Aeeris : Notification regarding unquoted securities - AER

Entity name

AEERIS LTD

Date of this announcement

Monday December 06, 2021

The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX

Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred

Total number of ASX +security +securities to be code Security description issued/transferred Issue date New class - code Performance Rights subject to vesting conditions 375,000 06/12/2021 to be confirmed and expiring 1 December 2025

