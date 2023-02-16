|
Aedifica : N.V., - Jaarlijks persbericht 2022
Aedifica N.V.
Aedifica N.V.
Below you will find information from the register publication of inside information. The information has been provided by the organisation.
Registration date16 feb 2023 - 07:48
Statutory nameAedifica N.V.
TitleJaarlijks persbericht 2022
Date last update: 16 February 2023
Disclaimer
Aedifica SA published this content on 16 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2023 08:08:02 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
|
|All news about AEDIFICA SA
|
|
|
|Analyst Recommendations on AEDIFICA SA
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2022
|
276 M
295 M
295 M
|Net income 2022
|
327 M
349 M
349 M
|Net Debt 2022
|
2 374 M
2 534 M
2 534 M
|P/E ratio 2022
|8,65x
|Yield 2022
|4,69%
|
|Capitalization
|
3 145 M
3 356 M
3 356 M
|EV / Sales 2022
|20,0x
|EV / Sales 2023
|18,1x
|Nbr of Employees
|114
|Free-Float
|99,9%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends AEDIFICA SA
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Neutral
|Neutral
|Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|8
|Last Close Price
|78,90 €
|Average target price
|100,00 €
|Spread / Average Target
|26,7%