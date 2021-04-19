Log in
    AED   BE0003851681

AEDIFICA SA

(AED)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Bruxelles - 04/19 11:35:26 am
102.6 EUR   +1.28%
12:01pAEDIFICA  : wins M&A Award for the acquisition of Hoivatilat
PU
11:40aAEDIFICA NV/SA : Repurchase of own shares
AQ
04/02AEDIFICA  : Auditor's report (consolidated) - 02/04/2021
PU
Aedifica : wins M&A Award for the acquisition of Hoivatilat

04/19/2021 | 12:01pm EDT
Do you want to pay us a visit at the office? The coffee is ready, you are more than welcome.

We have made sure that you can easily get to our head office in Brussels by public transport: you can reach us by train, metro, bus and bicycle.

If you come by train, you can get off at the station of Brussels-Luxemburg or Brussels-Central. From there you can easily continue on foot to rue Belliard 40. If you come by international train, you get off at Brussels-South station and take metro line 2 or 6 to Trône/Troon or Arts-Loi/Kunst-Wet.

If you come by metro, you can take line 1 or 5 to Arts-Loi/Kunst-Wet or Maelbeek/Maalbeek, or you can take line 2 or 6 to Trône/Troon or Arts-Loi/Kunst-Wet.

If you come by bus, you can take line 21, 27 and 64 to Trêves/Trier, or line 27, 34, 38, 64, 80 and 95 to Science/Wetenschap.

If you take a villo! sharing bike, you can easily park your bike in the Charlemagne/Karel De Grote bike station right in front of our office.

Of course, you can also reach us by car, but we encourage you to consider the environment and use public transport or other eco-friendly transportation options.

Disclaimer

Aedifica SA published this content on 19 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 April 2021 16:00:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 214 M 257 M 257 M
Net income 2021 225 M 271 M 271 M
Net Debt 2021 1 917 M 2 305 M 2 305 M
P/E ratio 2021 22,4x
Yield 2021 3,13%
Capitalization 3 352 M 4 015 M 4 030 M
EV / Sales 2021 24,6x
EV / Sales 2022 22,8x
Nbr of Employees 105
Free-Float 100%
Chart AEDIFICA SA
Duration : Period :
Aedifica SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AEDIFICA SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 113,43 €
Last Close Price 101,30 €
Spread / Highest target 18,5%
Spread / Average Target 12,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,65%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stefaan Gielens Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Ingrid Maria Daerden Chief Financial Officer & Risk Manager
Serge Wibaut Chairman
Raoul Thomassen Chief Operating Officer
Sven Andre Bogaerts Chief Mergers & Acquisitions Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AEDIFICA SA3.05%4 015
EQUITY RESIDENTIAL22.50%27 063
AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES, INC.18.31%26 446
INVITATION HOMES INC.12.26%18 925
ESSEX PROPERTY TRUST, INC.21.93%18 815
SUN COMMUNITIES, INC.4.05%18 289
