractual value of the plots of land and the existing buildings.
  2. Korian group.
  3. Amounts in £ were converted into € based on the exchange rate of the transaction date.

Kempele Ihmemaantie in Kempele (FI)

Hamberley Hailsham in Hailsham (UK)

Development project completed on 22 January 2021

Forward purchase completed on 28 January

2021

5/87

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Aedifica SA published this content on 11 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 August 2021 05:45:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
