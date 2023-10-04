We develop, invest, own and lease
Care homes
Schools
Service communities
Day care centres
Properties for people with special needs
- Full project development: land acquisition, construction company and tenant selection
- All largest professional operators in Finland as tenants
- Inflation linked double-net long lease agreements
- ~100 MEUR committed pipeline with strong weight on public sector
Hoivatilat assets
Hoivatilat assets by areas
Total amount
Fair value (Meur)
% - share of
in Finland
of assets
H1-2023
portfolio value
All areas in Finland
193
965
100 %
Tier 1 area
137
753
78 %
Tier 2 area
56
212
22 %
Tier 3 area
0
0
0 %
Top 6 biggest cities
91
502
52 %
Helsinki metropolitan area
40
245
25 %
Oulu area
20
128
13 %
Tampere area
16
69
7 %
Kuopio area
10
65
7 %
Turku area
15
60
6 %
Jyväskylä area
15
51
5 %
Lahti area
10
47
5 %
Vaasa area
6
26
3 %
Rovaniemi area
7
25
3 %
= Tier 1 areas with the most Hoivatilat assets
Population change between 2023-2040 and Hoivatilat assets
About 70% of Hoivatilat elderly care homes are located inside biggest Tier1 areas
Change in the population of over
75 year-olds:
- Red indicates the highest change areas
- Blue indicates the lowest change areas
About 90% of Hoivatilat day care centres are located inside biggest Tier1 areas
Change in the population of 0-6year-olds:
- Blue indicates the highest growth areas
- Red indicates the declining areas
