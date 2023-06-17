Aedifica : Rapport de données environnementales 2022 - 16/06/2023
06/17/2023 | 03:53am EDT
Caring for quality of life
Environmental Data Report 2022
Our CSR goals
Tackling
Portfolio
climate change
performance
Table of Content
Our CSR goals
Tackling climate change
4 Minimising the impact of climate change on our portfolio
4 Reducing our impact on climate change
Net zero carbon pathway
Building assessment framework
Corporate
Sustainable
Appendix
performance
Financing
8
Portfolio performance
13
Appendix
8
Monitoring consumption data
13
Environmental performance
8
Energy consumption
15
Reporting parameters
9
Renewable energy
15
Organisational boundaries
9
Water performance
15
Data collection
9
Waste performance
15
Coverage
10
Improving building certificates
15
Boundaries - reporting on landlord
11 Corporate performance
15
and tenant consumption
11
Reducing our carbon impact
Normalisation
11
CO2-neutral
15
GHG calculation
corporate carbon footprint
16
External verification statements
12 Sustainable Financing
20
EPRA sBPR content table
21
GRI content index
2 - Aedifica - Environment Data Report 2022
Our CSR goals
Tackling
Portfolio
Corporate
climate change
performance
performance
Our CSR goals
Sustainable
Appendix
Financing
Following the materiality assessment and the update of our CSR framework in 2021, we have revamped our action plan and committed ourselves to more ambitious CSR goals. These goals allow us to focus our efforts on reducing our environmental impact, and work with key stakeholders (such as employees, shareholders,
residents, etc.) to achieve these targets, while maintaining responsible business practices.
In this Environmental Data Report and in the 'Business Review' chapters of Aedifica's 2022 Annual Report, you can track how far we have progressed in achieving these objectives.
130 kWh/m²
Net Energy Use Intensity target for 2030
Goals
Actions taken in 2022
Status
Portfolio
Achieving net zero emissions for our real estate
Portfolio evaluation using CRREM and net
on track
portfolio by 2050
Energy Use Intensity (nEUI) target set for 2030
(130 kWh/m²).
Applying Building Assessment framework to
A group-wide platform was implemented to
on track
100% of our properties in operation by 2025
support compliance assessment.
Conducting a climate change risk assessment
Climate change risk assessment conducted in
in 2023
Q1-2023
Partners
Increasing the response rate of operators
Next Operator engagement survey planned for
planned
participating in engagement survey
2023.
Implementing a green awareness programme
The green lease annex was added to both
ongoing
for tenants
newly signed and several existing leases.
Organising Operator Days in each region every
Operator Days organised in the UK and
ongoing
three years
Belgium.
Organising annual Community Days for
Community Days organised in Belgium. 44
employees
employees performed 189 hours of community
support in 2022.
Organisation
Rolling out Aedifica Academy in all regions
Aedifica Academy launched in all countries
2,020 hours of training offered to employees
Organising an annual employee satisfaction
With a participation rate of 92%, 82% of
survey
employees were proud to work for Aedifica
and almost 9 in 10 would recommend it as a
great place to work.
Mandatory annual ethics training for employees
100% of employees have received ethics
training
Implementing a health & well-being programme
Initiatives to improve communication, social
ongoing
for employees
cohesion and employee engagement
3 - Aedifica - Environment Data Report 2022
Our CSR goals
Tackling
Portfolio
Corporate
Sustainable
Appendix
climate change
performance
performance
Financing
Tackling climate change
Minimising the impact of climate change on our portfolio
Climate change may lead to warmer summers on the European con- tinent, which may require adjustments to buildings to keep indoor temperatures comfortable for building occupants. This is particularly crucial in elderly care, as this vulnerable group is sensitive to high temperatures. This rise in temperatures may lead to a complete rethinking of the way buildings are designed, with more attention paid to active and passive cooling of buildings. Moreover, climate change may lead to sea level rise and extreme weather events that could damage buildings, such as the 2021 floods that affected some of the Group's properties in Germany.
To mitigate climate change risks, we have implemented a building assessment framework (see page 7) that includes a review of 42 risk items, carried out at different stages of the building life cycle. As part of this building assessment, we have conducted a climate change risk assessment in 2023 to better understand the physical and transition risks to our portfolio.
Reducing our impact on climate change
Aedifica commits to achieving net zero emissions for its entire portfolio by 2050 to meet the objectives of the Paris Agreement and thus contribute to addressing the climate crisis. Reducing the impact of global warming will largely depend on further eliminating greenhouse gas emissions as a result of energy consumption.
The scope 1 and 2 carbon emissions of our business activities are very limited. Aedifica is not directly involved in the operations of its care homes (generating scope 3 downstream emissions). As the operators are responsible for the daily management and maintenance of the buildings (including the technical equipment) and the way they purchase electricity, the Group only has a limited impact on the direct environmental performance of its buildings. However, as a leading healthcare real estate investor, Aedifica takes responsibility and actively cooperates with its operators on how to develop, maintain and operate our assets in an efficient, safe and sustainable manner.
Net zero greenhouse gas emissions do not only refer to direct emissions (scope 1), but also to indirect emissions (scopes 2 and 3). Aedifica's greatest challenge will be to reduce scope 3 downstream carbon emissions (mainly energy consumed by operators and resi- dents) which are more difficult to control.
As this requires a comprehensive approach and thorough cooperation with our operators, we have developed a net zero carbon pathway.
In 2022, the emissions associated with our own organisation contributed to only approx. 1% to our carbon footprint. The remaining 99% is attributable to our value chain (downstream emissions).
2022 REPORTED GHG EMISSIONS (%)
1% Organisation: 387 tCO2e
99% Portfolio (83% coverage)
28% Electricity: 11,753 tCO2e
7% District heating: 3,097 tCO2e 64% Fuels: 26,857 tCO2e
4 - Aedifica - Environment Data Report 2022
Our CSR goals
Tackling
Portfolio
Corporate
Sustainable
Appendix
climate change
performance
performance
Financing
Energy data coverage evolution1
40%
43%
70%
83%
83%
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
CO2
CH4
N2O
HFCs
PFCs
SF6
NF3
Scope 2 indirect
Scope 1 direct
Scope 3 indirect
Purchased
energy
Scope 3 indirect
Leased healthcare
properties
Company
offices
Investments
Construction
Employee
commuting
Company
activity
vehicles
Fuel and
Business
Waste
travel
energy
generated in
operations
Upstream activities
Reporting company
Downstream activities
In 2022, carbon emissions decreased by 14% from 2021 levels on a like-for-like basis. Aedifica is always investing in making its portfolio more sustainable and raising the awareness of its tenants. Relative to 2021, 2022 was a warmer year, with lower energy demand for building heating. Furthermore, the outbreak of an energy crisis also accelerated tenant sensitization, which effect could be reduced as energy prices come back down. The greenhouse gas intensity - the amount of greenhouse gases emitted per square meter - of Aedifica's portfolio in 2022 was 27 kgCO2/m2, an 18% decrease compared to 2022. Since the average savings in energy consumption (-8%) originate primarily from savings in district heating and fuel consumption, the decrease in greenhouse gas intensity is a lot more pronounced (the emission factors used are shown in the appendix). We closely monitor 83% of the buildings' carbon emissions. Our ongoing efforts to gain insight into the greenhouse gas intensity of our portfolio are reflected in further increasing coverage for 2020 and 2021 after publishing the 2021 CSR report. We will continuously work on expanding data coverage and quality in the coming years. Aedifica uses the Greenhouse Gas Protocol Corporate Accounting and Reporting Standard guidelines to quantify and report on its greenhouse gas emissions.
PORTFOLIO GHG INTENSITY (GHG-INT):
IN kgCO2/M² PER YEAR
40
35 32
30
27
25-18%
20
15
10
5
0
20212022
1. Expressed as a percentage of the square meters of reporting buildings relative to the total square meters of buildings in Aedifica's portfolio for the year under review. Additional data received post publication of report, enhances coverage. Impact of additional data collected as per May 2023: 40% in 2018, 43% in 2019, 85% in 2020, 91% in 2021, 83% in 2022.