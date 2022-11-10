Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Aeffe S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AEF   IT0001384590

AEFFE S.P.A.

(AEF)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  08:41 2022-11-10 am EST
1.378 EUR   -2.13%
08:39aAeffe S P A : 9M 22 Consolidated Results Presentation
PU
07/28Transcript : Aeffe S.p.A., H1 2022 Earnings Call, Jul 28, 2022
CI
07/28Aeffe S P A : 1H 22 Results Press Release
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Aeffe S p A : 9M 22 Consolidated Results Presentation

11/10/2022 | 08:39am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

AEFFE GROUP

9M Consolidated

Financial Presentation

10th November 2022

SHARE INFORMATION AND DISCLAIMER

This presentation is being furnished to you solely for your information on a confidential basis and may not be reproduced or redistributed to any other person.

This presentation does not constitute or form part of any offer to sell or invitation to purchase or subscribe for, or otherwise acquire or dispose of any Aeffe S.p.A. securities.

This presentation includes forward-looking statements which are based on the Company's management's current views with respect to future events and financial and operational performance of the Company and its subsidiaries. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties. In light of these risks and uncertainties, the events described in such forward-looking statements may not occur and any targets or projections may differ materially from those expressed in or implied by these statements due to any number of different factors.

You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained herein, which are made only as of the dater of this presentation. Aeffe S.p.A. does not undertake any obligation to publicly release any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this presentation.

Any reference to past performance or trends or activities of Aeffe Group shall not be taken as a representation or indication that such performance, trends or activities will continue in the future.

2

BRAND PERSONALITY

FEMININE

IRONIC

CONTEMPORARY

INNOVATIVE

ELEGANT

GLAMOROUS

GLAMOUR

HIGH QUALITY

3

HIGHLIGHTSFIINANCIAL

CONSOLIDATED

REVENUES

20229M

GROUP NET

RESULT

NET FINANCIAL

DEBT

€ 277.1 mln

+10.8%

(current ex. rate)

+10.0%

(ex forex)

    • 4.7 mln
  • 220.3 mln
  • 134.4mln ex. IFRS16

€64.2mln ex.M&A'21

€48.6mln ex.take

over China

€ 250.0 mln

9M 2021

€ 23.2 mln

9M 2021

includes €15mln of

extraordinary Tax

benefit

€ 140.3 mln

9M 2021

  • 61.3 mln ex. IFRS16
  • 31,3mln ex.M&A'21

CONSOLIDATED

€ 37.0 mln

€ 36.0 mln

+3% vs 2021

EBITDA

9M 2021

(13% of sales)

(14% of sales)

Consolidated NET PROFIT amounted to € 4.7 million compared to €

23.2 million in 2021 which were affected by the benefits of the extraordinary taxes linked to the revaluation and realignments implemented as required by Article 110 of Italian Decree Law 104/2020

Not considering the extraordinary purchase of the minority stake in Moschino S.p.A. and take-over China the net financial position, net of the IFRS 16 effect, would have been 48.6 mln

4

HIGHLIGHTS

NET SALES

BY BUSINESS

BY CHANNEL

BREAKDOWN

FINANCIAL9M

* +10%

FOOTWEAR &

RETAIL 24%

LEATHER GOODS

41%

WHOLESALE

ROYALTIES 4%

277

PRET À PORTER 59%

72%

250

BY BRAND

BY REGION

Usa; 7%

Europe; 33%

POLLINI 10%

Asia & RoW;

OTHERS 1%

18%

MOSCHINO 78%

ALBERTA FERRETTI 6%

PHILOSOPHY 5%

2021

2022

Italy; 42%

Euro millions

*A costant exchange rates

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Aeffe S.p.A. published this content on 10 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 November 2022 13:38:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about AEFFE S.P.A.
08:39aAeffe S P A : 9M 22 Consolidated Results Presentation
PU
07/28Transcript : Aeffe S.p.A., H1 2022 Earnings Call, Jul 28, 2022
CI
07/28Aeffe S P A : 1H 22 Results Press Release
PU
07/28Aeffe S P A : 1H 22 Consolidated Results Presentation
PU
07/28Aeffe S P A : Half yearly financial report at 30 June 2022
PU
07/28Aeffe S.p.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
07/14Aeffe S P A : PR Minutes of Board of Directors Meeting on 28 June 2022
PU
07/11Italian Group Aeffe Names New Finance Chief
MT
07/11Aeffe S P A : PR New Group CFO
PU
06/28Aeffe S P A : PR Approval by the Board of merger with Velmar Spa
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 360 M 361 M 361 M
Net income 2022 5,10 M 5,13 M 5,13 M
Net Debt 2022 170 M 171 M 171 M
P/E ratio 2022 28,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 139 M 140 M 140 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,86x
EV / Sales 2023 0,75x
Nbr of Employees 1 325
Free-Float 30,2%
Chart AEFFE S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Aeffe S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AEFFE S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1,41 €
Average target price 1,60 €
Spread / Average Target 13,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Simone Badioli Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Matteo Scarpellini Group Chief Financial Officer
Massimo Ferretti Executive Chairman
Roberto Lugano Independent Non-Executive Director
Daniela Saitta Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AEFFE S.P.A.-48.99%140
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE-9.49%331 349
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.-17.94%40 956
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED-40.30%16 982
MONCLER S.P.A.-27.02%12 621
VF CORPORATION-61.01%10 451