    AED   BE0003851681

AEDIFICA SA

(AED)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  03:38:57 2023-02-16 am EST
80.65 EUR   +2.22%
Aedifica : N.V., - Jaarlijks persbericht 2022
PU
Aedifica Nv/sa : 2022 annual results
GL
01:31aAedifica Nv/sa : 2022 annual results
GL
Aedifica : N.V., - Jaarlijks persbericht 2022

02/16/2023 | 03:09am EST
Aedifica N.V.
Aedifica N.V.

Below you will find information from the register publication of inside information. The information has been provided by the organisation.

Registration date16 feb 2023 - 07:48
Statutory nameAedifica N.V.
TitleJaarlijks persbericht 2022
Previous result

Date last update: 16 February 2023

Attachments

Disclaimer

Aedifica SA published this content on 16 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2023 08:08:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 276 M 295 M 295 M
Net income 2022 327 M 349 M 349 M
Net Debt 2022 2 374 M 2 534 M 2 534 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,65x
Yield 2022 4,69%
Capitalization 3 145 M 3 356 M 3 356 M
EV / Sales 2022 20,0x
EV / Sales 2023 18,1x
Nbr of Employees 114
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart AEDIFICA SA
Duration : Period :
Aedifica SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AEDIFICA SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 78,90 €
Average target price 100,00 €
Spread / Average Target 26,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stefaan Gielens Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Ingrid Maria J. Daerden Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Serge Wibaut Chairman
Raoul Thomassen Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Charles-Antoine van Aelst Chief Investment Officer & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AEDIFICA SA4.09%3 356
WELLTOWER INC.15.51%35 793
VENTAS12.85%20 336
HEALTHPEAK PROPERTIES, INC.3.47%14 184
HEALTHCARE REALTY TRUST INCORPORATED7.89%7 821
MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST, INC.17.77%7 236