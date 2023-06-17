Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Belgium
  4. Euronext Bruxelles
  5. Aedifica SA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AED   BE0003851681

AEDIFICA SA

(AED)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  11:35:09 2023-06-16 am EDT
66.20 EUR   +0.30%
03:53aAedifica : Rapport de données environnementales 2022 - 16/06/2023
PU
06/16Aedifica : Environmental Data Report 2022 - 16/06/2023
PU
06/02Aedifica to Sell 10 Child Daycare Centers in Finland for EUR26 Million
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Aedifica : Rapport de données environnementales 2022 - 16/06/2023

06/17/2023 | 03:53am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Caring for quality of life

Environmental Data Report 2022

Our CSR goals

Tackling

Portfolio

climate change

performance

Table of Content

  1. Our CSR goals
  2. Tackling climate change

4 Minimising the impact of climate change on our portfolio

4 Reducing our impact on climate change

  1. Net zero carbon pathway
  2. Building assessment framework

Corporate

Sustainable

Appendix

performance

Financing

8

Portfolio performance

13

Appendix

8

Monitoring consumption data

13

Environmental performance

8

Energy consumption

15

Reporting parameters

9

Renewable energy

15

Organisational boundaries

9

Water performance

15

Data collection

9

Waste performance

15

Coverage

10

Improving building certificates

15

Boundaries - reporting on landlord

11 Corporate performance

15

and tenant consumption

11

Reducing our carbon impact

Normalisation

11

CO2-neutral

15

GHG calculation

corporate carbon footprint

16

External verification statements

12 Sustainable Financing

20

EPRA sBPR content table

21

GRI content index

2 - Aedifica - Environment Data Report 2022

Our CSR goals

Tackling

Portfolio

Corporate

climate change

performance

performance

Our CSR goals

Sustainable

Appendix

Financing

Following the materiality assessment and the update of our CSR framework in 2021, we have revamped our action plan and committed ourselves to more ambitious CSR goals. These goals allow us to focus our efforts on reducing our environmental impact, and work with key stakeholders (such as employees, shareholders,

residents, etc.) to achieve these targets, while maintaining responsible business practices.

In this Environmental Data Report and in the 'Business Review' chapters of Aedifica's 2022 Annual Report, you can track how far we have progressed in achieving these objectives.

130 kWh/m²

Net Energy Use Intensity target for 2030

Goals

Actions taken in 2022

Status

Portfolio

Achieving net zero emissions for our real estate

Portfolio evaluation using CRREM and net

on track

portfolio by 2050

Energy Use Intensity (nEUI) target set for 2030

(130 kWh/m²).

Applying Building Assessment framework to

A group-wide platform was implemented to

on track

100% of our properties in operation by 2025

support compliance assessment.

Conducting a climate change risk assessment

Climate change risk assessment conducted in

in 2023

Q1-2023

Partners

Increasing the response rate of operators

Next Operator engagement survey planned for

planned

participating in engagement survey

2023.

Implementing a green awareness programme

The green lease annex was added to both

ongoing

for tenants

newly signed and several existing leases.

Organising Operator Days in each region every

Operator Days organised in the UK and

ongoing

three years

Belgium.

Organising annual Community Days for

Community Days organised in Belgium. 44

employees

employees performed 189 hours of community

support in 2022.

Organisation

Rolling out Aedifica Academy in all regions

Aedifica Academy launched in all countries

2,020 hours of training offered to employees

Organising an annual employee satisfaction

With a participation rate of 92%, 82% of

survey

employees were proud to work for Aedifica

and almost 9 in 10 would recommend it as a

great place to work.

Mandatory annual ethics training for employees

100% of employees have received ethics

training

Implementing a health & well-being programme

Initiatives to improve communication, social

ongoing

for employees

cohesion and employee engagement

3 - Aedifica - Environment Data Report 2022

Our CSR goals

Tackling

Portfolio

Corporate

Sustainable

Appendix

climate change

performance

performance

Financing

Tackling climate change

Minimising the impact of climate change on our portfolio

Climate change may lead to warmer summers on the European con- tinent, which may require adjustments to buildings to keep indoor temperatures comfortable for building occupants. This is particularly crucial in elderly care, as this vulnerable group is sensitive to high temperatures. This rise in temperatures may lead to a complete rethinking of the way buildings are designed, with more attention paid to active and passive cooling of buildings. Moreover, climate change may lead to sea level rise and extreme weather events that could damage buildings, such as the 2021 floods that affected some of the Group's properties in Germany.

To mitigate climate change risks, we have implemented a building assessment framework (see page 7) that includes a review of 42 risk items, carried out at different stages of the building life cycle. As part of this building assessment, we have conducted a climate change risk assessment in 2023 to better understand the physical and transition risks to our portfolio.

Reducing our impact on climate change

Aedifica commits to achieving net zero emissions for its entire portfolio by 2050 to meet the objectives of the Paris Agreement and thus contribute to addressing the climate crisis. Reducing the impact of global warming will largely depend on further eliminating greenhouse gas emissions as a result of energy consumption.

The scope 1 and 2 carbon emissions of our business activities are very limited. Aedifica is not directly involved in the operations of its care homes (generating scope 3 downstream emissions). As the operators are responsible for the daily management and maintenance of the buildings (including the technical equipment) and the way they purchase electricity, the Group only has a limited impact on the direct environmental performance of its buildings. However, as a leading healthcare real estate investor, Aedifica takes responsibility and actively cooperates with its operators on how to develop, maintain and operate our assets in an efficient, safe and sustainable manner.

Net zero greenhouse gas emissions do not only refer to direct emissions (scope 1), but also to indirect emissions (scopes 2 and 3). Aedifica's greatest challenge will be to reduce scope 3 downstream carbon emissions (mainly energy consumed by operators and resi- dents) which are more difficult to control.

As this requires a comprehensive approach and thorough cooperation with our operators, we have developed a net zero carbon pathway.

In 2022, the emissions associated with our own organisation contributed to only approx. 1% to our carbon footprint. The remaining 99% is attributable to our value chain (downstream emissions).

2022 REPORTED GHG EMISSIONS (%)

1% Organisation: 387 tCO2e

99% Portfolio (83% coverage)

28% Electricity: 11,753 tCO2e

7% District heating: 3,097 tCO2e 64% Fuels: 26,857 tCO2e

4 - Aedifica - Environment Data Report 2022

Our CSR goals

Tackling

Portfolio

Corporate

Sustainable

Appendix

climate change

performance

performance

Financing

Energy data coverage evolution1

40%

43%

70%

83%

83%

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

CO2

CH4

N2O

HFCs

PFCs

SF6

NF3

Scope 2 indirect

Scope 1 direct

Scope 3 indirect

Purchased

energy

Scope 3 indirect

Leased healthcare

properties

Company

offices

Investments

Construction

Employee

commuting

Company

activity

vehicles

Fuel and

Business

Waste

travel

energy

generated in

operations

Upstream activities

Reporting company

Downstream activities

In 2022, carbon emissions decreased by 14% from 2021 levels on a like-for-like basis. Aedifica is always investing in making its portfolio more sustainable and raising the awareness of its tenants. Relative to 2021, 2022 was a warmer year, with lower energy demand for building heating. Furthermore, the outbreak of an energy crisis also accelerated tenant sensitization, which effect could be reduced as energy prices come back down. The greenhouse gas intensity - the amount of greenhouse gases emitted per square meter - of Aedifica's portfolio in 2022 was 27 kgCO2/m2, an 18% decrease compared to 2022. Since the average savings in energy consumption (-8%) originate primarily from savings in district heating and fuel consumption, the decrease in greenhouse gas intensity is a lot more pronounced (the emission factors used are shown in the appendix). We closely monitor 83% of the buildings' carbon emissions. Our ongoing efforts to gain insight into the greenhouse gas intensity of our portfolio are reflected in further increasing coverage for 2020 and 2021 after publishing the 2021 CSR report. We will continuously work on expanding data coverage and quality in the coming years. Aedifica uses the Greenhouse Gas Protocol Corporate Accounting and Reporting Standard guidelines to quantify and report on its greenhouse gas emissions.

PORTFOLIO GHG INTENSITY (GHG-INT):

IN kgCO2/M² PER YEAR

40

35 32

30

27

25-18%

20

15

10

5

0

20212022

1. Expressed as a percentage of the square meters of reporting buildings relative to the total square meters of buildings in Aedifica's portfolio for the year under review. Additional data received post publication of report, enhances coverage. Impact of additional data collected as per May 2023: 40% in 2018, 43% in 2019, 85% in 2020, 91% in 2021, 83% in 2022.

5 - Aedifica - Environment Data Report 2022

Disclaimer

Aedifica SA published this content on 16 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2023 07:52:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about AEDIFICA SA
03:53aAedifica : Rapport de données environnementales 2022 - 16/06/2023
PU
06/16Aedifica : Environmental Data Report 2022 - 16/06/2023
PU
06/02Aedifica to Sell 10 Child Daycare Centers in Finland for EUR26 Million
MT
06/02Aedifica Nv/sa : Aedifica divests portfolio of 10 buildings in Finland
GL
06/02Aedifica Nv/sa : Aedifica divests portfolio of 10 buildings in Finland
AQ
06/02An unknown buyer entered into an agreement to acquire portfolio of 10 buildings in Finl..
CI
05/31Aedifica : N.V., - Openbaarmaking van een nieuwe noemer overeenkomstig artikel 15 van de w..
PU
05/31Aedifica Nv/sa : Publication of a new denominator in accordance with article 15 of the Act..
GL
05/31AEDIFICA SA : Threshold crossings
CO
05/26Aedifica Nv/sa : Result of the optional dividend
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AEDIFICA SA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 314 M 343 M 343 M
Net income 2023 73,7 M 80,5 M 80,5 M
Net Debt 2023 2 577 M 2 816 M 2 816 M
P/E ratio 2023 14,4x
Yield 2023 5,61%
Capitalization 2 638 M 2 882 M 2 882 M
EV / Sales 2023 16,6x
EV / Sales 2024 15,8x
Nbr of Employees 126
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart AEDIFICA SA
Duration : Period :
Aedifica SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AEDIFICA SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 66,20 €
Average target price 93,56 €
Spread / Average Target 41,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stefaan Gielens Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Ingrid Maria J. Daerden Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Serge Wibaut Chairman
Raoul Thomassen Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Charles-Antoine van Aelst Chief Investment Officer & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AEDIFICA SA-12.66%2 882
WELLTOWER INC.22.27%39 837
VENTAS2.29%18 454
HEALTHPEAK PROPERTIES, INC.-17.55%11 356
HEALTHCARE REALTY TRUST INCORPORATED0.36%7 365
OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS, INC.11.13%7 309
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer