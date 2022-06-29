Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Belgium
  Euronext Bruxelles
  Aedifica SA
  News
  Summary
    AED   BE0003851681

AEDIFICA SA

(AED)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  03:02 2022-06-29 am EDT
94.45 EUR   -1.41%
02:31aAEDIFICA NV/SA : Admission to trading of new shares on the regulated markets of Euronext Brussels and Euronext Amsterdam
GL
02:30aAEDIFICA NV/SA : Admission to trading of new shares on the regulated markets of Euronext Brussels and Euronext Amsterdam
AQ
06/28AEDIFICA SA : Extraordinary general shareholder meeting
CO
Aedifica NV/SA: Admission to trading of new shares on the regulated markets of Euronext Brussels and Euronext Amsterdam

06/29/2022 | 02:31am EDT
Please find below a press release from Aedifica (a public regulated real estate company under Belgian law, listed on Euronext Brussels and Euronext Amsterdam), regarding the admission to trading of new shares on the regulated market of Euronext Brussels and Euronext Amsterdam, and the publication of a new denominator in accordance with article 15 of the Act of 2 May 2007.

Please download the press release by clicking on the link below and by confirming the disclaimer.

Press release EN
Communiqué de presse FR
Persbericht NL


Financials
Sales 2022 278 M 293 M 293 M
Net income 2022 379 M 399 M 399 M
Net Debt 2022 2 697 M 2 839 M 2 839 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,84x
Yield 2022 3,91%
Capitalization 3 478 M 3 661 M 3 661 M
EV / Sales 2022 22,2x
EV / Sales 2023 20,4x
Nbr of Employees 114
Free-Float 98,8%
Chart AEDIFICA SA
Duration : Period :
Aedifica SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AEDIFICA SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 95,80 €
Average target price 127,83 €
Spread / Average Target 33,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stefaan Gielens Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Ingrid Maria J. Daerden Chief Financial Officer & Risk Manager
Serge Wibaut Chairman
Raoul Thomassen Chief Operating Officer
Sven Andre Bogaerts Chief Mergers & Acquisitions Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AEDIFICA SA-16.62%3 661
WELLTOWER INC.-3.03%37 625
VENTAS0.88%20 428
HEALTHPEAK PROPERTIES, INC.-29.43%13 743
MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST, INC.-33.47%9 344
OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS, INC.-1.49%6 857