Download Aedifica’s 2023 Annual Report by clicking on the link below.
Attachments
- Annual Report (EN)
- Rapport Annuel (FR)
- Jaarverslag (NL)
|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|Pre-market 02:30:51 am
|56.45 EUR
|-0.27%
|56.4
|-0.09%
|Mar. 27
|Aedifica NV/SA acquired Trading Care Home in Central London for £15.5 million.
|CI
|Feb. 21
|Global markets live: BAE Systems, HSBC, Nvidia, Tesla, Boeing...
Download Aedifica’s 2023 Annual Report by clicking on the link below.
Attachments
|Aedifica NV/SA acquired Trading Care Home in Central London for £15.5 million.
|CI
|Global markets live: BAE Systems, HSBC, Nvidia, Tesla, Boeing...
|Aedifica NV/SA Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2023
|CI
|Transcript : Aedifica NV/SA, 2023 Earnings Call, Feb 21, 2024
|Clariane to Sell Dutch Portfolio Stake to Aedifica
|MT
|Clariane sells 50% of Dutch real estate portfolio
|CF
|Aedifica NV/SA acquired portfolio of six care residences of Clariane for ?25 million.
|CI
|Aedifica NV/SA acquired two child day-care centres in Oulu & Rovaniemi for ?8.5 million.
|CI
|Aedifica NV/SA Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023
|CI
|Aedifica NV/SA Revises Earnings Guidance for the Year 2023
|CI
|Aedifica NV/SA Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2023
|CI
|Aedifica NV/SA Revises Earnings Guidance for the Year 2023
|CI
|Transcript : Aedifica NV/SA, H1 2023 Earnings Call, Aug 02, 2023
|Aedifica to Sell 10 Child Daycare Centers in Finland for EUR26 Million
|MT
|An unknown buyer entered into an agreement to acquire portfolio of 10 buildings in Finland from Aedifica NV/SA for €25.6 million.
|CI
|Aedifica NV/SA Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
|CI
|Aedifica NV/SA's Equity Buyback announced on November 16, 2018, has expired.
|CI
|Aedifica SA Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
|CI
|Aedifica SA Proposes Earnings Guidance for the Year 2023
|CI
|Aedifica SS Confirms Gross Dividend for the Year 2022, Payable in May 2023; Proposes Gross Dividend for the Year 2023
|CI
|Aedifica SA Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
|CI
|Aedifica SA acquired St Mary’s Riverside.
|CI
|Aedifica SA acquired Marston Moretaine Gee View.
|CI
|Aedifica SA acquired Four nursing homes in Dublin from bartra Healthcare for €161 million.
|CI
|Aedifica SA Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
|CI
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|-11.31%
|2.91B
|+1.22%
|51.92B
|-13.34%
|17.39B
|-7.17%
|13.04B
|+1.89%
|7.66B
|-19.09%
|5.28B
|+1.96%
|3.37B
|+8.09%
|3.27B
|-13.44%
|2.55B
|-14.64%
|2.43B