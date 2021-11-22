Log in
Aeffe S p A : Share Buy-back Notification

11/22/2021 | 05:44am EST
PRESS RELEASE

AEFFE: Notification Of Share Buy-Back on 19h November 2021

San Giovanni in Marignano, 21st November 2021 - Aeffe SpA announces to have acquired on 19th November 2021, in conforming with the programme released to the market and approved by the Shareholders' meeting held on April 28, 2021, a total number of 30,000 treasury shares (corresponding to 0.028% of the total number of the ordinary shares), at weight average price of Euro 2.735 for a total counter value of Euro 82,050.00.

The Company, listed on the STAR segment of Borsa Italiana, operates in the luxury sector, with a presence in the prêt-à-porter, footwear and leather goods division under renowned brand names such as Alberta Ferretti, Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini, Moschino and Pollini.

On the basis of the information provided by Banca Imi S.p.A., the authorized intermediary in charge of carrying out the purchases of treasury shares, the daily transactions made are summarized below in aggregate form:

NUMBER

ORDINARY

SHARES

AVERAGE

TOTAL AMOUNT

DATE

PURCHASED

PRICE (EUR)

(EUR)

2021.11.18

30.000

2,735

80,050

TOTAL

30.000

2,735

80,050

Further to the transactions mentioned above, AEFFE owns no. 7,693,067 treasury shares (representing 7.166% of the share capital).

***

Information contained in this Press release are also published on the Company's website, www.aeffe.comin the Investor relations section, as well as on the website www.emarketstorage.com.

Contacts:

Investor Relations

Press Relations

AEFFE S.p.A

Barabino & Partners

Annalisa Aldrovandi

Marina Riva

+39 0541 965494

+39 02 72023535

annalisa.aldrovandi@aeffe.com

m.riva@barabino.it

www.aeffe.com

Disclaimer

Aeffe S.p.A. published this content on 21 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2021 10:43:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
