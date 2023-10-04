We develop, invest, own and lease

Care homes

Schools

Service communities

Day care centres

Properties for people with special needs

  • Full project development: land acquisition, construction company and tenant selection
  • All largest professional operators in Finland as tenants
  • Inflation linked double-net long lease agreements
  • ~100 MEUR committed pipeline with strong weight on public sector

Hoivatilat assets

Hoivatilat assets by areas

Total amount

Fair value (Meur)

% - share of

in Finland

of assets

H1-2023

portfolio value

All areas in Finland

193

965

100 %

Tier 1 area

137

753

78 %

Tier 2 area

56

212

22 %

Tier 3 area

0

0

0 %

Top 6 biggest cities

91

502

52 %

Helsinki metropolitan area

40

245

25 %

Oulu area

20

128

13 %

Tampere area

16

69

7 %

Kuopio area

10

65

7 %

Turku area

15

60

6 %

Jyväskylä area

15

51

5 %

Lahti area

10

47

5 %

Vaasa area

6

26

3 %

Rovaniemi area

7

25

3 %

= Tier 1 areas with the most Hoivatilat assets

Population change between 2023-2040 and Hoivatilat assets

= Tier 1 areas with the most Hoivatilat assets

About 70% of Hoivatilat elderly care homes are located inside biggest Tier1 areas

Change in the population of over

75 year-olds:

- Red indicates the highest change areas

- Blue indicates the lowest change areas

= Tier 1 areas with the most Hoivatilat assets

About 90% of Hoivatilat day care centres are located inside biggest Tier1 areas

Change in the population of 0-6year-olds:

  • Blue indicates the highest growth areas
  • Red indicates the declining areas

