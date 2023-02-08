Half year results 2023
Brussels, 2 August 2023
Capital Markets Day Finland
3-4 October
Matinkartanontie
Espoo - Finland
Event reserved for institutional investors and by invitation only
Highlights H1 2023
Residentie 't Spelthof Lubbeek - Belgium
Highlights H1 2023
€110.4 million
8
€596 million
45.6%
+28% YoY
countries
(of which €400m to be
debt-to-assets ratio, down to
EPRA earnings
invested) committed
approx. 39.3% post capital
investment programme
increase July 2023)
construction & renovation
€154.7 million
609
19
€406 million
+18% YoY, 5.1% LfL
healthcare sites
projects completed
raised on capital markets
rental income
(approx. €121.5m)
through optional dividend
& rights issue
€5.8 billion
>46,400
100%
€360 million
fair value
end users
occupancy rate
new long-term
real estate portfolio
bank financing
€2.76/share
>140
19 years
BBB with a
+ 17% YoY
operator groups
WAULT
stable outlook
EPRA EPS
S&P Global credit rating
-5-
reaffirmed
