    AED   BE0003851681

AEDIFICA SA

(AED)
Aedifica : improves its GRESB score

10/15/2021 | 11:22am EDT
Aedifica achieved a score of 66/100 on its second participation in the GRESB, a significant improvement of 9 points compared to last year. This has increased our Green Star rating from one to two stars. This solid result is a great reward for the sustainability efforts made by the team over the past year.

Sustainable entrepreneurship is deeply embedded in Aedifica's DNA. The Group is committed to environmentally and socially responsible investment and development, all the way from start to finish. Based on its ambitious action plan, Aedifica can take targeted action to achieve its ESG objectives. These actions not only contribute to a stronger and more responsible organisation in general, but also to a better GRESB score.

Aedifica's ambitious sustainability strategy is paying off, as evidenced by the score of its second participation in the GRESB. Aedifica achieved 66/100 for the reference year 2020. This is a significant improvement of 9 points compared to the reference year 2019.

Thanks to our ambitious ESG action plan, we will continue to make progress on corporate social responsibility in the coming years. Through this continuous effort, we will also further improve our GRESB result.
Stefaan Gielens - CEO

What is GRESB?

GRESB (Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark) is an independent real estate benchmark that assesses the sustainability policy of real estate companies. Each year GRESB evaluates the sustainability performance of real estate in terms of environmental, social and governance aspects (ESG) on the basis of international reporting frameworks and regional guidelines.

Disclaimer

Disclaimer

Aedifica SA published this content on 15 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2021 15:21:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Analyst Recommendations on AEDIFICA SA
Financials
Sales 2021 228 M 264 M 264 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 1 937 M 2 247 M 2 247 M
P/E ratio 2021 16,7x
Yield 2021 2,84%
Capitalization 4 132 M 4 787 M 4 792 M
EV / Sales 2021 26,7x
EV / Sales 2022 24,7x
Nbr of Employees 105
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart AEDIFICA SA
Duration : Period :
Aedifica SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AEDIFICA SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 113,80 €
Average target price 125,88 €
Spread / Average Target 10,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stefaan Gielens Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Ingrid Maria J. Daerden Chief Financial Officer & Risk Manager
Serge Wibaut Chairman
Raoul Thomassen Chief Operating Officer
Sven Andre Bogaerts Chief Mergers & Acquisitions Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AEDIFICA SA15.77%4 787
WELLTOWER INC.29.91%35 474
VENTAS, INC.12.36%22 007
HEALTHPEAK PROPERTIES, INC.13.89%18 557
MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST, INC.-6.61%12 264
OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS, INC.-15.47%7 333