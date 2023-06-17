Aedifica : Rapport de données environnementales 2022 - 16/06/2023

To mitigate climate change risks, we have implemented a building assessment framework (see page 7) that includes a review of 42 risk items, carried out at different stages of the building life cycle. As part of this building assessment, we have conducted a climate change risk assessment in 2023 to better understand the physical and transition risks to our portfolio.

Climate change may lead to warmer summers on the European con- tinent, which may require adjustments to buildings to keep indoor temperatures comfortable for building occupants. This is particularly crucial in elderly care, as this vulnerable group is sensitive to high temperatures. This rise in temperatures may lead to a complete rethinking of the way buildings are designed, with more attention paid to active and passive cooling of buildings. Moreover, climate change may lead to sea level rise and extreme weather events that could damage buildings, such as the 2021 floods that affected some of the Group's properties in Germany.

Reducing our impact on climate change

Aedifica commits to achieving net zero emissions for its entire portfolio by 2050 to meet the objectives of the Paris Agreement and thus contribute to addressing the climate crisis. Reducing the impact of global warming will largely depend on further eliminating greenhouse gas emissions as a result of energy consumption.

The scope 1 and 2 carbon emissions of our business activities are very limited. Aedifica is not directly involved in the operations of its care homes (generating scope 3 downstream emissions). As the operators are responsible for the daily management and maintenance of the buildings (including the technical equipment) and the way they purchase electricity, the Group only has a limited impact on the direct environmental performance of its buildings. However, as a leading healthcare real estate investor, Aedifica takes responsibility and actively cooperates with its operators on how to develop, maintain and operate our assets in an efficient, safe and sustainable manner.

Net zero greenhouse gas emissions do not only refer to direct emissions (scope 1), but also to indirect emissions (scopes 2 and 3). Aedifica's greatest challenge will be to reduce scope 3 downstream carbon emissions (mainly energy consumed by operators and resi- dents) which are more difficult to control.

As this requires a comprehensive approach and thorough cooperation with our operators, we have developed a net zero carbon pathway.

In 2022, the emissions associated with our own organisation contributed to only approx. 1% to our carbon footprint. The remaining 99% is attributable to our value chain (downstream emissions).