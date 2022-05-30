Log in
05/30 05:47:51 am EDT
1.724 EUR   +5.12%
Aeffe S p A : PR Share Buy Back Notification

05/30/2022 | 05:04am EDT
PRESS RELEASE

AEFFE: Notification Of Share Buy-Back In The Period From 23rd to 27th May 2022

San Giovanni in Marignano, 30th May 2022 - Aeffe S.p.A. announces to have acquired in the period from 23rd to 27th May 2022 included, in conforming with the programme released to the market and approved by the Shareholders' meeting held on April 28, 2021, a total number of 158,000 treasury shares (corresponding to 0.147% of the total number of the ordinary shares), at weight average price of Euro 1.611 for a total counter value of Euro 254,667.87.

The Company, listed on the Euronext STAR segment of Borsa Italiana, operates in the luxury sector, with a presence in the prêt-à-porter, footwear and leather goods division under renowned brand names such as Alberta Ferretti, Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini, Moschino and Pollini.

On the basis of the information provided by Banca Imi S.p.A., the authorized intermediary in charge of carrying out the purchases of treasury shares, the daily transactions made are summarized below in aggregate form:

NUMBER

DATE

ORDINARY

AVERAGE PRICE

TOTAL AMOUNT (EUR)

SHARES

(EUR)

PURCHASED

2022/05/23

30,000

1.625

48,753

2022/05/24

30,000

1.585

47,574

2022/05/25

35,000

1.574

55,101

2022/05/26

31,000

1.615

50,086

2022/05/27

32,000

1.661

53,154

TOTAL

158,000

1.611

254,667.87

(average price)

Further to the transactions mentioned above, AEFFE owns no. 8,515,887 treasury shares (representing 7.932% of the share capital).

***

Information contained in this Press release are also published on the Company's website, www.aeffe.comin the Investor relations section, as well as on the website www.emarketstorage.com.

Contacts:

Investor Relations

Press Relations

AEFFE Spa

Barabino & Partners

Giancarlo Galeone

Marina Riva

Investor.relations@aeffe.com

M.Riva@barabino.it

+39 0541 965211

+39 02 72023535

Disclaimer

Aeffe S.p.A. published this content on 30 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2022 09:02:25 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
