Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Belgium
  4. Euronext Bruxelles
  5. Aedifica SA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AED   BE0003851681

AEDIFICA SA

(AED)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  06:01:30 2023-02-16 am EST
80.85 EUR   +2.47%
05:49aAedifica : Yearly results presentation 2022 (webcast slides) - 16/02/2023
PU
05:49aAedifica : Yearly results presentation 2022 - 16/02/2023
PU
03:09aAedifica : N.V., - Jaarlijks persbericht 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Aedifica : Yearly results presentation 2022 - 16/02/2023

02/16/2023 | 05:49am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Annual results 2022

Brussels, 16 February 2023

Table of content

3

7

15

17

51

68

77

80

Highlights FY 2022 Strategy Achievements Portfolio analysis Financials

Shares & shareholders Outlook Conclusion

-2-

Highlights FY 2022

Militza Brugge Brugge - Belgium

Highlights FY 2022

€181.4 million

8

€671 million

43.6%

+20% YoY

countries

committed

debt-to-assets

EPRA earnings

investment programme

ratio

construction & renovation

€273.1 million

622

40

€310 million

+18% YoY, +4.2% LfL

healthcare sites

projects completed

raised on capital markets

rental income

(approx. €295 m)

€5.7 billion

>47,100

100%

BBB with a

+16% (+ €807 m)

end users

occupancy rate

stable outlook

compared to 2021

credit rating from S&P

real estate portfolio

Global

€4.76/share

>150

19 years

+ 13% YoY

operator groups

WAULT

EPRA EPS

-4-

Investment activity

New acquisitions & pipeline completions1

57 healthcare sites (~ €803 million) acquired or announced during 2022 (see map)

40 projects

(~ €295 million) completed during 2022

€23 million

€283 million

€97 million

€24 million

€265 million

€8 million

€90 million

1 See 2022 annual press release for more details.

€13 million

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Aedifica SA published this content on 16 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2023 10:48:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about AEDIFICA SA
05:49aAedifica : Yearly results presentation 2022 (webcast slides) - 16/02/2023
PU
05:49aAedifica : Yearly results presentation 2022 - 16/02/2023
PU
03:09aAedifica : N.V., - Jaarlijks persbericht 2022
PU
01:31aAedifica Nv/sa : 2022 annual results
GL
01:31aAedifica Nv/sa : 2022 annual results
GL
2022Aedifica : Présentation des résultats Q3 2022 - 09/11/2022
PU
2022Aedifica : Quarterly results presentation Q3 2022 - 09/11/2022
PU
2022Aedifica SA Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
2022Aedifica Nv/sa : Interim financial report – 3rd quarter 2022
GL
2022Aedifica Nv/sa : Interim financial report – 3rd quarter 2022
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AEDIFICA SA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 276 M 295 M 295 M
Net income 2022 327 M 349 M 349 M
Net Debt 2022 2 374 M 2 534 M 2 534 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,65x
Yield 2022 4,69%
Capitalization 3 145 M 3 356 M 3 356 M
EV / Sales 2022 20,0x
EV / Sales 2023 18,1x
Nbr of Employees 114
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart AEDIFICA SA
Duration : Period :
Aedifica SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AEDIFICA SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 78,90 €
Average target price 100,00 €
Spread / Average Target 26,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stefaan Gielens Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Ingrid Maria J. Daerden Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Serge Wibaut Chairman
Raoul Thomassen Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Charles-Antoine van Aelst Chief Investment Officer & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AEDIFICA SA4.09%3 356
WELLTOWER INC.15.51%35 779
VENTAS12.85%20 212
HEALTHPEAK PROPERTIES, INC.3.91%14 244
HEALTHCARE REALTY TRUST INCORPORATED7.89%7 931
MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST, INC.17.77%7 846