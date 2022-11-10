Aeffe S p A : 9M 22 Consolidated Results Presentation
11/10/2022 | 08:39am EST
AEFFE GROUP
9M Consolidated
Financial Presentation
10th November 2022
2
BRAND PERSONALITY
FEMININE
IRONIC
CONTEMPORARY
INNOVATIVE
ELEGANT
GLAMOROUS
GLAMOUR
HIGH QUALITY
3
HIGHLIGHTSFIINANCIAL
CONSOLIDATED
REVENUES
20229M
GROUP NET
RESULT
NET FINANCIAL
DEBT
€ 277.1 mln
+10.8%
(current ex. rate)
+10.0%
(ex forex)
4.7mln
220.3mln
134.4mln ex. IFRS16
€64.2mln ex.M&A'21
€48.6mln ex.take
over China
€ 250.0 mln
9M 2021
€ 23.2 mln
9M 2021
includes €15mln of
extraordinary Tax
benefit
€ 140.3 mln
9M 2021
61.3 mln ex. IFRS16
31,3mln ex.M&A'21
CONSOLIDATED
€ 37.0 mln
€ 36.0 mln
+3% vs2021
EBITDA
9M 2021
(13% of sales)
(14% of sales)
Consolidated NET PROFIT amounted to € 4.7 million compared to €
23.2 million in 2021 which were affected by the benefits of the extraordinary taxes linked to the revaluation and realignments implemented as required by Article 110 of Italian Decree Law 104/2020
Not considering the extraordinary purchase of the minority stake in Moschino S.p.A. and take-over China the net financial position, net of the IFRS 16 effect, would have been 48.6 mln
4
HIGHLIGHTS
NET SALES
BY BUSINESS
BY CHANNEL
BREAKDOWN
FINANCIAL9M
* +10%
FOOTWEAR &
RETAIL 24%
LEATHER GOODS
41%
WHOLESALE
ROYALTIES 4%
277
PRET À PORTER 59%
72%
250
BY BRAND
BY REGION
Usa; 7%
Europe; 33%
POLLINI 10%
Asia & RoW;
OTHERS 1%
18%
MOSCHINO 78%
ALBERTA FERRETTI 6%
PHILOSOPHY 5%
2021
2022
Italy; 42%
Euro millions
*A costant exchange rates
5
