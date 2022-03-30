Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Italy
  Borsa Italiana
  Aeffe S.p.A.
  News
  Summary
    AEF   IT0001384590

AEFFE S.P.A.

(AEF)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03/30 09:24:35 am EDT
2.028 EUR   +3.89%
09:23aAEFFE S P A : Financial Statement 2021 Filing
PU
09:23aAEFFE S P A : Consolidated and draft statutory financial statements at 31 December 2021
PU
03/28AEFFE S P A : PR - Share Buy-Back Notification
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Aeffe S p A : Financial Statement 2021 Filing

03/30/2022 | 09:23am EDT
PRESS RELEASE

AEFFE: Consolidated Financial Statement and the Draft of Annual Report at 31 December 2021

San Giovanni in Marignano, 30th March 2022 Aeffe SpA - company, listed on the STAR segment of Borsa Italiana, which operates in the luxury sector, with a presence in the prêt-à-porter, footwear and leather goods division under renowned brand names such as Alberta Ferretti, Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini, Moschino and Pollini - communicates that the Consolidated Financial Statement and the Draft of Annual Report at 31 December 2021, along with the respective Reports on operations, as well as the Report of Auditing Company, the Report of Board of Statutory Auditors, the Report on Corporate Governance, the Report on the Remuneration and the Board Report pursuant to art. 73 of the Issuer's Regulation, are at disposal today at the registered office of Aeffe, on the company's website www.aeffe.com,as well as on the website www.emarketstorage.com

Contacts:

Investor Relations

Press Relations

AEFFE Spa

Barabino & Partners

Giancarlo Galeone

Marina Riva

Investor.relations@aeffe.com

M.Riva@barabino.it

+39 0541 965211

+39 02 72023535

Disclaimer

Aeffe S.p.A. published this content on 30 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2022 13:22:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 313 M 347 M 347 M
Net income 2021 14,8 M 16,4 M 16,4 M
Net Debt 2021 172 M 191 M 191 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 195 M 216 M 216 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,17x
EV / Sales 2022 0,99x
Nbr of Employees 1 148
Free-Float 31,2%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1,95 €
Average target price 2,70 €
Spread / Average Target 38,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Simone Badioli Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Massimo Ferretti Chairman
Roberto Lugano Independent Non-Executive Director
Daniela Saitta Independent Director
Alberta Ferretti Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AEFFE S.P.A.-29.28%216
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE-7.59%375 463
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.-12.13%44 473
VF CORPORATION-18.57%23 186
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED-23.49%21 791
MONCLER S.P.A.-17.93%15 663