Aeffe S p A : Press Release

Mutual termination of the business collaboration with the Aeffe Group Managing Director

Operational and managing proxies taken over by the Group Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Simone Badioli

Appointment of Executive Committee for the definition of the Group strategic guidelines and the coordination of the Group subsidiaries, which includes Mr. Massimo Ferretti and Mr. Simone Badioli both Directors and Mr. Giancarlo Galeone new co-opted Director

San Giovanni in Marignano, 17th December 2021- The Board of Directors of AEFFE S.p.A., a company listed on the STAR segment of Borsa Italiana which operates in the luxury sector, involved both in the pret-à-porter and in the shoes and leather accessories sectors, under renowned brand names such as Alberta Ferretti, Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini, Moschino and Pollini - informs that both the Company and Mr. Marcello Tassinari, the AEFFE Group Managing Director, reached an agreement for the consensual termination of Mr. Tassinari executive employment relationship, with termination date on 31st December 2021.

Mr. Tassinari resigned from his role as AEFFE Group Managing Director, effective from now.

Following his resignation, the AEFFE Board of Directors, timely gathered, resolved that the operational and managing proxies previously assigned to Mr. Tassinari, such as the position of executive responsible for preparing financial and corporate documentation of the Company as well as the role of Group Chief Financial Officer will be taken over, pro tempore, by the Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Simone Badioli.

In compliance with the provisions of article 15.6 of the Articles of Association, the Board of Directors, after obtaining a favorable opinion by the Board of Statutory Auditors, co-opted a new Director with a Managing Director's profile, in the person of Mr. Giancarlo Galeone, whose c.v. is available at the following link: https://aeffe.com/social-bodies/. To date, Mr. Galeone does not own shares of Aeffe S.p.A. nor of different Group companies.

