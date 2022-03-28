Aeffe S p A : PR - Share Buy-Back Notification

PRESS RELEASE

AEFFE: Notification Of Share Buy-Back In The Period From 21st to 25th March 2022

San Giovanni in Marignano, 28th March 2022 - Aeffe SpA announces to have acquired in the period from 21st March to 25th March 2022 included, in conforming with the programme released to the market and approved by the Shareholders' meeting held on April 28, 2021, a total number of 182,393 treasury shares (corresponding to 0.17% of the total number of the ordinary shares), at weight average price of Euro 1.948 for a total counter value of Euro 355,303.53.

The Company, listed on the STAR segment of Borsa Italiana, operates in the luxury sector, with a presence in the prêt-à-porter, footwear and leather goods division under renowned brand names such as Alberta Ferretti, Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini, Moschino and Pollini.

On the basis of the information provided by Banca Imi S.p.A., the authorized intermediary in charge of carrying out the purchases of treasury shares, the daily transactions made are summarized below in aggregate form:

DATE NUMBER ORDINARY SHARES PURCHASED AVERAGE PRICE (EUR) TOTAL AMOUNT (EUR) 42,988 49,814 30,000 50,000 9,591 1.9673 1.9814 1.9385 1.9123 1.9040 84.572,01 98.702,46 58.153,80 95.614,00 18.261,26 TOTALE 182,393 355,303.53

Further to the transactions mentioned above, AEFFE owns no. 7,925,460 treasury shares (representing 7.382% of the share capital).

