Aeffe S p A : Financial Statement 2021 Filing

PRESS RELEASE

AEFFE: Consolidated Financial Statement and the Draft of Annual Report at 31 December 2021

San Giovanni in Marignano, 30th March 2022 Aeffe SpA - company, listed on the STAR segment of Borsa Italiana, which operates in the luxury sector, with a presence in the prêt-à-porter, footwear and leather goods division under renowned brand names such as Alberta Ferretti, Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini, Moschino and Pollini - communicates that the Consolidated Financial Statement and the Draft of Annual Report at 31 December 2021, along with the respective Reports on operations, as well as the Report of Auditing Company, the Report of Board of Statutory Auditors, the Report on Corporate Governance, the Report on the Remuneration and the Board Report pursuant to art. 73 of the Issuer's Regulation, are at disposal today at the registered office of Aeffe, on the company's website www.aeffe.com,as well as on the website www.emarketstorage.com

Contacts: