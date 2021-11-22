Aeffe S p A : Share Buy-back Notification

PRESS RELEASE

AEFFE: Notification Of Share Buy-Back on 19h November 2021

San Giovanni in Marignano, 21st November 2021 - Aeffe SpA announces to have acquired on 19th November 2021, in conforming with the programme released to the market and approved by the Shareholders' meeting held on April 28, 2021, a total number of 30,000 treasury shares (corresponding to 0.028% of the total number of the ordinary shares), at weight average price of Euro 2.735 for a total counter value of Euro 82,050.00.

The Company, listed on the STAR segment of Borsa Italiana, operates in the luxury sector, with a presence in the prêt-à-porter, footwear and leather goods division under renowned brand names such as Alberta Ferretti, Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini, Moschino and Pollini.

On the basis of the information provided by Banca Imi S.p.A., the authorized intermediary in charge of carrying out the purchases of treasury shares, the daily transactions made are summarized below in aggregate form:

NUMBER ORDINARY SHARES AVERAGE TOTAL AMOUNT DATE PURCHASED PRICE (EUR) (EUR) 2021.11.18 30.000 2,735 80,050 TOTAL 30.000 2,735 80,050

Further to the transactions mentioned above, AEFFE owns no. 7,693,067 treasury shares (representing 7.166% of the share capital).

***

Information contained in this Press release are also published on the Company's website, www.aeffe.comin the Investor relations section, as well as on the website www.emarketstorage.com.