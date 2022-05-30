Aeffe S p A : PR Share Buy Back Notification

PRESS RELEASE

AEFFE: Notification Of Share Buy-Back In The Period From 23rd to 27th May 2022

San Giovanni in Marignano, 30th May 2022 - Aeffe S.p.A. announces to have acquired in the period from 23rd to 27th May 2022 included, in conforming with the programme released to the market and approved by the Shareholders' meeting held on April 28, 2021, a total number of 158,000 treasury shares (corresponding to 0.147% of the total number of the ordinary shares), at weight average price of Euro 1.611 for a total counter value of Euro 254,667.87.

The Company, listed on the Euronext STAR segment of Borsa Italiana, operates in the luxury sector, with a presence in the prêt-à-porter, footwear and leather goods division under renowned brand names such as Alberta Ferretti, Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini, Moschino and Pollini.

On the basis of the information provided by Banca Imi S.p.A., the authorized intermediary in charge of carrying out the purchases of treasury shares, the daily transactions made are summarized below in aggregate form:

NUMBER DATE ORDINARY AVERAGE PRICE TOTAL AMOUNT (EUR) SHARES (EUR) PURCHASED 2022/05/23 30,000 1.625 48,753 2022/05/24 30,000 1.585 47,574 2022/05/25 35,000 1.574 55,101 2022/05/26 31,000 1.615 50,086 2022/05/27 32,000 1.661 53,154 TOTAL 158,000 1.611 254,667.87 (average price)

Further to the transactions mentioned above, AEFFE owns no. 8,515,887 treasury shares (representing 7.932% of the share capital).

