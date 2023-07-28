(Alliance News) - Aeffe Spa reported Friday that in the first half of the year it reported revenues of EUR162.9 million, down from EUR176.5 million recorded in the same period last year.

Sales on the Italian market with a 42 percent share of revenues reported a 4.4 percent decrease from 2022 to EUR68.2 million.

In the first half of the year, consolidated adjusted Ebitda was positive EUR10.4 million compared to EUR20.9 million in the first half of 2022.

Consolidated adjusted Ebit was negative EUR6 million compared to positive EUR7 million in 2022, a decrease of EUR13 million.

Consolidated net loss is EUR11.7 million compared to the EUR2.9 million profit in 2022.

In addition, the company said it has agreed with Luca Gori, general manager Beachwear and Underwear group Aeffe, following a discussion on the company's organizational structure, to consensually terminate the existing employment relationship on July 31.

Aeffe trades down 1.7 percent at EUR1.17 per share.

