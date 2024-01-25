(Alliance News) - The board of directors of Aeffe Spa on Thursday approved preliminary sales figures for fiscal 2023, which closed with consolidated revenues of EUR319 million, down 9.0 percent at constant exchange rates and 9.5 percent at current exchange rates, compared to EUR352 million in 2022.

Sales in the Italian market, accounting for 42% of revenues, reported a 7.3% decrease from 2022 to EUR134 million. Positive results from the retail channel, which posted a 3 percent increase, while the wholesale channel contracted by 8 percent.

Aeffe on Thursday trades in the red by 0.5 percent to EUR0.92 per share

