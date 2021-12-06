|
Aeeris : Notification regarding unquoted securities - AER
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Announcement Summary
Entity name
AEERIS LTD
Date of this announcement
Monday December 06, 2021
The +securities the subject of this notification are:
+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX
Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred
|
|
|
Total number of
|
|
ASX +security
|
|
+securities to be
|
|
code
|
Security description
|
issued/transferred
|
Issue date
|
New class - code
|
Performance Rights subject to vesting conditions
|
375,000
|
06/12/2021
|
to be confirmed
|
and expiring 1 December 2025
|
|
Refer to next page for full details of the announcement
|
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
|
1 / 6
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
AEERIS LTD
We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.
|
1.2
|
Registered number type
|
Registration number
|
ABN
|
18166705595
|
1.3
|
ASX issuer code
|
|
AER
|
-
The announcement is New announcement
-
Date of this announcement
6/12/2021
|
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
|
2 / 6
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 2 - Issue details
2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:
+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX
2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:
does not have an existing ASX security code ("new class")
|
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
|
3 / 6
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 3C - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (new class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX
in an Appendix 3B
|
ASX +security code
|
|
+Security description
|
New class - code to be confirmed
|
|
Performance Rights subject to vesting conditions and
|
|
|
expiring 1 December 2025
|
|
|
|
|
+Security type
|
|
ISIN code
|
Other
|
|
Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued
6/12/2021
Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from their issue date? Yes
Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate? No
Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities being issued.
https://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20180914/pdf/43ybg93th7jthl.pdf
Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms
https://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20180914/pdf/43ybg93th7jthl.pdf
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification
Number of +securities
375,000
|
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
|
4 / 6
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 4 - +Securities on issue
Following the issue, conversion or payment up of the +securities the subject of this application, the +securities of the entity will comprise:
(A discrepancy in these figures compared to your own may be due to a matter of timing if there is more than one application for quotation/issuance currently with ASX for processing.)
|
4.1 Quoted +Securities (Total number of each +class of +securities quoted)
|
|
|
Total number of
|
ASX +security code and description
|
+securities on issue
|
AER : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
|
70,813,858
4.2 Unquoted +Securities (Total number of each +class of +securities issued but not quoted on ASX)
|
|
Total number of
|
ASX +security code and description
|
+securities on issue
|
AERAG : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS
|
3,312,500
|
New class - code to be confirmed : Performance Rights subject to vesting conditions and
|
375,000
|
expiring 1 December 2025
|
|
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
|
5 / 6
|
|
Income Statement Evolution