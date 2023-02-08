Half year results 2023

Highlights H1 2023

Highlights H1 2023

€110.4 million

8

€596 million

45.6%

+28% YoY

countries

(of which €400m to be

debt-to-assets ratio, down to

EPRA earnings

invested) committed

approx. 39.3% post capital

investment programme

increase July 2023)

construction & renovation

€154.7 million

609

19

€406 million

+18% YoY, 5.1% LfL

healthcare sites

projects completed

raised on capital markets

rental income

(approx. €121.5m)

through optional dividend

& rights issue

€5.8 billion

>46,400

100%

€360 million

fair value

end users

occupancy rate

new long-term

real estate portfolio

bank financing

€2.76/share

>140

19 years

BBB with a

+ 17% YoY

operator groups

WAULT

stable outlook

EPRA EPS

S&P Global credit rating

-5-

reaffirmed

