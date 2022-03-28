Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Italy
  Borsa Italiana
  Aeffe S.p.A.
  News
  Summary
    AEF   IT0001384590

AEFFE S.P.A.

(AEF)
  Report
Cours en différé.  Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  03/28 11:35:42 am EDT
1.9 EUR   -0.52%
11:41aAEFFE S P A : PR - Share Buy-Back Notification
PU
03/24AEFFE S P A : Evaluation Requisites Board of Auditors
PU
03/21AEFFE S P A : Share Buy Back Notification
PU
Summary 
Summary

Aeffe S p A : PR - Share Buy-Back Notification

03/28/2022 | 11:41am EDT
PRESS RELEASE

AEFFE: Notification Of Share Buy-Back In The Period From 21st to 25th March 2022

San Giovanni in Marignano, 28th March 2022 - Aeffe SpA announces to have acquired in the period from 21st March to 25th March 2022 included, in conforming with the programme released to the market and approved by the Shareholders' meeting held on April 28, 2021, a total number of 182,393 treasury shares (corresponding to 0.17% of the total number of the ordinary shares), at weight average price of Euro 1.948 for a total counter value of Euro 355,303.53.

The Company, listed on the STAR segment of Borsa Italiana, operates in the luxury sector, with a presence in the prêt-à-porter, footwear and leather goods division under renowned brand names such as Alberta Ferretti, Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini, Moschino and Pollini.

On the basis of the information provided by Banca Imi S.p.A., the authorized intermediary in charge of carrying out the purchases of treasury shares, the daily transactions made are summarized below in aggregate form:

DATE

NUMBER ORDINARY

SHARES PURCHASED

AVERAGE PRICE (EUR)

TOTAL AMOUNT (EUR)

42,988

49,814

30,000

50,000

9,591

1.9673

1.9814

1.9385

1.9123

1.9040

84.572,01

98.702,46

58.153,80

95.614,00

18.261,26

TOTALE

182,393

355,303.53

Further to the transactions mentioned above, AEFFE owns no. 7,925,460 treasury shares (representing 7.382% of the share capital).

***

Information contained in this Press release are also published on the Company's website, www.aeffe.com in the Investor relations section, as well as on the website www.emarketstorage.com.

Contacts:

Investor Relations

Press Relations

AEFFE Spa

Barabino & Partners

Giancarlo Galeone

Marina Riva

Investor.relations@aeffe.com

M.Riva@barabino.it

+39 0541 965211

+39 02 72023535

Disclaimer

Aeffe S.p.A. published this content on 28 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2022 15:40:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 313 M 344 M 344 M
Net income 2021 14,8 M 16,3 M 16,3 M
Net Debt 2021 172 M 189 M 189 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 191 M 209 M 209 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,16x
EV / Sales 2022 0,98x
Nbr of Employees 1 148
Free-Float 31,2%
Chart AEFFE S.P.A.
Aeffe S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends AEFFE S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1,91 €
Average target price 2,70 €
Spread / Average Target 41,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Simone Badioli Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Massimo Ferretti Chairman
Roberto Lugano Independent Non-Executive Director
Daniela Saitta Independent Director
Alberta Ferretti Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AEFFE S.P.A.-30.80%209
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE-13.89%346 329
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.-17.96%41 521
VF CORPORATION-21.65%22 311
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED-23.49%21 788
MONCLER S.P.A.-22.41%14 674