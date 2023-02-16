Aedifica : Yearly results presentation 2022 (webcast slides) - 16/02/2023

Annual results 2022
Brussels, 16 February 2023
Table of content
Highlights FY 2022 Financials Portfolio analysis Outlook Appendix
Highlights FY 2022
Militza Brugge Brugge - Belgium
€181.4 million
8
€671 million
43.6%
+20% YoY
countries
committed
debt-to-assets
EPRA earnings
investment programme
ratio
construction & renovation
€273.1 million
622
40
€310 million
+18% YoY, +4.2% LfL
healthcare sites
projects completed
raised on capital markets
rental income
(approx. €295 m)
€5.7 billion
>47,100
100%
BBB with a
+16% (+ €807 m)
end users
occupancy rate
stable outlook
compared to 2021
credit rating from S&P
real estate portfolio
Global
€4.76/share
>150
19 years
+ 13% YoY
operator groups
WAULT
EPRA EPS
Investment activity
New acquisitions & pipeline completions1
57 healthcare sites (~ €803 million) acquired or announced during 2022 (see map)
40 projects
(~ €295 million) completed during 2022
€23 million
€283 million
€97 million
€24 million
€265 million
€8 million
€90 million
1 See 2022 annual press release for more details.
€13 million
