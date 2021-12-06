Log in
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 12/03
0.17 AUD   +9.68%
12:52aAEERIS : Notification regarding unquoted securities - AER
PU
12:32aAEERIS : Application for quotation of securities - AER
PU
11/11Updated Appendix 4G & Corporate Governance Statement
PU
Aeeris : Notification regarding unquoted securities - AER

12/06/2021 | 12:52am EST
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

AEERIS LTD

Date of this announcement

Monday December 06, 2021

The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX

Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred

Total number of

ASX +security

+securities to be

code

Security description

issued/transferred

Issue date

New class - code

Performance Rights subject to vesting conditions

375,000

06/12/2021

to be confirmed

and expiring 1 December 2025

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

1 / 6

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

AEERIS LTD

We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

18166705595

1.3

ASX issuer code

AER

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

6/12/2021

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

2 / 6

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 2 - Issue details

2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX

For personal use only

2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:

does not have an existing ASX security code ("new class")

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

3 / 6

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 3C - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (new class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX

in an Appendix 3B

personal use only

ASX +security code

+Security description

New class - code to be confirmed

Performance Rights subject to vesting conditions and

expiring 1 December 2025

+Security type

ISIN code

Other

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued

6/12/2021

Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from their issue date? Yes

Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate? No

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities being issued.

https://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20180914/pdf/43ybg93th7jthl.pdf

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms

https://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20180914/pdf/43ybg93th7jthl.pdf

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

Issue details

For

Number of +securities

375,000

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

4 / 6

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 4 - +Securities on issue

For personal use only

Following the issue, conversion or payment up of the +securities the subject of this application, the +securities of the entity will comprise:

(A discrepancy in these figures compared to your own may be due to a matter of timing if there is more than one application for quotation/issuance currently with ASX for processing.)

4.1 Quoted +Securities (Total number of each +class of +securities quoted)

Total number of

ASX +security code and description

+securities on issue

AER : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

70,813,858

4.2 Unquoted +Securities (Total number of each +class of +securities issued but not quoted on ASX)

Total number of

ASX +security code and description

+securities on issue

AERAG : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

3,312,500

New class - code to be confirmed : Performance Rights subject to vesting conditions and

375,000

expiring 1 December 2025

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Aeeris Ltd. published this content on 06 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 December 2021 05:51:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 1,84 M 1,29 M 1,29 M
Net income 2021 0,47 M 0,33 M 0,33 M
Net cash 2021 1,43 M 1,00 M 1,00 M
P/E ratio 2021 16,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 12,0 M 8,45 M 8,45 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,84x
EV / Sales 2021 3,30x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 47,5%
Chart AEERIS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Aeeris Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Kerry Plowright Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael Bath Manager-National Operations
Nathan Daniel Young Independent Non-Executive Director
Bryce Reynolds Non-Executive Director
Elissa Clare Hansen Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AEERIS LIMITED21.43%8
ACCENTURE PLC37.87%228 288
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.27.17%178 952
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-5.59%106 576
SNOWFLAKE INC.10.52%103 844
INFOSYS LIMITED38.20%97 940