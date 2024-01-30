January 30, 2024 at 01:32 am EST

(Alliance News) - Aeffe Spa has announced that Adrian Appiolaza is Moschino's new creative director.

Appiolaza will oversee the Maison's women's, men's and accessories collections, reporting to Aeffe Executive Chairman Massimo Ferretti.

The new creative director will debut with the women's fall/winter 2024 collection, which will run on Feb. 22 during Milan Fashion Week.

Aeffe on Monday closed in the green by 0.4 percent at EUR0.92 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.