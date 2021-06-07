Aeffe S p A : Share Buy-back Notification

PRESS RELEASE

AEFFE: Notification Of Share Buy-Back From 31st May 2021 To 4th June 2021

San Giovanni in Marignano, 7 June 2021 - Aeffe SpA announces to have acquired from 31st May 2021 to 4thJune 2021, in conforming with the programme released to the market and approved by the Shareholders' meeting held on April 28, 2021, a total number of 100,000 treasury shares (corresponding to 0.093% of the total number of the ordinary shares), at weight average price of Euro 1,835 for a total countervalue of Euro 183,500.00.

The Company, listed on the STAR segment of Borsa Italiana, operates in the luxury sector, with a presence in the prêt-à-porter, footwear and leather goods division under renowned brand names such as Alberta Ferretti, Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini, Moschino and Pollini.

On the basis of the information provided by Banca Imi S.p.A., the authorized intermediary in charge of carrying out the purchases of treasury shares, the daily transactions made are summarized below in aggregate form:

NUMBER ORDINARY SHARES AVERAGE TOTAL AMOUNT DATE PURCHASED PRICE (EUR) (EUR) 2021.6.1 50.000 1,84 92.000,00 2021.6.3 50.000 1,83 91.500,00 TOTAL 100.000 1,83500 183.500

Further to the transactions mentioned above, AEFFE owns no. 7,528,067 treasury shares (representing 7.01% of the share capital).

***

Information contained in this Press release are also published on the Company's website, www.aeffe.comin the Investor relations section, as well as on the website www.emarketstorage.com.