Aeffe S p A : Consolidated and draft statutory financial statements at 31 December 2021

CONSOLIDATED AND DRAFT STATUTORY FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

AT 31 DECEMBER 2021

Disclaimer The consolidated and draft statutory financial statements at 31 December 2021 have been translated into English solely for the convenience of the International reader. In the event of conflict or inconsistency between the terms used in the Italian Version of the report and the English version, the Italian version shall prevail, as the Italian version constitutes the official document.

CHAIRMAN'S LETTER

In a context still marked by the persistence of the health emergency linked to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Aeffe Group has been able to brilliantly face the challenges with satisfactory results for all the brands owned by the Aeffe Group, such as Alberta Ferretti, Moschino, Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini and Pollini, as well as seizing new opportunities in line with a virtuous development path.

On the economic-financial side, the year 2021 closed with double-digit growth in revenues (+ 20.8% at constant exchange rates and + 20.6% at current exchange rates), thanks to the good performance of all the owned by the Aeffe Group, such as Alberta Ferretti, Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini, Moschino and Pollini, across the different geographies and in the different distribution channels. Furthermore, the Group has demonstrated an ability to interpret the difficult situation through a structural efficiency of the business model with concrete benefits on the reduction of fixed costs and, consequently, on margins. We believe that the actions taken will allow for an improvement in operating leverage also in the years to come.

From a strategic point of view, 2021 was characterized by some initiatives aimed at creating solid foundations for the future of the Group, starting from the new Moschino course. In fact, we recall the extraordinary operations on the brand with the achievement of full control, following the acquisition of the remaining 30% of the capital, which will allow us to govern all activities related to the value chain, in addition to the integrated management of the related clothing license portfolio. Furthermore, in recent months we are finalizing the Moschino direct distribution management project in an area with high potential such as Mainland China, which will be fully operational from the end of June. Furthermore, continuing to look carefully at the global trends in the fashion and luxury sector and the needs of consumers, including millennials, we continue to strengthen the omnichannel strategy and the presence of all our brands on the online channel, with already very positive feedback, focusing on interaction. , dynamism and an expanded customer experience.

Despite a marginal exposure to Russia and Ukraine (with an incidence of 2.6% on consolidated turnover in 2021), it is worth considering that the concerns and uncertainty linked to geopolitical tensions may influence the market trend in the coming months, but we renew our commitment to enhance the quality, creativity and distinctiveness of our brands. We are therefore confident that the shared and adopted strategic vision can contribute to the medium-long term development of the Group.

The Chairman of the Board of Directors

Massimo Ferretti

INDEX

CORPORATE BOARDS OF THE PARENT COMPANY 4

ORGANISATION CHART 5

BRANDS PORTFOLIO 6

HEADQUARTERS 7

SHOWROOMS 8

MAIN FLAGSHIPSTORE LOCATIONS UNDER DIRECT MANAGEMENT 9

MAIN ECONOMIC-FINANCIAL DATA 10

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AT 31 DECEMBER 2021 11

REPORT ON OPERATIONS 12

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 26

REPORT OF THE AUDITING COMPANY 30

EXPLANATORY NOTES 36

ATTACHMENTS TO THE EXPLANATORY NOTES 82

DRAFT STATUTORY FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AT 31 DECEMBER 2021 88

REPORT ON OPERATIONS 89

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 97

REPORT OF THE BOARD OF STATUTORY AUDITORS 101

REPORT OF THE AUDITING COMPANY 109

EXPLANATORY NOTES 114

ATTACHMENTS TO THE EXPLANATORY NOTES 154

Corporate boards of the Parent Company

Chairman

Massimo Ferretti - Member of Executive Committee

Board of Directors

Deputy Chairman

Alberta Ferretti

Chief Executive Officer

Simone Badioli - Member of Executive Committee

Directors

Giancarlo Galeone - Member of Executive Committee

Roberto Lugano

Daniela Saitta

Bettina Campedelli

Michela Zeme

Marco Francesco Mazzù

Board of Statutory

President

Stefano Morri

Statutory Auditors Fernando Ciotti Carla Trotti

Alternate Auditors Nevio Dalla Valle Daniela Elvira Bruno

Board of Compensation

President

Committee

Daniela Saitta

Members Roberto Lugano Michela Zeme

Board of Risk and Sustainability

Control Committee

President

Bettina Campedelli

Members Roberto Lugano Daniela Saitta

Organisation chart